Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 8 ending explained: Who attacks the bomber plane mid-air?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 8, titled How Zeke Got Religion, is set in the backdrop of World War II. It tells a fictional story of an American B-52 bomber getting deployed to blow up a church south of the German border and being left in tatters in the hands of a supernatural foe that is far beyond human comprehension.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

The bomber plane in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 8, named Liberty Belle, is first attacked by N*zi fighter planes while returning to base, which the troop successfully shoots down. However, it is only the beginning of their trouble on board, as they then face a literal demon mid-air. The said demon is earlier seen being called upon by a N*zi priest with a blood ritual in the church, prior to its bombing.

Directed by Diego Porral, How Zeke Got Religion is based on a short story written by John McNichol that is adapted for screen by JT Petty. Produced by Titmouse, the episode has a runtime of 12:20 minutes, barring the end credit sequence.

How does Zeke become religious by the end of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 8?

Zeke is introduced in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 8 as one of the bravest soldiers who happens to be an atheist. He mocks others for their faith and even flips off at heaven before departing for a mission, which involves flying through France and bombing a church. The mission is led by Coomb, an erratic man with a mysterious compass, that is later revealed to point out the arrival of the demon on Earth.

Zeke and his team are successful in their mission and even take down German planes that follow them, with just one casualty on their side. It is when confronted by the demon summoned by a N*zi priest that the soldier is first seen breaking a sweat. In the carnage that proceeds to unfold mid-air, Zeke witnesses the deaths of almost his entire team, as conventional weapons fail to harm the supernatural being in the slightest.

In the end, the only thing that stops the demon is the crucifix pendant carried by his teammate who was a priest. Zeke manages to survive by shooting the pendant into the demon's head and thus owes his life to the very faith he once ridiculed.

How to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4?

The complete Love, Death & Robots volume 4 comprises 10 episodes, all of which were released simultaneously on Netflix on May 15, 2025. The adult animated anthology series is created by Tim Miller and officially produced by Blue Studio, even though each episode has a unique animation style created by studios across the globe.

Fans can watch the latest installment of the show, along with the three previous seasons, on the platform by subscribing to plans starting from $7.99 per month, with ads. For an ad-free experience, the plan can be upgraded to Standard, priced at $17.99 per month, or Premium, which allows 4K streaming, at $24.99 per month.

Check in for more updates on Love, Death & Robots volume 4.

