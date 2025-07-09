Netflix’s Too Much: Full list of cast and characters

Lena Dunham’s romantic series Too Much will release on Netflix on July 10, 2025. The plot revolves around Jessica, a New Yorker who moves to London after a devastating breakup with her boyfriend. In the new city, she falls for an indie musician, Felix, with whom she forms a chaotic relationship. The 10-episode series created by Dunham and her husband is loosely based on real-life events, including her own experience of moving to London.
The Too Much cast is led by Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon and Will Sharpe as Felix Remen. Other A-list actors, including Naomi Watts, Kit Harington, Andrew Scott, and Jessica Alba, are also set to appear in the series.
Main cast in Too Much and the characters they play
Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon
A disheveled, broken-hearted New Yorker in her 30s, Jessica leaves behind a painful breakup and moves to London in search of solitude. However, she finds herself entangled in a complex affair, carrying the emotional baggage of the past into a new relationship.
Megan Stalter rose to fame after portraying Kayla in the comedy-drama series Hacks. Stalter was also a comedian during her early days in New York. She also hosts the web series The Megan Stalter Show and the Forever Dog podcast Confronting Demons with Megan Stalter.
Apart from Too Much, she has also appeared in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, Cora Bora, Yearly Departed, and Tooning Out the News.
Will Sharpe as Felix Remen
Felix Remen is a manically and motionally detached British indie musician. As someone who is guarded and not looking for love, his attraction to Jessica begins to create complications. Their dynamic portrays an authentic angle towards relationships in Too Much.
Will Sharpe is a British-Japanese actor who is best known for playing Ethan Spiller in HBO's popular drama series The White Lotus, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
Sharpe made his directional debut with the British medical series Casualty. He also directed Benedict Cumberbatch's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. Some of the other projects the BAFTA winning actor has appeared in include Flowers, Defending the Guilty, Giri/Haji, A Real Pain, and Emmanuelle.
Aylin Scott as Cheryl
Aylin Scott plays Cheryl in Too Much. Although her exact role in the romantic series hasn't been revealed yet, Cheryl could potentially be a friend or co-worker of Jessica, representing a supporting figure in her life.
British-Turkish actress Aylin Scott has worked in a range of stage and screen productions and is recognized for her versatility and multilingual performing capability. Some of her other projects include The Power and Rain Dogs.
Antonio Aakeel as Raven
Details about Antonia Aakeel's role in the series haven't yet been made clear. Like Cheryl, Raven could also potentially be one of the characters who contributes to Jessica's exploration of London, linking her to a new chapter in her life.
Antonio Aakeel is a British actor who gained fame with his breakout performance in Eaten by Lions and appeared in Granada Nights, Tomb Raider, The Contract, and City of Tiny Lights. Before Too Much, his TV appearances include Skins, Three Girls, Ackley Bridge, and Dublin Murders.
Supporting cast and characters of Too Much
Here are the rest of the actors who appear in Too Much, along with the characters they will portray.
- Alaa Habib as Lea
- Emily Piggford as Alaia
- Michael Zegen as Zev
- Ben Smith-Petersen as Norbert
- Jaimi Barbakoff as drama teacher
- Nigel Whitney as Dane
- Alex Thomas-Smith as Jetta
- Adam Ashford as elf dancer
- Prasanna Puwanarajah as implied role (1 episode)
- Julia Westcott-Hutton as wedding guest
- Cayvan Coates as paramedic
- Alfredo Tavares as Maximus
- Elise Lamb as New York mum
- Beck Nolan as Casey
- Elle Piper as Polly
- Felix Uff as Harold
- Michaella Moore as feminist internet woman
- Shellia Kennedy as TSA worker
- Nevin Cheung as boy 2 in dorm
- Theo Enirevec as cute cafe waiter
- Jasmine Imboden as girl with dragon tattoo
- Tomoya Errington as Little Felix
- John Ammirati as Lance
- Amelia Mitchell as Little Jessica
- Celine Fortenbacher as choreographer
- Muneesh Sharma as Imran
- Aissa Hussain as car salesman
- Sonoya Mizuno
- Naomi Watts
- Kit Harington
- Andrew Scott
- Rhea Perlman
- Richard E. Grant
- Adèle Exarchopoulos
- Andrew Rannells
- Stephen Fry
- Emily Ratajkowski
- Rita Wilson
- Dean-Charles Chapman
- Rita Ora
- Bastian Antonio Fuentes
- Leo Reich
- Isobel Thom
- Adwoa Aboah
- Kaori Momoi
- Jessica Alba
- Jennifer Saunders
- Janicza Bravo
- Daisy Bevan
- Simon Strutt (wedding guest – uncredited)
- Ethan Ford (driver – uncredited)
Creator Dunham opened up about getting multiple A-list celebrities to appear in the show in an interview with Netflix Tudum published on June 10, 2025.
"I honestly can’t believe it happened. There were so many actors that I respect that I was like, 'Even if the character is in one episode or four episodes, I want to give them something to grab onto'," she stated.
Too Much will premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2025.