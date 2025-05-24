Nick Kroll reveals why a gross scene was cut from Big Mouth’s final season on Netflix

Primetime Emmy winner Big Mouth returns to Netflix on Friday, May 23, 2025, for its season 8. The raunchy comedy adult animation series based on co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's teenage experiences is a hit. It currently has a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Known for pushing the envelope where comedy is concerned, there was a time when the show went a little too far that Netflix asked them to remove a particular scene. Co-creator and star Nick Kroll revealed that while Netflix allowed a particular s*x scene between his character and a decapitated skull, the final cut is missing one of the grossest parts of the sequence.

He said in an interview with Variety, published on Friday, May 23, 2025:

"Maury [Kroll] was allowed to have s*x with the decapitated skull of Garrison Keillor, and this was before Keillor went down, mind you, and [Netflix] still let that go."

Netflix did not appear to be grossed out by that particular Big Mouth scene, as it was allowed in the final cut. However, there is another part in the scene that Netflix apparently could not stomach. He added:

"But there's another moment in that scene where...Rick takes a thermometer out of his sick little d**k, and a little bit of blood spurts out. It's the grossest thing."

Netflix reportedly asked them to cut it out, which they seemed to understand.

What is Big Mouth season 8 all about?

Big Mouth season 8 marks the raunchy animated comedy's "end of a very gross era." Middle school is finally over, as seen at the end of season 7, which means the new season sees the show's pubescent heroes in high school. Season 8 follows the usual gang as they embark on their new journey and everything that comes with being in high school, including heartbreaks and raging hormones.

However, there are going to be some changes in the gang's dynamic. Nick and Andrew are attending different high schools, a major change in their friendship. As they both start to develop new social connections in their respective schools, their old friendship is re-evaluated. Meanwhile, Jessi spends her time in high school further exploring her s*xuality and her attraction to women.

Season 8 also explores story arcs of other characters, including Lola, Jay, Lulu, and Matthew. With most of the characters returning, the Big Mouth season 8 cast remains unchanged from the previous season. Nick Kroll returns to voice various characters, including Nick, Lola, and the Hormone Monster, with John Mulaney also back to voice Andrew, and Jessi Klein as Jessi.

However, there are some new additions, including Cynthia Erivo, Steve Buscemi, Quinta Brunson, Lena Waithe, and Keke Palmer. Kristen Wiig, Holly Hunter, Natasha Lyonne, and more also guest-star in season 8.

Where to watch Big Mouth season 8

The eighth and final season of the series premiered on Netflix on Friday, May 23, 2025. Like the previous seasons, season 8 also has a total of ten episodes, which were all released at the same time on the premiere date. This means the complete installment of the season is now available for streaming on Netflix with a subscription.

Complete episodes of the previous seven seasons can also be watched on the streaming platform.

