And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8 ending explained: Why is Aidan miffed with Duncan

By Sakshi Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 14:47 GMT
And Just Like That&hellip; season 3 episode 8
And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@justlikethatmax)

And Just Like That… season 3 grounds itself more deeply in episode 8, offering audiences an honest, grown-up look at relationships, identity, and coming of age. The series portrays its legendary characters as unvarnished but ultimately human, encouraging audiences to ride alongside them as they make their midlife changes to contemporary intimacy and friendship.

This episode especially highlights the divergence of lives once closely intertwined in early adulthood. Seema pursues a new love chapter shrouded in complexity. Aidan, who returned with Carrie, is shaken by doubt over her relationship with a colleague. And Miranda struggles further with the contradictions of recovery on her own terms.

To put it simply, in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8, Aidan is miffed with Duncan because he feels excluded and threatened by Carrie's emotional closeness with her colleague.

also-read-trending Trending

What is happening with Seema in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8?

In And Just Like That…season 3, Seema has an unfolding relationship with Adam Karma, something that is a mix of sincerity and unorthodox intimacy. Early in the season, they had a physical attraction that appeared intense but transactional.

Now it crosses into a strangely tender space: Adam reminds her he doesn't wear deodorant, and Seema reacts with something less repulsed and more amused or engaged. This surprise detail becomes emblematic of emotional roughness, something Seema hasn't had in her life for quite some time.

Most notable is Seema's internal transformation. Traditionally guarded and controlling, she's increasingly allowing Adam into her life not through dramatic declaration, but through tiny moments of comfort in vulnerability.

She appears to be wondering what a true connection might feel like in a relationship based on anything other than control. There is no melodrama yet—only an unassuming openness that suggests personal growth: Seema lets someone see her without imposing her usual projected image.

Why is Aidan irritated with Duncan?

Aidan's unhappiness in And Just Like That… season 3 isn't so much about Duncan himself as what he embodies in the sensitive friendship-rapport triangle. Aidan becomes Carrie's cohabitant under tense emotional conditions — her son Wyatt has left home, and Aidan's coming is tantamount to a plea for reassurance.

When Carrie turns down his invitation to go out for dinner with Duncan, Aidan feels it is a transgression of boundaries.

Aidan's jealousy is not born of suspicion of romantic infidelity; instead, it arises from exclusion. Carrie establishes clear boundaries between personal and professional space, and Aidan complains.

At Charlotte's gallery opening, in And Just Like That… season 3 episode 8, his insecurity rears its head in a discussion with shared friends. He pokes around about Duncan's nature, demands assurances, and seems discomforted not merely by the circumstances but by the emotional distance he perceives encroaching.

Essentially, his unease is rooted in fear — fear of losing intimacy with Carrie, fear of being replaced, and fear of not fully belonging.

What happened to Miranda in And Just Like That… season 3?

In And Just Like That… season 3, Miranda persists on her path of sobriety with a fresh, self-directed moniker: alcohol-ish. In past seasons, she proudly announced abstinence as her identity.

Now she's adjusting. This change serves to illuminate her conflict to move past being about having been addicted in the past, and wanting to regain complex agency over her existence.

Miranda's exchange with her friend Joy at Charlotte's gallery opening becomes the emotional fulcrum in And Just Like That… season 3. Joy hopes Miranda steers clear of alcohol entirely. But Miranda starts to redefine that vow, measuring what she allows and what she doesn't allow.

Naturally, her friends are on edge; Carrie and Charlotte fear she's skimping on her own parameters. Later, when Joy presents Miranda with a glass of wine, Miranda sends it down a garbage chute. It's a tiny action but powerful — a personal triumph over a temptation that is not guilt by harm but by habit.

This decision emphasizes that Miranda's recovery at this point is all about intentional choices, not fear or duty. The toss represents affirmation — she is not yielding to social pressures or past urges. She's selecting reinforcement of boundaries that are for her authentic wellbeing.

Interested viewers can watch And Just Like That… season 3 on Amazon Prime Video and HBO.

