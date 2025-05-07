Poker Face season 2: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The crime comedy series Poker Face season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on May 8, 2025, exclusively on Peacock in the United States. Created by Rian Johnson, Tony Tost serves as showrunner for the upcoming season. In the series, each episode adapts the inverted detective story format popularized by the '70s hit American crime drama Columbo.

Ad

The series is stylized as a character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery, with the story revolving around Charlie Cale, a casino worker. She can detect people's lies, an ability that she eventually uses to solve cases, but she is also on the run from a casino boss following a suspicious death. During her journey, Cale encounters various characters and solves different homicide cases using her skills.

Natasha Lyonne, who stars as Charlie Cale, is set to direct multiple episodes in the upcoming season. More details regarding Poker Face season 2 have been explored below for the audience.

Ad

Trending

Poker Face season 2 release details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Poker Face season 2 will premiere its first three episodes exclusively on Peacock on May 8, 2025, in the United States of America. The upcoming installment is set to consist of 12 episodes, and a new episode will be released every Thursday. Below is a detailed look at the release schedule for the crime comedy series:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Release Platform 1 The Game Is a Foot May 8, 2025 Peacock 2 Last Looks May 8, 2025 Peacock 3 Whack-A-Mole May 8, 2025 Peacock 4 The Taste of Human Blood May 15, 2025 Peacock 5 Hometown Hero May 22, 2025 Peacock 6 Sloppy Joseph May 29, 2025 Peacock 7 One Last Job June 5, 2025 Peacock 8 TBA June 12, 2025 Peacock 9 TBA June 19, 2025 Peacock 10 TBA June 26, 2025 Peacock 11 TBA July 3, 2025 Peacock 12 The End of the Road July 10, 2025 Peacock

Ad

Peacock offers two types of subscription plans for its viewers in the United States of America: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually and Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) at $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.

What is Poker Face season 2 all about?

Ad

The trailer for Poker Face season 2 was released on April 16, 2025, and is available on the official Peacock YouTube channel. The clip begins with Charlie giving a brief about her ability to detect a lie, which is kind of her thing. After calling out a character for lying about her name, the clip cuts to a scene where Cale is trying to randomly decide where she should go next.

From the looks of things and as per Cale herself, she has finally started enjoying her journey across the country with her Plymouth Barracuda. It also introduces the viewers to Giancarlo Esposito, who will feature in the upcoming season. Cale then interrogates a little evil girl who sabotaged Elijah's magic trick, while the clip also shows her on the run from the authorities.

Ad

The clip shows glimpses from various mysteries that Cale will unravel and then introduces some of the prominent features for the upcoming season. Before the clip ends, John Cho's character, who is a professional liar, challenges Cale that he will be the first one to fool her with his lies.

Cast and crew for the upcoming season

Expand Tweet

Ad

The crime comedy series Poker Face was created by Rian Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer. Rian is well known for projects like Knives Out, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and has also directed episodes, namely Ozymandias, Fly, and Fifty-One, for the hit series Breaking Bad. He is set to direct the episode titled The Game Is a Foot for the upcoming second season.

Natasha Lyonne is set to reprise her role as the protagonist Charlie Cale and will also direct multiple episodes of Poker Face season 2. As per NBC, the confirmed guest stars list for the new season includes

Ad

David Alan Grier

Lauren Tom

Lili Taylor

Natasha Leggero

Richard Kind

Alia Shawkat

Awkwafina

Rhea Perlman

Geraldine Viswanathan

Simon Helberg

Taylor Schilling

Adrienne C. Moore

Ben Marshall

B.J. Novak

Carol Kane

Cliff Smith

Corey Hawkins

Cynthia Erivo

David Krumholtz

Davionte Ganter

Ego Nwodim

Gaby Hoffmann

Giancarlo Esposito

Haley Joel Osment

Jason Ritter

John Cho

John Mulaney

Justin Theroux

Kathrine Narducci

Katie Holmes

Kevin Corrigan

Kumail Nanjiani

Margo Martindale

Melanie Lynskey

Patti Harrison

Sam Richardson

Sherry Cola

Simon Rex

As per Rotten Tomatoes, Poker Face season 2 has received a fresh score of 100% based on 18 reviews from critics so far.

Stay tuned for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More