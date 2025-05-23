Big Mouth season 8: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

Big Mouth season 8 is the final chapter of the animated adult comedy series created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The new season is set to premiere in 2025 on Netflix, concluding the long-running story that began in 2017. Known for its unique portrayal of puberty and adolescence, the show has used humour and surreal characters to explore sensitive topics through the lens of its teenage protagonists.

The final season continues with its core voice cast, including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, and Maya Rudolph. Each actor has voiced multiple characters throughout the show’s run, contributing to its distinctive style. Kroll, who also co-created the series, has been central to its tone, voicing characters like Nick Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, and Coach Steve.

Big Mouth season 8 will focus on the main characters navigating their final year of middle school. The story aims to bring closure to their coming-of-age journey while maintaining the show’s established themes. The cast will also include recurring characters and cameos that have been part of Big Mouth’s extended universe.

Cast overview in Big Mouth season 8

Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maury, Rick, Coach Steve, and Lola Skumpy

Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maury, Rick, Coach Steve, and Lola Skumpy in Big mouth season 8 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Nick Kroll returns to voice Nick Birch, a late bloomer dealing with puberty, and multiple other characters including Maurice the Hormone Monster, Rick, Coach Steve, and Lola Skumpy. Birch's character is inspired by Kroll’s own childhood experiences, and his journey reflects themes of insecurity and delayed development.

Kroll’s previous work includes Kroll Show, The League, and voice roles in Sausage Party, Sing, and Captain Underpants. He also voices talking genitals, Coach Steve’s eccentric dialogue, and hormone monsters with exaggerated traits, further contributing to the show's comedic tone.

John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman and others

John Mulaney voices Andrew Glouberman and others in Big Mouth season 8 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

John Mulaney provides the voice for Andrew Glouberman, who is Nick's closest friend and one of the main characters in the series. Andrew, a seventh grader, is more advanced in puberty than Nick and often struggles with strong hormonal impulses, which frequently serve as a source of humor and plot development.

Besides providing the voice for Andrew, Mulaney also voices minor characters like Mint, Future Andrew, and Babe the Blue Ox. He co-developed and starred in Oh, Hello on Broadway alongside Kroll and is a prominent stand-up comic with specials including New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous, in addition to the variety special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser

Jessi Klein voices Jessi Glaser in Big Mouth season 8 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Jessi Klein voices Jessi Glaser, a smart and outspoken Jewish seventh grader who undergoes major emotional changes and confronts personal and family issues upon the arrival of her hormone monstress, Connie. Jessi explores her sexuality and struggles with parental separation, social identity, and growing independence throughout the series.

Klein, who based much of Jessi’s character on her own teenage experiences, is an Emmy-winning writer and executive producer, most notably for Inside Amy Schumer. She has also contributed to Transparent and Dead to Me and is the author of two books of personal essays. She has been a voice in both comedy development and pop culture commentary for decades.

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian

Jason Mantzoukas voices Jay Bilzerian in Big Mouth season 8 (Image via Netflix tudum)

Jason Mantzoukas plays Jay Bilzerian, a hypersexual and impulsive teen who often provides exaggerated misinformation about puberty. Jay has a dysfunctional family life and develops romantic attachments to inanimate objects. Over time, his character reveals emotional depth and questions of sexual identity.

Mantzoukas has appeared in a variety of comedic television shows including Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place. He’s also a prolific voice actor with roles in Invincible, Close Enough, and The Lego Batman Movie. His energetic, often chaotic voice work has become a hallmark of his roles.

Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Ayo Edebiri voices Missy Foreman-Greenwald in Big Mouth season 8 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Ayo Edebiri voices Missy Foreman-Greenwald, an academically inclined, kind-hearted teen grappling with her biracial identity and growing social awareness. Edebiri took over the role from Jenny Slate starting in season 4, bringing a more personal lens to Missy’s evolving character arc.

Beyond Big Mouth, Edebiri has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of chef Sydney in The Bear, as well as roles in Abbott Elementary, Dickinson, and multiple writing credits on animated and live-action series such as Craig of the Creek and What We Do in the Shadows.

Maya Rudolph as Connie, Diane Birch, and Bonnie

Maya Rudolph voices Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, Bonnie the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth season 8 ( Image via Netflix tudum)

Maya Rudolph lends her voice to multiple characters including Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch (Nick’s mom), and Bonnie (Connie’s sister). As Connie, she embodies the chaotic and often contradictory impulses of teenage girls, encouraging characters to explore their confidence, desires, and frustrations.

Rudolph’s work on Saturday Night Live established her as a standout performer, and she’s earned multiple Emmys for her voice work in Big Mouth. Her film credits include Bridesmaids, Sisters, and Wine Country. She also co-created and starred in the NBC variety show Maya & Marty.

Additional returning voice cast members in Big Mouth season 8 include:

Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell, a confident, openly gay teen struggling with parental acceptance.

Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman, Andrew’s emotionally detached and sarcastic father.

Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch, Nick’s loving and eccentric father.

Jordan Peele as the Ghost of Duke Ellington, a fictionalized jazz icon offering Nick ghostly advice.

Joe Wengert as Caleb, a monotone, autistic character known for precision and encyclopedic knowledge.

Jon Daly as Judd Birch, Nick’s goth older brother and resident misanthrope.

Guest voice actors confirmed for Big Mouth season 8 include:

Zach Galifianakis reprising Gratitoad.

Maria Bamford returning as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Thandiwe Newton as Mona the Hormone Monstress.

Rosie Perez as Petra the Ambition Gremlin.

Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter the Lovebug, continuing the crossover with Human Resources.

These voices continue to expand Big Mouth season 8's surreal universe, adding nuance and thematic complexity to the show's final season.

Behind the scenes and production insights for Big Mouth season 8

The main characters of Big Mouth season 8 gather in front of Bridgeton Middle School (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth was created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Drawing on their own adolescent experiences, the creators blended exaggerated humour with emotional depth to depict the chaos of puberty. In a Netflix Tudum announcement dated April 18, 2023, it was confirmed that the series would conclude with Big Mouth season 8, which will also tie into the final season of its spin-off Human Resources, creating a unified conclusion across both shows.

Big Mouth season 8 began development in 2022 and continued into 2024, navigating post-pandemic constraints through hybrid production setups that included both remote and in-person voice recording. Titmouse, Inc. continued as the animation studio for the series, maintaining its surreal yet consistent visual style throughout the show's run.

As noted in Netflix's April 24, 2023, article by John DiLillo, Big Mouth has become Netflix’s longest-running scripted series outside Kids & Family programming. Across its run, over 50 million households have watched Big Mouth and its spin-off, contributing more than a billion viewing hours. Co-creator Nick Kroll remarked in an interview with Netflix Tudum on April 24, 2023,

"If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like, Yeah, that sounds about right."

Although Human Resources will also conclude with its second season, its characters will appear in Big Mouth's final season to provide narrative cohesion. Co-creators Kroll, Goldberg, Levin, and Flackett will continue developing new animated projects for Netflix through their company, Brutus Pink.

Big Mouth season 8 incorporates callbacks, crossovers, and storyline integrations that bring closure to the characters. While Netflix has not published individual production interviews, its official statements emphasize the team’s intention to conclude Big Mouth in a manner that honours its tone, style, and narrative structure.

