Netflix's Too Much soundtrack: Complete list of every song in the series

Netflix’s Too Much premiered on July 10, 2025. The show was created by Lena Dunham, who is best known for her work on Girls. The series follows Jessica (Megan Stalter), a marketing executive from New York who, after a terrible breakup, goes to London to find something new. There, she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), a musician who lives a more laid-back life. The series tells their unique love story through a mix of humor, romance, and music.
The story is mostly about Jessica, a determined woman, and Felix, a musician who doesn't want to follow the typical career path. Their different lives make their relationship both complicated and funny. As they get to know each other better through their differences, music plays a big role in shaping their relationship and the ups and downs they go through.
Music is a big part of Too Much, and the show's emotional beats go well with its wide range of songs. Luis Felber (Attawalpa) and Matt Allchin chose the music for the show.
Netflix's Too Much: All songs in the series
The soundtrack of Too Much is filled with a mixture of pop, indie, and classic songs that enhance the romantic and comedic tone of the series. The soundtrack features a total of 40 songs with a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 46 minutes across the 10 episodes.
Below is a complete list of songs featured in each episode, with the artist’s name next to the title.
Episode 1: Nonsense & Sensibility
- London Bridge by Fergie
- Dead or Alive (feat. Jimmy Jones) by Cam'ron
Episode 2: Pity Woman
- Pressure to Party by Julia Jacklin
- Itty Bitty Piggy by Nicki Minaj
- Ashita Atari wa Kitto Hare by Happy End
- Angels Like You by Miley Cyrus
- The Jump Off by Lil' Kim
- You Know Me More Than I Know by John Cale
- Are You with Me Now? by Cate Le Bon
Episode 3: Ignore Sunrise
- Touch Tank by Quinnie
- Maggot Brain by Funkadelic
- Falling Apart by Slow Pulp
Episode 4: Notting Kill
- anything by Adrianne Lenker
- Tap In by Saweetie
- Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves
Episode 5: Pink Valentine
- Angel of My Dreams by JADE
- Greek Tragedy by The Wombats
- Ballet Dancers (Never Love Again) by Francis of Delirium
- Dream Woman by Suki Waterhouse
- It's Too Late by Carole King
Episode 6: To Doubt a Boy
- Sister You Said by Sarah Meth
- Praying by Kesha
Episode 7: Terms of Resentment
- Human by Molly Sarlé
- You Found Me by The Fray
Episode 8: One Wedding and a S*x Pest
- Big Energy by Latto
- Get Busy by Sean Paul
- Swimming Pools by Kendrick Lamar
- See You Later by UNPOC
Episode 9: Enough, Actually
- Girls by The Dare
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (rock cover)
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Rita Ora cover)
- Swing Special by Felix da Housecat & Kristin Velvet
- Farewell Transmission by Ohia
- Free by NRVS
Episode 10: The Idea of Glue
- Old Recliners by ROLE MODEL
- Bigger Than the Whole Sky by Taylor Swift
- I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight by Linda and Richard Thompson
- True Love Trajectory by Attawalpa
About the music composer
Luis Felber (Attawalpa) and Matt Allchin are the creative minds behind the music in Too Much. Their previous work includes collaborations on Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick (2022) and Catherine Called Birdy (2022). As the executive music producer for Too Much, Felber brought a unique indie sound to the show.
Plot of the series
Jessica is a marketing executive from New York who moves to London after a bad breakup. The show Too Much follows her. There, she meets Felix, a musician who is having a hard time making ends meet.
Even though Jessica and Felix live very different lives, they end up becoming friends. Over time, their relationship grows as both of them deal with personal and professional problems. Felix, a carefree musician, helps Jessica see that there is more to life than her stressful job.
As they get to know each other, Jessica learns how to balance her goals with the realities of love and partnership. The music in Too Much is an important part of how they connect with each other and how their story makes the viewers feel.
Too Much is now streaming on Netflix.