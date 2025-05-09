Poker Face season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

Poker Face season 2 marks the return of Charlie Cale, as she uses her lie-detecting and mystery-solving skills to navigate through various cases that come her way. The latest season of this Peacock original series premiered on May 8, 2025.

Casino worker Charlie Cale finds herself running away from a mysterious death at the workplace, encountering multiple complex crimes as she is on the run. With each episode entailing a new case, Charlie has kept the viewers' attention fixed since season 1 with her smart observations and actions. The plot will continue this mystery-solving spree of Charlie and touch upon some of the unanswered mysteries from Poker Face season 1.

Natasha Lyonne returns as Charlie Cale in the series, along with other actors reprising their roles, such as Simon Helberg as Luca Clark, Rhea Perlman as Beatrix Hasp, and more. Other new names in the cast of Poker Face season 2 include Cynthia Erivo, BJ Novak, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, etc.

Exploring the cast of Poker Face season 2

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face season 2 (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

Charlie Lyonne is the protagonist of Poker Face season 2, taking viewers on varied adventures of case solving since season 1. She can detect lies in a jiffy and sniff out complications in all kinds of criminal cases. As seen in season 1, Charlie takes up multiple cases ranging from musical mysteries (episode 4, Rest in Metal) to sporting suspense (episode 7, The Future of the Sport).

Actress Natasha Lyonne has made a name in the acting, writing, and directing spheres of the entertainment industry. Her works have been nominated for prestigious awards such as the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. The actress features in several films and series, such as What If...? (2024), The Simpsons (2016-2022), Orange is the New Black (2013-2019), American Pie (1999), and more.

Simon Helberg as Luca Clark

Simon Helberg as Agent Clark in Poker Face season 2 (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

In Poker Face season 2, Simon Helberg reprises the role of FBI agent Luca Clark. Agent Clark finds himself in awe of Charlie's skills while solving the cases in the debut season. As he is seen helping her in a couple of cases, he also asks Charlie to officially join the FBI, which she rejects. It is anticipated to see how his character surfaces in the upcoming adventures of the latest installment.

Best known for his role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), Simon Helberg has been active in the entertainment scene since 1999. The actor has also appeared in projects such as Young Sheldon (2017-2024), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), and A Serious Man (2009), among others.

Rhea Perlman as Beatrix Hasp

Rhea Perlman as Beatrix Hasp in Poker Face season 2 (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

A gang leader and Casino owner, Frost Sr.'s prime rival, Beatrix Hasp, is one of the mysterious characters that makes a comeback in Poker Face season 2. Her main presence in the series is explored in the last episode of season 1, The Hook.

When a plan to kill Frost Sr. is made by Cliff Legrand, Beatrix Hasp becomes a part of it. After Frost Sr. gets murdered and Charlie manages to escape, Charlie learns about Hasp's attempts to keep tabs on her since the start. The second installment may reveal more of this unanswered mystery.

Rhea Perlman is an American actress, popularly known for her role as Carla Tortelli in Cheers (1982-1993). She began her career in 1970, delivering varied performances that got her accolades from the Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. Her popular works include Matilda (1996), The Sessions (2012), Barbie (2023), and more.

Guest cast appearing on Poker Face season 2

The series boasts a long list of guest cast who will be a part of episodic cases that Charlie Cale will unravel. From Wicked fame Cynthia Erivo to The Office star B.J. Novak, various popular actors will make an appearance in the new season of Poker Face.

Following is the list of guest stars from the latest release:

Stream Poker Face season 2 on Peacock.

