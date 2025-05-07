Poker Face season 1 recap: All you need to know before season 2 airs

Poker Face season 1 was released on Peacock on January 26, 2023. This one-of-a-kind crime comedy-drama show was created by Rian Johnson and is set up like a "case-of-the-week" murder mystery.

In each episode, Charlie Cale, a casino worker with an amazing ability to spot lies, is shown. As Charlie runs across the country to get away from a casino boss, she finds and solves the mysteries of several deaths.

Poker Face season 1 has 10 episodes with complex plots and clever character-driven stories that have kept viewers hooked. The second season of Poker Face will air on May 8, 2025. It will continue Charlie's adventures and add more mystery and suspense to the show.

The plot of Poker Face season 1 revolves around Charlie Cale, a woman with a remarkable gift to tell when someone is lying. Following a suspicious death at a casino where she worked, Charlie becomes a fugitive, fleeing from the wrath of casino boss Sterling Frost Jr.

Everything to know about Poker Face season 1 before season 2 drops

Poker Face season 1 (Image via Peacock)

Dead Man's Hand

A waitress at a casino named Charlie Cale has an uncanny knack for spotting lies. In this episode of Poker Face season 1, she gets caught up in a web of lies and murder. She sees Jerry, the abusive husband of her friend Natalie Hill, being thrown out of the casino by security and soon becomes involved in an evil plan being run by casino manager Sterling Frost Jr.

As soon as Natalie finds child p*rnography on a client's computer, Frost gets rid of the evidence and sets up the murder-suicide of both Natalie and Jerry. Charlie finds mistakes in the photo of the crime scene, which makes her want to look into it more. She finds evidence deleted from Natalie's tablet and puts together the truth, which links Frost to both the scam and the murder.

After an intense fight, Charlie reveals Frost's part in the plot, which ruins the casino's reputation. Frost kills himself, and his father swears to get even, which sets the stage for more danger.

The Night Shift

As seen in The Night Shift, Poker Face season 1 episode 2, Charlie's car breaks down in New Mexico. She takes it to mechanic Jed, who likes Sara, the clerk at the convenience store, and so does Damian, who works at Subway. When Damian wins the lottery, Jed gets greedy and decides to kill Damian.

Jed kills Damian with a crowbar after pushing him off the roof and hides the body in Marge's truck, which is passing by. When Marge finds the body, she tries to get rid of it, but Jed calls the police on her. He claims Damian's lottery ticket as his and frames her.

After getting her car fixed, Charlie looks into Jed's story and finds problems with it. She looks at the security footage from the body shop and sees a one-hour gap. This shows that Jed's story about when the ticket was bought doesn't match the serial number.

Jed finally confesses that he killed the person, but he warns Charlie that he will report her to the police if she turns him in. But Charlie figures out that the crime was probably caught on a trucker's dashcam. With Sara's help, the police arrest Jed as he burns the ticket.

The Stall

Poker Face season 1 (Image via Peacock)

In Poker Face season 1 episode 3, Charlie works at a Texas barbecue restaurant owned by the Boyle brothers. She becomes embroiled in a murder when one of the brothers, George, is found suffocated in his trailer. She finds out that Taffy Boyle planned to kill George out of greed. Charlie uses what she knows to trick Taffy's wife, Mandy, into confessing, which leads to her arrest.

The clever way the story was changed and Charlie's determination to find the truth make this episode stand out. Taffy wants to be in charge, so he kills George and made it look like an accident. Charlie makes sure that justice is done by using her skills as an investigator.

Rest in Metal

Rest in Metal, Poker Face season 1 episode 4, is about the heavy metal band Doxxxxology and their strange relationship with Gavin, their drummer. Charlie is hired to sell band merchandise, but she soon learns that the band killed Gavin to pass off his song as their own.

Gavin had been writing lyrics based on his personal life, which were used in the new song. Charlie figures out that the band is lying when she finds a camera and looks at the footage.

Their plan to make Gavin's death look like an accident fails, and Charlie gets a true crime podcaster to reveal their crime.

Time of the Monkey

Poker Face season 1 (Image via Peacock)

Poker Face season 1 episode 5, Time of the Monkey, follows Charlie getting a job at a retirement home. She becomes friends with residents Joyce Harris and Irene Smothers, who used to be prisoners. There is a dark past between the two women and Gabriel, the former leader of their cult, which they remember from the new residents. Gabriel admits that he betrayed the cult and turned them in to the police.

Since Joyce and Irene are angry and upset with Gabriel, they poison him and make it look like he died of natural causes. They change his heart monitor so that the staff thinks Gabriel died of a heart attack.

When a nosy resident notices Joyce's strange behavior, Charlie figures out their motive. As Joyce and Irene try to shut her up, they make their plan even better by setting off a bomb to attempt to kill Charlie.

