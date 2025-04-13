Who is Jamie? Found Season 2 Episode 18 finally answers a key question in its most intense episode yet

NBC's Found season 2 episode 18, titled Missing While Heather, premiered on April 10, 2025. The series was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set to feature 22 episodes in its second installment. The episode Missing While Heather was directed by David McWhirter and written by David Fiege.
The series follows Gabi Mosley and her crisis management team, who help find missing people that others have forgotten about, using unorthodox methods. Episode 18 continues the story behind the shocking revelation from the previous episode that Heather is indeed Lena. It is also revealed to the audience that Jamie is Margaret's long-lost son who was abducted by Carrie.
As per IMDb.com, Found season 2 episode 18 has received a rating of 7.9/10, based on 45 reviews so far.
The shocking twist about Jamie as revealed in Found season 2 episode 18
In Found season 2 episode 18, Margaret finally manages to solve the mystery behind her son Jamie's abduction. In the previous episode, the character Sir uttered the phrase, "The clouds will part eventually," which made Margaret curious. It is revealed to her that Jamie informed Sir that the phrase was something the woman who had abducted him, used to say.
The phrase triggers Margaret's memory as she reaches home and searches for a drawing she received from a woman, who comforted her after Jamie's kidnapping. The woman, Carrie, gave her the drawing, falsely stating that it was something her son Nicholas, drew. All this while it was Carrie who had abducted Jamie from her at the bus station.
In order to prevent Jamie from leaving, she would twist Margaret's words and feed him with lies so that he is brainwashed enough to stay with her. Eventually Margaret decides to invite Carrie to confront her. During the conversation, Jamie shows up at home unexpectedly. Carrie takes advantage of the distracted Margaret and strikes a blow to her head, which knocks her out.
Found season 2 episode 18 concludes as Carrie manages to escape and Jamie goes to his mother's aid and takes her to the hospital. Eventually, the real Heather shows up at the M&A to find out why the team is searching for her.
The cast and crew of Found season 2
The NBC's procedural drama series was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Shanola Hampton stars as the lead, Gabi Mosley, and also serves as a producer.
Other cast members include Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, and Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn. Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace, Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Hugh "Sir" Evans are other notable actors featured in the series.
In Found season 2 episode 18, the role of Carrie is played by Suehyla El-Attar Young, Jamie's kidnapper.
Found season 2 episode 19 release info
The next episode, Missing While a Casualty, will premiere on April 14, 2025, on NBC and will be available for streaming on the Peacock app in the United States. The episode is directed by Jes Macallan and written by Troy Kelly.
The international audience can also stream the series on the HBO Max app.
Stay tuned with us for further updates.