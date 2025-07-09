Netflix’s Too Much: Full list of cast and characters

Lena Dunham’s romantic series Too Much will release on Netflix on July 10, 2025. The plot revolves around Jessica, a New Yorker who moves to London after a devastating breakup with her boyfriend. In the new city, she falls for an indie musician, Felix, with whom she forms a chaotic relationship. The 10-episode series created by Dunham and her husband is loosely based on real-life events, including her own experience of moving to London.

Ad

The Too Much cast is led by Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon and Will Sharpe as Felix Remen. Other A-list actors, including Naomi Watts, Kit Harington, Andrew Scott, and Jessica Alba, are also set to appear in the series.

Main cast in Too Much and the characters they play

Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon

Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

A disheveled, broken-hearted New Yorker in her 30s, Jessica leaves behind a painful breakup and moves to London in search of solitude. However, she finds herself entangled in a complex affair, carrying the emotional baggage of the past into a new relationship.

Ad

Trending

Megan Stalter rose to fame after portraying Kayla in the comedy-drama series Hacks. Stalter was also a comedian during her early days in New York. She also hosts the web series The Megan Stalter Show and the Forever Dog podcast Confronting Demons with Megan Stalter.

Apart from Too Much, she has also appeared in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, Cora Bora, Yearly Departed, and Tooning Out the News.

Will Sharpe as Felix Remen

Ad

Will Sharpe as Felix Remen (Image via Tudum/Netflix)

Felix Remen is a manically and motionally detached British indie musician. As someone who is guarded and not looking for love, his attraction to Jessica begins to create complications. Their dynamic portrays an authentic angle towards relationships in Too Much.

Ad

Will Sharpe is a British-Japanese actor who is best known for playing Ethan Spiller in HBO's popular drama series The White Lotus, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Sharpe made his directional debut with the British medical series Casualty. He also directed Benedict Cumberbatch's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. Some of the other projects the BAFTA winning actor has appeared in include Flowers, Defending the Guilty, Giri/Haji, A Real Pain, and Emmanuelle.

Ad

Aylin Scott as Cheryl

Aylin Scott (Image via Netflix)

Aylin Scott plays Cheryl in Too Much. Although her exact role in the romantic series hasn't been revealed yet, Cheryl could potentially be a friend or co-worker of Jessica, representing a supporting figure in her life.

Ad

British-Turkish actress Aylin Scott has worked in a range of stage and screen productions and is recognized for her versatility and multilingual performing capability. Some of her other projects include The Power and Rain Dogs.

Antonio Aakeel as Raven

Antonio Aakeel (Image via Instagram/@antonioaakeel)

Details about Antonia Aakeel's role in the series haven't yet been made clear. Like Cheryl, Raven could also potentially be one of the characters who contributes to Jessica's exploration of London, linking her to a new chapter in her life.

Ad

Antonio Aakeel is a British actor who gained fame with his breakout performance in Eaten by Lions and appeared in Granada Nights, Tomb Raider, The Contract, and City of Tiny Lights. Before Too Much, his TV appearances include Skins, Three Girls, Ackley Bridge, and Dublin Murders.

Supporting cast and characters of Too Much

Ad

Here are the rest of the actors who appear in Too Much, along with the characters they will portray.

Alaa Habib as Lea

Emily Piggford as Alaia

Michael Zegen as Zev

Ben Smith-Petersen as Norbert

Jaimi Barbakoff as drama teacher

Nigel Whitney as Dane

Alex Thomas-Smith as Jetta

Adam Ashford as elf dancer

Prasanna Puwanarajah as implied role (1 episode)

Julia Westcott-Hutton as wedding guest

Cayvan Coates as paramedic

Alfredo Tavares as Maximus

Elise Lamb as New York mum

Beck Nolan as Casey

Elle Piper as Polly

Felix Uff as Harold

Michaella Moore as feminist internet woman

Shellia Kennedy as TSA worker

Nevin Cheung as boy 2 in dorm

Theo Enirevec as cute cafe waiter

Jasmine Imboden as girl with dragon tattoo

Tomoya Errington as Little Felix

John Ammirati as Lance

Amelia Mitchell as Little Jessica

Celine Fortenbacher as choreographer

Muneesh Sharma as Imran

Aissa Hussain as car salesman

Sonoya Mizuno

Naomi Watts

Kit Harington

Andrew Scott

Rhea Perlman

Richard E. Grant

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Andrew Rannells

Stephen Fry

Emily Ratajkowski

Rita Wilson

Dean-Charles Chapman

Rita Ora

Bastian Antonio Fuentes

Leo Reich

Isobel Thom

Adwoa Aboah

Kaori Momoi

Jessica Alba

Jennifer Saunders

Janicza Bravo

Daisy Bevan

Simon Strutt (wedding guest – uncredited)

Ethan Ford (driver – uncredited)

Ad

Creator Dunham opened up about getting multiple A-list celebrities to appear in the show in an interview with Netflix Tudum published on June 10, 2025.

"I honestly can’t believe it happened. There were so many actors that I respect that I was like, 'Even if the character is in one episode or four episodes, I want to give them something to grab onto'," she stated.

Ad

Also read: 10 Best Episodes from Netflix's The Crown

Too Much will premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More