Exit Stage Death

In Exit Stage Death, Poker Face season 1 episode 6, Charlie gets involved with the dramatic world of theater when Kathleen Townsend, an actress, and Michael Graves, an ex-co-star, work together to get their careers back on track. They use a light and a trapdoor to kill each other, but Ava, Michael's wife, is killed instead.

Using the play's staged setup, Charlie figures out the plot and learns that they are guilty. With this episode, Charlie's detective skills get even better, showing that she can solve even the silliest crimes.

The Future of the Sport

Poker Face season 1 (Image via Peacock)

In The Future of the Sport, Poker Face season 1 episode 7, Charlie Cale gets involved in the high-stakes world of racing when she meets Keith Owens, an aging driver, and Davis McDowell, a young driver who is competing with Owens.

At the beginning of the episode, Keith says he is retiring because his shaky hands are a sign of his getting older and worse health. His daughter Katy does better than Davis in several go-kart races, which makes the two men very angry at each other. To help his daughter win, Keith damages Davis' car, but Davis responds by damaging the car even more.

What really turns things on their head is when Katy crashes the car while practicing and ends up in a coma. Charlie, who befriends Keith during the episode, investigates and uncovers that Davis is lying about the circumstances of the crash. She also finds out what Davis did to make the car malfunction and cause Katy's accident.

While Davis is getting ready to run away, she tells him that Katy is awake and plans to race him when she gets better.

The Orpheus Syndrome

In The Orpheus Syndrome, Charlie Cale is once again involved in a complicated investigation. This time, it has to do with a company that makes visual effects. Charlie meets the company's founder, Max, as well as Laura and Arthur, who are also co-founders. Max talks to Laura about something he saw in old footage and she poisons him. As Arthur's assistant, Charlie finds out that the company has a lot of dark secrets.

When Laura asks Arthur for a bust of Max's head for the company memorial, she uses it to get around the facial recognition software on his laptop and delete footage that could be used against her. Charlie thinks something is wrong, so she looks into it more and finds out that Laura killed Lilly. In an interesting turn of events, Arthur finds the video and confronts Laura, but when he tries to show her what she's doing, she poisons him.

Laura lies about Max and Arthur's deaths, which Charlie finds out when she puts the clues together. Charlie uses the evidence she gathered to reveal Laura to the public at the memorial service.

Laura goes crazy, and she falls off a balcony while the ghosts of the people she hurt chase her.

Escape from Sh*t Mountain

Poker Face season 1 (Image via Peacock)

In Escape from Sh*t Mountain, Poker Face season 1 episode 9, Charlie gets stranded in the Colorado mountains and ends up with a group of people, connected to a long-unsolved disappearance.

After a car accident, Charlie breaks her leg and is stuck in a motel with Mortimer "Morty" Bernstein, a drifter with kleptomania; Trey Nelson, a parole violator; and Jimmy Silva, the motel owner. When Morty doesn't come back with a tow truck for Charlie's car, the episode turns dark.

As they are stuck in the motel during a blizzard, Morty finally shows up in Charlie's car. He is suspicious of the remains of a woman named Chloe Jones who went missing in the area years ago. Charlie's sharp observations help her connect Morty's find to the missing woman, which adds to the mystery.

Jimmy and Trey try to shut Charlie up when they find out she is investigating. But Charlie doesn't give up, and she finds out the truth: Trey killed Chloe. When Trey shoots Jimmy and tries to bury Charlie and Chloe together, the episode gets more intense.

Charlie, however, stays alive by using her brains. She takes Trey's ankle monitor, which helps the police find him. Charlie makes it through to the end, and Trey is arrested. This episode shows how Charlie's instincts to stay alive and her ability to find the truth by linking events that don't seem to have anything to do with each other shine through.

The Hook

Poker Face season 1 (Image via Peacock)

Charlie Cale has her toughest confrontation yet in The Hook, the last episode of Poker Face season 1. Cliff makes a deal with Frost Sr.'s rival, Beatrix Hasp, to kill Frost Sr.

After hearing about her "death" in the news, Cliff thinks he has finally caught her. She finds her and forces her into a car. He plans to take her to Hasp's casino in Atlantic City. Cliff tries to get Charlie to use his gun to kill him, but Charlie stays calm and doesn't give in.

As they reach the casino, Frost Sr. tells her that he no longer blames Charlie for the death of his son and needs her help with Hasp. But things go wrong when Cliff kills Frost Sr. with a gun that Charlie had touched before, accusing her of the murder.

Charlie is able to get away and goes to stay with her estranged sister. There, she uses a recording of Frost Jr. tying him to Natalie's murder. At the end of the episode, Charlie finds out that Hasp has been watching her every move.

Poker Face season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

