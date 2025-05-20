Big Mouth - Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Big Mouth is returning for its final season in 2025, and fans are eager to see how the long-running Netflix animated series will conclude. The show has been renewed for season 8, which will also serve as its final chapter. The season is set to premiere on May 23, 2025, on Netflix.
The final season will pick up where season 7 left off, continuing the storyline that has developed over the years. The series focuses on the middle school journey of its core characters as they navigate puberty.
Set in suburban New York, Big Mouth follows teenagers Andrew, Nick, and their friends as they experience physical and emotional changes. It explores how their interactions with hormone monsters, shame wizards, and other creatures shape their journey.
Season 8 is set to conclude all major storylines and will bring an end to the longest-running scripted original series on Netflix.
Big Mouth release date and production details
Big Mouth season 8 is set to release globally on May 23, 2025, on Netflix. This will make the show the longest-running scripted original series on the platform, surpassing Orange is the New Black and Grace and Frankie.
A special preview session for the final season will be held at the Annecy Festival 2024, featuring the creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The series is produced by Brutus Pink and animated by Titmouse, Inc. The show will maintain its core voice cast.
As with most Netflix releases, the season will drop at 12:00 a.m. PT on May 23.
All season 8 episodes will drop at once, with the season consisting of 10 episodes. Viewers are recommended to watch from season 1 for full context.
Big Mouth voice cast and crew details
The key voice cast includes:
- Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Lola Skumpy
- John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman
- Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser
- Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian
- Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald
- Maya Rudolph as Connie and Diane Birch
- Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch and Bob the Hormone Monster
- Jordan Peele as Duke Ellington
- Andrew Rannells as Matthew
Season 8 guest stars include Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, and others.
Big Mouth plot deep dive
Big Mouth follows teens navigating puberty, represented by surreal characters like hormone monsters and shame wizards. In season 8, the characters enter high school, facing issues like sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, cancel culture, and fear of the future. Nick is sent to a private school, where he joins Mrs. Cornhill’s “sad boys club.”
Andrew deals with a rocky start to high school and an evolving friendship with Nick. Jessi aligns with the stoner crowd and continues exploring her feelings for women. Missy, overwhelmed by high school, negotiates homeschooling with her parents. Jay graduates after summer school and struggles with Lola dating his brother. Matthew thrives in the Queer Choir and makes progress at home with his parents.
According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the season introduces Compassion as a new character voiced by Holly Hunter. The show’s themes will focus on friendship and transition.
Big Mouth critical reception and what we can expect
Big Mouth has drawn consistent attention for its portrayal of adolescence, maintaining a large viewership and developing a strong fan base. Over 50 million households have streamed Big Mouth and its spinoff, Human Resources.
The final season will conclude arcs developed across all eight seasons. With creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett leading the production, the show is expected to close with a complete ending. The making-of event at the Annecy Festival further emphasizes the creators' continued involvement in Big Mouth and their future Netflix animation projects through Brutus Pink.