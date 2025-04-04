Found season 2 episode 17 ending explained: Who is Heather? Her real identity and relationship to Sir revealed

Found season 2 episode 17 picks up after the events of the previous episode, which saw Jamie visiting Sir in jail. However, looking for Jamie is the least of the worries of M&A in episode 17, as Gabi and Margaret are taken hostage by a father looking for his child right inside M&A.

Ad

Meanwhile, suspicion continues to mount about Sir's accomplice. Jamie's jail visit and the cigarette butts found outside Gabi's apartment seem to point the finger at him. However, Found season 2 episode 17 reveals a far more plausible suspect.

Margaret makes a shocking discovery that Heather, Trent's now ex-girlfriend and Sir's lawyer, is actually Sir's sister, Lena. Now, Gabi is not only going to work against Sir but is also set on making Heather pay. Meanwhile, Margaret gets another clue about Jamie's kidnapper after Sir's cryptic statement.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 17. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 17 ending: Margaret discovers Heather's connection to Sir

Found season 2 episode 17 sheds light on the mystery that has been bugging M&A, and the show's audiences, for several episodes. It is revealed that Heather Tollin is actually Sir's sister, Lena, and has been acting as his accomplice—not his brother Christian, and not Jamie.

Ad

Heather's identity revealed (Image via NBC)

Danielle Savre's Heather first appeared in Found season 2 episode 9, titled Missing While Targeted. Until the shocking revelation in Found season 2 episode 17, her role in the series had been fairly limited. She's an ambitious lawyer who has a one-night stand with Trent and then becomes his girlfriend. However, she shocks everyone after her first visit to Sir in prison in Found season 2 episode 15.

Ad

It's then revealed that she plans to become Sir's lawyer, and she's been clear about her motive—to help Sir get out of prison. Lobbying to become Sir's attorney has caused the end of her relationship with Trent and put her on Gabi's radar, but only because she's going to be representing Sir. No one has become suspicious about her real intent.

In Found season 2 episode 16, during a heated confrontation, Trent breaks up with Heather for good. He believes that Heather's motivation for helping Sir is because of her professional ambition. However, Margaret's discovery in Found season 2 episode 17 proves otherwise.

Ad

With her "superpower" and hyper-observance, Margaret finds out that Heather Tollin is Sir's half-sister, Lena. She has been mentioned several times in the Found season 1 but has yet to be seen. That said, Margaret has remarked upon the Evans siblings having strong jaws, the same way she previously identified Christian as Sir's brother.

Sir in prison (Image via NBC)

At the end of Found season 2 episode 17, Margaret tells Gabi that Heather has all the "family traits" and that she "knows" that Heather and Lena are the same person. Gabi then realizes that it isn't Christian who has been helping Sir—Heather has been Sir's accomplice all along. She vows to take Heather down one way or another, and when she does, she will take her down "for good."

Ad

Margaret gets another clue about Jamie's kidnapper in Found season 2 episode 17

Margaret gets another clue about the identity of Jamie's kidnapper in Found season 2 episode 17, possibly the breakthrough she's been hoping for in cracking the case. While Jamie returns to her at the end of Found season 2 episode 11, his kidnapping has remained a mystery, especially because Jamie doesn't want to reveal who kidnapped her.

Ad

So far, the episodes following Jamie's return have left Margaret with crumbs of clues about Jamie's kidnapper's identity. In episode 13, Margaret finds Jamie's favorite toy, which has gone missing from her home long after Jamie's kidnapping. She then realizes that the kidnapper must have been close to her family and had access to her home.

Margaret visits Sir in prison (Image via NBC)

Margaret later finds out that Jamie's kidnapper was a woman after he refers to her as "she." In Found season 2 episode 17, Margaret visits Sir in prison after discovering that Jamie went there before. But Sir doesn't want to tell her anything unless she makes Gabi go there to see him.

Ad

Near the end of the episode, Margaret goes back to see Sir, still without Gabi in tow, much to Sir's disappointment. She only wants to tell him that her focus is now on him after realizing Heather's real identity, although she doesn't tell him that. She also tells Sir that she doesn't need him to tell her about Jamie because Jamie is home and he loves her, which are the important things for her right now.

Ad

However, before Sir's parting words, he tells Margaret something that Jamie said that he heard from his mother, not Margaret, but the kidnapper who acted as his mother:

"The clouds will part eventually, just give it a minute."

The line appears to hit a mark with Margaret, as the next scene shows her rummaging through a box of keepsakes and photo albums. She has likely heard or seen the phrase before, and knowing who said or wrote it could be the turning point in her search for Jamie's real kidnapper and the reason for the abduction.

Ad

Found season 2 episode 17 sees Trent play hero during Gabi's hostage

Trent saves Gabi (Image via NBC)

Gabi's missing person case in Found season 2 episode 17 involves a father she had previously put in prison for allegedly being abusive to his son. However, it turns out that the father is innocent. But before that revelation, the emotional father, trying to look for his son, holds Gabi at gunpoint at M&A to help him find the boy.

Ad

Margaret is also taken hostage, but Gabi convinces the father to let Margaret go so she can reunite with Jamie. That said, after hearing what is happening to Gabi, Dhan and Trent want to go inside the M&A guns blazing and save Gabi, but the doors are locked.

Jamie stops them by asking what Gabi would have wanted them to do. They collectively agree that Gabi would want them to solve the case and find the boy. But, unknown to everyone, Trent has gone rogue. Just as Gabi and the father agree, Trent jumps right at the father with his bulletproof get-up to try to save Gabi.

Ad

But there is no need because the father has already surrendered his gun to Gabi. Even Gabi is shocked by Trent's actions and insists that she's not pressing any charges. The rest of the M&A team also distances themselves from the father's case and refuses to corroborate Trent's story about the hostage.

Catch Found season 2 episode 17, along with previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback