How to watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery? Streaming details explored

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix in Fall 2025. Netflix subscribers worldwide will be able to watch it as part of their membership.

In this film, Detective Benoit Blanc returns to solve his most dangerous case yet. This time, he is surrounded by a new group of suspects, each harboring their own secrets. The story features surprising twists as Blanc uncovers clues that lead to a startling discovery.

While specific details have not yet been revealed, director Rian Johnson has suggested that this case will really challenge Blanc. The first teaser shows a mysterious coffin, creating a tense and suspenseful atmosphere for the investigation. Fans can look forward to an exciting mystery full of tricks and intense drama.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’s streaming options explored

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be available on Netflix as part of its standard library. Netflix offers different subscription plans for viewers:

Standard Plan with Ads – $7.99 / month (HD, limited content)

Standard Plan – $17.99 / month (Full HD, two devices)

Premium Plan – $24.99 / month (4K Ultra HD, four devices)

Since Netflix holds exclusive rights to the movie, subscribers will not incur additional costs beyond their standard plan.

What happens in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in Rian Johnson’s creation, features detective Benoit Blanc tackling his most dangerous case yet. The teaser for the film suggests a darker and more intense mystery than the earlier two films, although specific details have not yet been revealed.

The movie starts with Blanc getting involved in an unexpected murder case, surrounded by new suspects. The teaser hints at a coffin, hinting that the story is about a death that leads to more questions. Blanc needs to solve the clues before the killer attacks again.

Director Rian Johnson has announced that this movie will explore various styles within the mystery genre, taking cues from Agatha Christie and John Dickson Carr. Johnson has always tried new ways to tell stories in mystery films, and this version promises surprises and a story that keeps you guessing.

As mentioned by Tudum:

“There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.”

Like the previous Knives Out films, this one boasts a new cast surrounding Blanc, and each actor plays an important role in the story. The plot details aren’t out yet, but fans can expect lies, surprises, and shocking discoveries as Blanc looks for the truth in his most challenging case.

Cast and crew of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Main cast

The film features a star-studded ensemble, including:

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy

Glenn Close

Josh Brolin

Mila Kunis

Jeremy Renner

Kerry Washington

Andrew Scott

Cailee Spaeny

Daryl McCormack

Thomas Haden Church

Director and Production Team

Director – Rian Johnson

Producers – Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman

Production Company – T-Street Productions

Distributor – Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2025.

