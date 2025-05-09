Found season 2 episode 21 ending explained: What happened to Jamie? Family reunion cut short

Found season 2 episode 21 is the last episode before the finale, and it's an action-packed affair as M&A tries to juggle two cases at the same time. They are looking for a missing family, fighting against time as one of the kids is diabetic and hasn't had his insulin for hours. Meanwhile, they are trying to hunt down and capture Lena, Sir's sister.

Ad

However, their trap to hopefully capture Lena, with Dhan heading the operation as Gabi deals with the missing family, goes bust. Lena escapes and is even more vindictive after what Gabi did to turn her brother against her. At the end of Found season 2 episode 21, she hits M&A where she knows it would hurt. Lena kidnaps Jamie, Margaret's son, who just returned after being kidnapped for 13 years.

Jamie's second kidnapping puts a damper on the family reunion, but that's the least of their worries. Lena is out for blood.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 21. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 21 ending: Lena kidnaps Jamie

It's a Reed family reunion in Found season 2 episode 21, with Margaret's ex-husband, Darryl, and their two daughters, Taylor and Rachel, coming to the house to finally meet Jamie after 13 years. It's a happy but somber moment for the family, but after Darryl finds out that Jamie has been back for a month, he's upset. He thinks Margaret robbed him of his time with his son.

Ad

Jamie is kidnapped (Image via NBC)

However, Margaret doesn't back down, reminding him that Darryl once called her crazy for being too obsessed with finding Jamie. Plus, there was also the threat from Carrie, Jamie's kidnapper. That said, with Jamie's return, he spends time with his father and sisters.

Ad

After finding the missing family at M&A in Found season 2 episode 21, Carrie returns home, while Jamie goes to his father's house to spend time with his sisters. However, at Carrie's home, Darryl arrives looking for Jamie. It turns out that Jamie didn't come to them like he said he would, which worries Margaret.

She tries to call Jamie, but he's not answering, worrying her further. In the next scene, Margaret's worst nightmare comes to life. Although she doesn't know it yet, M&A's number one enemy has gotten Jamie, the son she's only just gotten back after 13 years.

Ad

The final scene in Found season 2 episode 21 shows Jamie bound to a chair, with Lea goading him with his phone, showing him that Margaret is calling.

Read more: Is Heather really Sir's sister, Lena?

The operation to lure in Lena goes sideways in Found season 2 episode 21

While Gabi and the rest of M&A are looking for a family that was kidnapped, Dhan takes it upon himself to lead the operation to find Lena. Dhan partners with Sir, who is now working with the FBI, and his friend at the FBI for an off-the-books operation to lure Lena. He and his FBI friend wait outside the motel room where Sir will supposedly meet his sister.

Ad

Unknown to them, Sir is familiar with the room, and it's something that he stayed at before with Lena and Christian. There's also a secret passage, the same one Lena uses to enter the room undetected. She's already in the room, and Dhan and his friend are none the wiser. There, Sir confronts her about messing with Gabi.

Lena returns in Found season 2 episode 21 (Image via NBC)

He tells Lena that she has crossed the line by going after Gabi, the most important person in his life. It's why he decided to help lure Lena in the first place. They talk about having to make sacrifices for their goals, with Lena grumbling about Sir and Gabi's relationship. She's jealous about how Sir puts Gabi on a pedestal, saying that she would have done everything for her brother.

Ad

However, with Sir's main purpose being with Gabi, he's willing to sacrifice his own sister. Meanwhile, Gabi calls Dhan to check up on him and what's happening. Per the plan, Sir and Lena should be meeting at 4:00, and it's 3:52. Dhan says that they still have time before Lena supposedly arrives, but the alarmed Gabi tells them something Sir has always said.

During his class, Gabi recalls Sir always saying that if you're not early, you're late. So, Dhan and his FBI friend scramble into the room, where they find Lena with Sir, just as Gabi implied. As chaos ensues, Sir pushes Lena towards Dhan and his friend, trying to get away via the secret passage. Meanwhile, Lena manages to escape. Fortunately for Dhan, he manages to pull Sir from the tunnel.

Ad

At the end of Found season 2 episode 21, Sir should be in prison, but Lena is still free. It's how she gets to Jamie in the first place.

Read more: Who is Heather in Found season 2 episode 17?

What did Gabi do to manipulate Sir into helping find Lena in the first place?

Gabi at the hospital (Image via NBC)

Last week, Found season 2 episode 20 ended in a cliffhanger, with Dhan shouting at Sir in prison, blaming him for something that happened to Gabi. He tells Sir that Lena got to Gabi, but Found season 2 episode 21 reveals that it's all a ruse Gabi has masterminded. She ingested poison, sending herself to the hospital. She did it to make Sir, whom she says is so observant, believe that Lena has poisoned her.

Ad

She reckons that it would force Sir into helping M&A to lure Lena out of hiding. And based on Sir's actions in Found season 2 episode 21, with the operation to arrest his sister, Sir believed Gabi's drama. However, using Sir to solve the case still weighs on Gabi. While she doesn't want to resort to asking for Sir's help, she doesn't think that there's any other way.

It's the same thing that happened when she kidnapped Sir and had him help her find missing people. At the end of Found season 2 episode 21, Gabi meets with the rabbi of the family they found earlier in the episode. She talks about how doing good is not enough to erase the guilt she feels for the sin she committed before.

Ad

However, the rabbi says that, to atone for her sins, she has to decide in her heart not to do it again. While she wanted to cut ties before, time and time again, desperation over a case has brought her to him. However, the words from the rabbi could be a turning point for Gabi. It could mean that Gabi would never seek Sir's help again, freeing her from the guilt.

Ad

Catch Found season 2 episode 21, along with the previous episodes in the series, streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More