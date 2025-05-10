Found, The Irrational & three other shows canceled as NBC reshuffles 2025 lineup

NBC has canceled Found and The Irrational after two seasons. While Found is a procedural drama TV series, The Irrational is a crime drama TV series. Both of the shows premiered in 2023. The final episode of Found season 2 has yet to air, and The Irrational season 2 wrapped up in March 2025.

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter published on May 9, 2025, three other shows have been canceled: the legal drama series, Suits L.A., and two comedy series, Lopez & Lopez and Night Court. The future of shows like Brilliant Minds, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, and The Hunting Party is yet to be revealed.

Why did NBC cancel Found and The Irrational?

According to the above-mentioned article, NBC has canceled the five shows to accommodate the NBA's game broadcasts as the $2.5 billion annual rights package deal between NBC Sports and the NBA kicks in next season.

As part of the deal, NBC is expected to dedicate at least one entire weeknight of primetime to broadcasting games. At the start of the current season, 13 hours of primetime entertainment increased to 15 hours in most weeks, with entertainment programming taking over Sundays.

As of the writing of this article, with Found, The Irrational, and the three other shows canceled, NBC has only seven scripted shows scheduled for the 2025-26 season. These shows include three Chicago dramas, two Law & Order series, and the comedies Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical, which debuted this season.

With The Voice renewed for its 28th season, NBC's primetime entertainment programming is estimated to total around 11 hours per week, though the exact figure will depend on how many hours The Voice airs each week.

The NBA's deal with NBC will be effective from next season onwards, so the cutdown on the entertainment programming hours was bound to happen sooner or later. NBC will announce its 2025-26 schedule on Monday, May 12, 2025.

How will Found season 2 end?

The penultimate episode of Found season 2 aired on May 8, 2025, a day before the show's cancellation was announced. Fans witnessed a major twist in the episode, Missing While a Family, as Sir's sister Lena kidnapped Margaret's son Jamie.

This raises the stakes for the Mosely & Associates team, as they face the harrowing crisis of saving one of their own while racing against time. What happens next will test the team's dynamics and vulnerabilities.

In an interview with TVLine published on May 8, 2025, Shanola Hampton, who portrays Gabi Mosely and serves as a producer, opened up about what to expect from the final episode. Hampton said:

"As we are on this sort of crazy runaway train to the finale, everything feels unhinged, and Gabi handles everything, but it all is coming to a head and it comes to a head in a way that I don’t think the fans will expect because it also comes to an end that makes you think, well, where do we go from here now? That’s always the craziest place to be."

In the interview, Hampton stated that the episode will be "super-crazy, heart-pounding".

Found and The Irrational are available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

