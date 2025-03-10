Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Full list of cast explored

Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on NBC in the U.S. on February 23, 2025. The show sees four members of a suburban gardening club in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, get embroiled in a murder and subsequent cover-up which leads to escalating mischief and intrigue.

Ad

So far, three episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society have been released, the most recent of these titled Companion Planting premiered on March 9, 2025. The next two episodes will be released on March 16, 2025, and March 23, 2025.

The series, created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, and AnnaSophia Robb in lead roles alongside several others.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

List of actors and characters in Grosse Pointe Garden Society

1) Melissa Fumero as Birdie

Ad

Trending

Melissa Fumero as Birdie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via Instagram/@nbc)

Melissa Fumero appears as Birdie, the newest member of the garden society. She is the writer of a bestselling memoir, Digging for Gold: Dancing Through Divorce. She is a single mother with a mysterious past who gets caught up in the drama and secrets of the group.

Ad

Fumero is best known for her appearance as Detective Amy Santiago in the police procedural sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She has also starred in the soap opera One Life to Live and the teen drama TV series Gossip Girl.

2) Aja Naomi King as Catherine

Aja Naomi King as Catherine in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via Instagram/@nbc)

Aja Naomi King stars as Catherine, an active member of the society. She is an unhappily married real estate agent. She becomes close friends with Birdie, but the friendship is put to the test when dark secrets begin to come to light.

Ad

King began her career as a guest star in several TV series before making her breakthrough as Michaela Pratt in the ABC legal drama series How to Get Away with Murder. She earned praise for portraying Cherry Turner in the historical film, The Birth of a Nation, and recently earned an Emmy nomination for her role in Lessons in Chemistry.

3) Ben Rappaport as Brett

Ben Rappaport as Brett in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via Instsgram/@nbc)

Ben Rappaport plays the character Brett, a divorced father who works as the Manager of the Gardening Club. He shelved his dreams of a car restoration business to support his now ex-wife with completing law school.

Ad

A Juilliard School acting graduate, Rappaport was cast in the lead role of Todd Dempsy in the NBC sitcom Outsourced. He also appeared in the TV series, The Good Wife, Mr. Robot, and Younger. Additionally, he had a regular role in the Shondaland legal TV series For the People.

4) AnnaSophia Robb as Alice

AnnaSophia Robb as Alice in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image via YouTube/NBC)

AnnaSophia Robb appears as Alice, a married high-school teacher at Grosse Pointe North. Her marriage to Alexander Hodge's Doug has some underlying issues that become prominent as the story unfolds.

Ad

Robb began her career as a child actress with Because of Winn-Dixie as her feature film debut. She also appeared in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Additionally, her role as Leslie in the movie Bridge to Terabithia earned her two Young Artist Awards.

Other members of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society cast

Ad

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others star in the show. Here is a list of the other actors who appear:

Matthew Davis as Joel

Alexander Hodge as Doug

Nancy Travis as Patty

Felix Wolfe as Ford

Nora Zehetner as Melissa

Daniella Alonso as Misty

Josh Ventura as Connor

Ron Yuan as Keith

Jennifer Irwin as Marilyn

Saamer Usmani as Gary Mills

Jocko Sims as Tucker

Gavin Borders as Zach

Christian Finlayson as Peyton

Lainey Knowles as Zoe

The first three episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society are available on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback