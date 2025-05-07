Poker Face season 2: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The crime comedy series Poker Face season 2 will premiere its first three episodes on May 8, 2025, exclusively on Peacock in the United States. Created by Rian Johnson, Tony Tost serves as showrunner for the upcoming season. In the series, each episode adapts the inverted detective story format popularized by the '70s hit American crime drama Columbo.
The series is stylized as a character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery, with the story revolving around Charlie Cale, a casino worker. She can detect people's lies, an ability that she eventually uses to solve cases, but she is also on the run from a casino boss following a suspicious death. During her journey, Cale encounters various characters and solves different homicide cases using her skills.
Natasha Lyonne, who stars as Charlie Cale, is set to direct multiple episodes in the upcoming season. More details regarding Poker Face season 2 have been explored below for the audience.
Poker Face season 2 release details
Poker Face season 2 will premiere its first three episodes exclusively on Peacock on May 8, 2025, in the United States of America. The upcoming installment is set to consist of 12 episodes, and a new episode will be released every Thursday. Below is a detailed look at the release schedule for the crime comedy series:
Peacock offers two types of subscription plans for its viewers in the United States of America: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually and Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free) at $13.99 per month or $139.99 annually.
What is Poker Face season 2 all about?
The trailer for Poker Face season 2 was released on April 16, 2025, and is available on the official Peacock YouTube channel. The clip begins with Charlie giving a brief about her ability to detect a lie, which is kind of her thing. After calling out a character for lying about her name, the clip cuts to a scene where Cale is trying to randomly decide where she should go next.
From the looks of things and as per Cale herself, she has finally started enjoying her journey across the country with her Plymouth Barracuda. It also introduces the viewers to Giancarlo Esposito, who will feature in the upcoming season. Cale then interrogates a little evil girl who sabotaged Elijah's magic trick, while the clip also shows her on the run from the authorities.
The clip shows glimpses from various mysteries that Cale will unravel and then introduces some of the prominent features for the upcoming season. Before the clip ends, John Cho's character, who is a professional liar, challenges Cale that he will be the first one to fool her with his lies.
Cast and crew for the upcoming season
The crime comedy series Poker Face was created by Rian Johnson, who also serves as an executive producer. Rian is well known for projects like Knives Out, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and has also directed episodes, namely Ozymandias, Fly, and Fifty-One, for the hit series Breaking Bad. He is set to direct the episode titled The Game Is a Foot for the upcoming second season.
Natasha Lyonne is set to reprise her role as the protagonist Charlie Cale and will also direct multiple episodes of Poker Face season 2. As per NBC, the confirmed guest stars list for the new season includes
- David Alan Grier
- Lauren Tom
- Lili Taylor
- Natasha Leggero
- Richard Kind
- Alia Shawkat
- Awkwafina
- Rhea Perlman
- Geraldine Viswanathan
- Simon Helberg
- Taylor Schilling
- Adrienne C. Moore
- Ben Marshall
- B.J. Novak
- Carol Kane
- Cliff Smith
- Corey Hawkins
- Cynthia Erivo
- David Krumholtz
- Davionte Ganter
- Ego Nwodim
- Gaby Hoffmann
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Haley Joel Osment
- Jason Ritter
- John Cho
- John Mulaney
- Justin Theroux
- Kathrine Narducci
- Katie Holmes
- Kevin Corrigan
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Margo Martindale
- Melanie Lynskey
- Patti Harrison
- Sam Richardson
- Sherry Cola
- Simon Rex
As per Rotten Tomatoes, Poker Face season 2 has received a fresh score of 100% based on 18 reviews from critics so far.
