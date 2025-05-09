Poker Face season 2 premiere ending explained: Is Charlie finally free from the mob?

Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale returns for the highly anticipated Poker Face season 2 premiere. The "mystery-of-the-week series" about someone with an uncanny ability to find out when someone is lying kicks off its second season on Peacock with an eventful triple-header filled with killers and liars. Meanwhile, Charlie just wants to lay low, still trying to evade the mob, which has been trying to track her.

Ad

However, at the end of Poker Face season 2 episode 2, queenpin Beatrix Hasp (played by Rhea Perlman) shows up out of nowhere in the backseat of her car, holding her at gunpoint. It appears that no matter how Charlie tries to run away, mob business will still find her.

However, at the end of the Poker Face season 2 premiere, Charlie teaming up with Beatrix becomes the reason she can finally run free from the mob. She's free to live her life without having to look back on her shoulder or dodge bullets, but it might not be the end of her crime-solving yet.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Poker Face season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Poker Face season 2 premiere wraps up Charlie's mob story

Charlie and Beatrix in Poker Face season 2 premiere (Image via Peacock)

The Poker Face season 2 premiere concludes Charlie's ties to the mob, with Beatrix agreeing to call off the hit he put on her head. However, it doesn't happen easily for the show's star. She spends two episodes in the premiere on the run from the mob and another episode being brought back into the messy mob: being held at gunpoint, dodging bullets, and being held hostage.

Ad

The new season picks up from the events of the Poker Face season 1 finale, with Charlie hitting the road. After she refuses Beatrix Hasp's offer to work for her, becoming a criminal, Beatrix is on her tail, and so are her assassins, as seen in the Poker Face season 2 premiere. Charlie hops from one place to another, running away from the mob, but they always seem to find her.

In Poker Face season 2 episode 2, someone has finally caught up to her, and it turns out to be Beatrix herself. While fleeing the fire at the funeral home, the queenpin from season 1 shows up out of nowhere in the backseat of her car. She holds Charlie at gunpoint, forcing Charlie to do her bidding. She wants her to sniff out the mole in her crew.

Ad

It turns out that Beatrix is fleeing as both the FBI and the Southwest Syndicate are on the hunt for her. But before she decides to hop aboard the plane, her getaway, she wants Charlie to use her lie-detecting skills to find out the traitor in case the plane was a setup. At the safe house, there are three men awaiting Charlie's scrutiny, but she clears them all.

Meanwhile, she isn't sure about Beatrix's husband's allegiances, although she doesn't tell the mob boss about it. With the clear-all, they all decide to board the plane, with Charlie going first as Beatrix's precaution. While Beatrix hides in the plane's cockpit, per Luca's, her FBI agent's friend, suggestion, the Feds surround Beatrix and her men.

Ad

Charlie in Poker Face season 2 premiere (Image via Peacock)

A whole ruckus ensues, which ends with Beatrix holding Charlie hostage and demanding a plane for her escape. She's also holding the identity of her mole in the FBI as leverage. Danny, feeling threatened by the possibility that Beatrix would out him, gets into the plane. However, Luca is already there trying to negotiate.

Ad

Another chaos ensues, with Luca fighting against his friend. In the end, the real mole is revealed and goes into witness protection. But before she goes, Luca asks her to call off the hit she put on Charlie, which she agrees to do. Without the mob after her, Charlie is finally free.

Poker Face season 2 premiere teases Charlie's next adventure

Without the hit on her head, Charlie is now free to go on whatever adventures she wants. There's no looking back on her shoulders anymore, and she would no longer have to flee every time Beatrix's killers find her. Hence, at the end of the Poker Face season 2 premiere, she pulls out a map and points at a random location as her new destination.

Ad

Charlie hops into her Plymouth Barracuda and is off to her new beginning without her enemies chasing her. However, the teaser in the end hints that her murder mystery adventures are not done yet. There's still a lot of screaming and a lot of killing waiting for her on the horizon.

Poker Face season 2 premiere: Danny is arrested, Jeffrey is dead

Danny is arrested (Image via Peacock)

With Danny's ego plus his desperation to keep the mob boss from revealing that he's the rat in the FBI, he eventually outs himself in the Poker Face season 2 premiere. At that point, Beartrix is ready to give him up after realizing that Danny is the reason Jeffrey is dead. Jeffrey has been Luca's mole in the mob, which devastates Beatrix when she finds out. However, the guy is still her husband.

Ad

As for Danny's hand in Jeffrey's death, he's the one who places the live bullet among the blank rounds in Luca's gun. The plan has always been that Luca will shoot Jeffrey during the ambush, and Jeffrey will pretend to die. There were supposedly only blank rounds, so Jeffrey's shirt is fitted with fake blood he could activate to make it look like he was bleeding.

However, after Danny finds out that Jeffrey can identify him as the mole, he puts one live round in Luca's gun. It has been his plan to kill Jeffrey all along. After the ambush, Luca tries to wake Jeffrey up, only to realize that he's not faking his death. He's actually dead, and with his informant dead by his own hands, Luca is benched for the rest of the operation.

Ad

After the commotion between Luca and Danny inside the plane, the latter is arrested. Poker Face season 2 premiere ends with Danny in handcuffs. While he tries to bribe Charlie with a lot of money to say that Luca is the real rat and not him, Charlie isn't swayed.

Catch the first three episodes of the Poker Face season 2 premiere now streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More