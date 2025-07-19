Will there be Too Much season 2? Renewal status and more

Fans are awaiting news about Too Much season 2, the second installment of Lena Dunham's romantic comedy series, which premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2025. Dunham, who rose to prominence with her HBO series Girls (2012-2017), marked her return to television with the 10-part series, which she co-created with her husband, Luis Felber.Too Much is loosely inspired by Dunham's whirlwind romance with the Peruvian musician, Felber, which culminated in marriage in September 2021. The series follows an American woman, Jessica Salmon, in her quest for love in London and ends with her tying the knot with British musician, Felix Remen.Although the story reaches its conclusive end in the finale, Too Much is not billed as a limited series, giving fans hope for a potential second season. However, it must be noted that Too Much has not been officially renewed for season 2.Everything the cast and crew have said about Too Much season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToo Much revolves around the 30-something New Yorker Jessica Salmon (Megan Stalter), who moves to London following a devastating heartbreak. While dealing with the culture shock, Jess meets and falls in love with the musician and playboy Felix Remen. However, their relationship is marred by his struggles with childhood neglect and abuse, which led him down a dark path of addiction to alcohol, drugs, and sex in the past.Despite their red flags and emotional baggage, both find a kinship with each other and take the plunge to become husband and wife in the climax of the Netflix series.Following the show's positive reception, Lena Dunham has stated her interest in exploring the next chapter in Jess and Felix's lives in a potential Too Much season 2. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on July 15, 2025, she said that the couple's marriage is just the &quot;beginning&quot; of their story.&quot;When I think about where these characters would go, when Luis and I talk about it, what we’re really thinking about is that marriage is not the end of a love story — it's the beginning. And especially with two characters who don't know each other well and who feel like they have because of this kind of radical intimacy they've experienced, they actually haven't dealt with an enormous amount of life as a team.&quot;said Lena Dunham.In another interview with The Wrap on July 10, 2025, Dunham mentioned that she would shift the focus from a &quot;meet cute&quot; into a &quot;marriage story&quot; in the show's potential second installment.Furthermore, Emily Ratajkowski, who stars as the influencer Wendy Jones, is also on board with the idea of appearing in Too Much season 2, if it gets greenlit by Netflix. On July 16, 2025, she told Decider that she's had conversations with Dunham about her character's future:&quot;Lena was like, 'I have a whole story for Wendy if we get a second season,' I was like, 'Okay, keep me posted, girl,'&quot; she said.Also read: Where was Netflix's Too Much filmed? All filming locations exploredToo Much season 2 may highlight the realities of married life View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDunham further said to The Hollywood Reporter that she would like to showcase the couple's efforts at coping with &quot;each other's worlds&quot; in a potential Too Much season 2.&quot;These two don't know each other's families yet. They don't know each other's friends. They don't know what the other person is like in a certain kind of conflict. They don't know how the other person handles the big challenges. They've never decorated a home or talked about whether they want children.&quot;Since the series centered on the 'love' stage of Jess and Felix's relationship, the show's second chapter can delve into their everyday lives as newlyweds. Moreover, the creators' own experience as a married couple for nearly four years can serve as the inspiration for Too Much season 2.Also read: Netflix's Too Much soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the seriesViewers can watch all episodes of Too Much exclusively on Netflix.