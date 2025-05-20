Big Mouth - Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Big Mouth is returning for its final season in 2025, and fans are eager to see how the long-running Netflix animated series will conclude. The show has been renewed for season 8, which will also serve as its final chapter. The season is set to premiere on May 23, 2025, on Netflix.

Ad

The final season will pick up where season 7 left off, continuing the storyline that has developed over the years. The series focuses on the middle school journey of its core characters as they navigate puberty.

Set in suburban New York, Big Mouth follows teenagers Andrew, Nick, and their friends as they experience physical and emotional changes. It explores how their interactions with hormone monsters, shame wizards, and other creatures shape their journey.

Ad

Trending

Season 8 is set to conclude all major storylines and will bring an end to the longest-running scripted original series on Netflix.

Big Mouth release date and production details

The hormone monster addresses a stunned group of Andrews from different times in a chaotic and slime-filled room. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth season 8 is set to release globally on May 23, 2025, on Netflix. This will make the show the longest-running scripted original series on the platform, surpassing Orange is the New Black and Grace and Frankie.

Ad

A special preview session for the final season will be held at the Annecy Festival 2024, featuring the creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The series is produced by Brutus Pink and animated by Titmouse, Inc. The show will maintain its core voice cast.

As with most Netflix releases, the season will drop at 12:00 a.m. PT on May 23.

Region Release Time Pacific Time 12:00 a.m. PT Eastern Time 3:00 a.m. ET UK 8:00 a.m. GMT India 1:30 p.m. IST Australia 7:00 p.m. AEDT

Ad

All season 8 episodes will drop at once, with the season consisting of 10 episodes. Viewers are recommended to watch from season 1 for full context.

Big Mouth voice cast and crew details

Students gather at the school entrance in a celebratory pose, marking the start of a new chapter. (Image via Netflix)

The key voice cast includes:

Ad

Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Lola Skumpy

John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman

Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian

Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Maya Rudolph as Connie and Diane Birch

Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch and Bob the Hormone Monster

Jordan Peele as Duke Ellington

Andrew Rannells as Matthew

Season 8 guest stars include Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Ali Wong, Richard Kind, Maria Bamford, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis, Thandiwe Newton, Natasha Lyonne, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Stephanie Beatriz, and others.

Ad

Big Mouth plot deep dive

Tensions rise at the dinner table as uncomfortable truths surface during a family discussion. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth follows teens navigating puberty, represented by surreal characters like hormone monsters and shame wizards. In season 8, the characters enter high school, facing issues like sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, cancel culture, and fear of the future. Nick is sent to a private school, where he joins Mrs. Cornhill’s “sad boys club.”

Ad

Andrew deals with a rocky start to high school and an evolving friendship with Nick. Jessi aligns with the stoner crowd and continues exploring her feelings for women. Missy, overwhelmed by high school, negotiates homeschooling with her parents. Jay graduates after summer school and struggles with Lola dating his brother. Matthew thrives in the Queer Choir and makes progress at home with his parents.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the season introduces Compassion as a new character voiced by Holly Hunter. The show’s themes will focus on friendship and transition.

Ad

Big Mouth critical reception and what we can expect

Andrew sits nervously on his bed while the hormone monster watches on with a mischievous smile. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth has drawn consistent attention for its portrayal of adolescence, maintaining a large viewership and developing a strong fan base. Over 50 million households have streamed Big Mouth and its spinoff, Human Resources.

The final season will conclude arcs developed across all eight seasons. With creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett leading the production, the show is expected to close with a complete ending. The making-of event at the Annecy Festival further emphasizes the creators' continued involvement in Big Mouth and their future Netflix animation projects through Brutus Pink.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More