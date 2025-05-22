What is Joe List: Small Ball all about? Everything to know about this stand-up comedy special

Joe List: Small Ball is the latest comedy special from American comedian and actor Joe List. It is List's fourth special after the success of his past three specials, I Hate Myself, This Year’s Material, and Enough for Everybody. The comedy specials amassed 14 million views on YouTube.

Joe List: Small Ball will screen in theaters across the US on May 21, 2025. It features themes of fatherhood, friendship, and the absurdities of everyday life shortly after the birth of List's first child.

List has executive produced the special alongside Willie Rockefeller, Derek Gildersleeve, and Chris Burns. Originator Studios is the production company, and Ghostrunner Records, Tony Deyo, and Andy Hendrickson distribute the audio version.

What to expect from Joe List: Small Ball?

In the comedy special Joe List: Small Ball, List is back with his signature sardonic comedic style and self-deprecating humor. According to Movie Prime, the official synopsis reads:

"As his world shifts from stand-up comedy clubs to late-night feedings, he wrestles with the joy and chaos that come with being a new dad. How do you balance a dream that’s bigger than your reality with a new life that depends on you?"

It continues:

"This is a story of growth, self-doubt, and the quiet beauty in the everyday moments — even if you’re still trying to catch your breath. Does the journey of fatherhood feel like a home run, or are you just trying to keep the ball in play?"

The comedy special was filmed at two separate Illinois Zanies clubs for back-to-back evenings.

Born in Whitman, Joe List began performing stand-up comedy in Boston in 2000 after graduating from high school. He released two stand-up comedy albums, So Far No Good and Are You Mad at Me?, in 2013 and 2016, respectively. He has been featured on Conan and The Late Show with David Letterman. He was also a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2015.

Joe List made his feature directorial debut with the documentary Tom Dustin: Portrait of a Comedian

In 2022, Joe List co-wrote the movie Fourth of July with Louis C. K., who also directed and produced the film. List appeared as the protagonist in the movie. Since then, he has starred in two other movies, Civic Duty and Stuck in Park. This year, he has made his feature film directorial debut with the documentary Tom Dustin: Portrait of a Comedian.

The indie documentary, produced by List, was first released in Los Angeles and New York on April 25 and nationwide on May 21, 2025. It explores List’s friendship with fellow comedian Tom Dustin.

The film includes honest talks about anxiety, depression, and addiction, along with stand-up clips from Key West. It highlights the struggles of a comedy career and the ups and downs of a lifelong friendship. In a statement to Deadline published on April 4, 2025, sharing the distribution news about Joe List: Small Ball and Tom Dustin: Portrait of a Comedian, List said:

"I am so overwhelmed with excitement to be releasing both my film and my comedy special in theaters across America. Going to the movies has always been my favorite thing to do since I was a little kid and I’m so proud to get to show these in a cinema. To me there is nothing more special than watching a movie in the dark with a strange group of people."

Joe List: Small Ball is in theaters now.

