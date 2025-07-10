New Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, to release on HBO Max

HBO Max has officially ordered Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new Big Bang Theory spinoff from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The news was confirmed by a press release from Warner Bros. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The series reunites several characters from the original show, centering on comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman.

After accidentally triggering a multiverse Armageddon with a device created by Sheldon and Leonard, Stuart must work with Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Bert (Brian Posehn), and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) to restore reality. The executive producers of the show are Big Bang creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, along with Zak Penn.

The show blends science fiction with humor, promising a new yet familiar experience for fans. This Big Bang Theory spinoff universe follows Young Sheldon and Georgie, and Mandy’s First Marriage.

HBO Max has announced a new The Big Bang Theory spinoff

HBO Max has officially greenlit Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, a new comedy spinoff in The Big Bang Theory universe, produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in partnership with Warner Bros. Television. The series stars Kevin Sussman reprising his role as Stuart Bloom, the beloved comic book store owner.

Stuart is thrust into a cosmic adventure after accidentally triggering a multiverse collapse via a device originally built by Sheldon and Leonard. Joining Stuart is a core cast of familiar faces: Lauren Lapkus returns as his girlfriend Denise, Brian Posehn as his geologist friend Bert, and John Ross Bowie as physicist Barry Kripke.

Together, they embark on a mission to restore reality, encountering alternate-universe versions of well-known Big Bang Theory characters along the way. The narrative blends science fiction with comedy, marking a stylistic shift from its predecessors with significant use of CGI and special effects.

Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max Content chief, emphasizes in the press release that the series seeks to continue the Big Bang Theory legacy with a bold new voice. While no premiere date has been announced, it is expected to stream exclusively on HBO Max later this year.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff is developed by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady

Bill Prady, Mayim Bialik, Chuck Lorre (Source: Getty)

The upcoming The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is being developed by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, key figures behind the original show’s success. They return for this new installment alongside screenwriter Zak Penn, known for his work on Ready Player One and The Avengers.

Chuck Lorre described the new project as a departure from his usual work, saying,

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

Bill Prady added,

“The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I’m certain that joy will come through the screen. Putting characters we loved from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ into a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those characters love while maintaining the comedic elements is incredibly satisfying.”

Zak Penn offered a more playful perspective on how the collaboration began.

“I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory’ would watch. I couldn’t resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out”, he said.

