Netflix's Too Much soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the series

Netflix’s Too Much premiered on July 10, 2025. The show was created by Lena Dunham, who is best known for her work on Girls. The series follows Jessica (Megan Stalter), a marketing executive from New York who, after a terrible breakup, goes to London to find something new. There, she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), a musician who lives a more laid-back life. The series tells their unique love story through a mix of humor, romance, and music.

The story is mostly about Jessica, a determined woman, and Felix, a musician who doesn't want to follow the typical career path. Their different lives make their relationship both complicated and funny. As they get to know each other better through their differences, music plays a big role in shaping their relationship and the ups and downs they go through.

Music is a big part of Too Much, and the show's emotional beats go well with its wide range of songs. Luis Felber (Attawalpa) and Matt Allchin chose the music for the show.

Netflix's Too Much: All songs in the series

The soundtrack of Too Much is filled with a mixture of pop, indie, and classic songs that enhance the romantic and comedic tone of the series. The soundtrack features a total of 40 songs with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 46 minutes across the 10 episodes.

Below is a complete list of songs featured in each episode, with the artist’s name next to the title.

Episode 1: Nonsense & Sensibility

London Bridge by Fergie

Dead or Alive (feat. Jimmy Jones) by Cam'ron

Episode 2: Pity Woman

Pressure to Party by Julia Jacklin

Itty Bitty Piggy by Nicki Minaj

Ashita Atari wa Kitto Hare by Happy End

Angels Like You by Miley Cyrus

The Jump Off by Lil' Kim

You Know Me More Than I Know by John Cale

Are You with Me Now? by Cate Le Bon

Episode 3: Ignore Sunrise

Touch Tank by Quinnie

Maggot Brain by Funkadelic

Falling Apart by Slow Pulp

Episode 4: Notting Kill

anything by Adrianne Lenker

Tap In by Saweetie

Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves

Episode 5: Pink Valentine

Angel of My Dreams by JADE

Greek Tragedy by The Wombats

Ballet Dancers (Never Love Again) by Francis of Delirium

Dream Woman by Suki Waterhouse

It's Too Late by Carole King

Episode 6: To Doubt a Boy

Sister You Said by Sarah Meth

Praying by Kesha

Episode 7: Terms of Resentment

Human by Molly Sarlé

You Found Me by The Fray

Episode 8: One Wedding and a S*x Pest

Big Energy by Latto

Get Busy by Sean Paul

Swimming Pools by Kendrick Lamar

See You Later by UNPOC

Episode 9: Enough, Actually

Girls by The Dare

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (rock cover)

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Rita Ora cover)

Swing Special by Felix da Housecat & Kristin Velvet

Farewell Transmission by Ohia

Free by NRVS

Episode 10: The Idea of Glue

Old Recliners by ROLE MODEL

Bigger Than the Whole Sky by Taylor Swift

I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight by Linda and Richard Thompson

True Love Trajectory by Attawalpa

About the music composer

Luis Felber (Attawalpa) and Matt Allchin are the creative minds behind the music in Too Much. Their previous work includes collaborations on Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick (2022) and Catherine Called Birdy (2022). As the executive music producer for Too Much, Felber brought a unique indie sound to the show.

Plot of the series

Jessica is a marketing executive from New York who moves to London after a bad breakup. The show Too Much follows her. There, she meets Felix, a musician who is having a hard time making ends meet.

Even though Jessica and Felix live very different lives, they end up becoming friends. Over time, their relationship grows as both of them deal with personal and professional problems. Felix, a carefree musician, helps Jessica see that there is more to life than her stressful job.

As they get to know each other, Jessica learns how to balance her goals with the realities of love and partnership. The music in Too Much is an important part of how they connect with each other and how their story makes the viewers feel.

Too Much is now streaming on Netflix.

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More