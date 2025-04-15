Found season 2 episode 19 ending explained: Where is Sir? Is he out of prison?

Sir has been locked up in a maximum security prison, but Found season 2 episode 19 has changed his circumstances, much to Gabi and the rest of M&A's dismay and worries. His reappearance at the cemetery while Gabi, Lacey, Margaret, and Dhan pay their last respects to Christian is a shocking twist.

Sir is technically out of the prison he was initially locked up in, but he's still in handcuffs, which implies that he's still in captivity. However, his involvement with the FBI and Gabi not knowing why worries the entire team. Moreover, with Trenth being investigated for his connection with Lena, he can't help Gabi find out Sir's current whereabouts.

Meanwhile, M&A has other problems—finding Sir's sister Lena, who is getting more dangerous by the minute, and Carrie, Jamie's kidnapper.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 19. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 19 ending: Sir is out of prison and working for the FBI

Found season 2 episode 19 opens with a mysterious prison scene where someone is forcefully taking Sir from his cell. A series of events follows, teasing that Sir is not in his prison cell anymore. As Trent tells Gabi, he tried to visit Sir in prison earlier, but he couldn't get clearance.

Sir is out (Image via NBC)

In hopes of helping Trent, Gabi volunteers to see and talk to Sir to find out where Lena is. She's hoping that she can get clearance to see Sir in prison because, as she says, a victim has the right to confront her abductor. However, Captain Mallory joins their conversation and tells Gabi that she can't see Sir, either, because he's not there.

Moreover, Mallory isn't giving them details about Sir's current whereabouts. It turns out that wherever he is, it's on a "need-to-know" basis. Gabi senses trouble, but with M&A busy with their current cases, Sir's whereabouts have been put on the back burner until his shocking reappearance at the end of Found season 2 episode 19.

As Gabi, Margaret, Lacey, and Dhan give their last respects to Sir's brother, Christian, a black SUV pulls up at the cemetery. Sir gets out of the car, dressed in a crisp suit and accompanied by what appears to be a government agent. Although Sir is still in handcuffs and not quite free, his getting out of his prison cell teases mystery and trouble.

Even Margaret is boggled at how Sir can get out of prison, and per Dhan's observation, the whole get-up involves the FBI. While Gabi is shocked about everything, Lacey voices what their next action should be. She says:

"He's made himself valuable to them. We need to find out how."

It's still a mystery as to how Sir becomes involved in the FBI. However, it's also not a surprising turn of events given how he appears to be always a step ahead of anyone.

The search for Carrie continues in Found season 2 episode 19, and Jamie makes a tough decision

Carrie is hiding (Image via NBC)

After Found season 2 episode 18 reveals Jamie's kidnapper, Carrie, M&A and the police are now on the hunt for her. She doesn't appear to be back in her house, as seen in Found season 2 episode 19. Meanwhile, Jamie isn't doing well with the latest discoveries about Carrie.

It turns out that Carrie's son, whom she said had died, is alive. The boy was taken from her by the CPS because she was found unfit as a mother. Jamie is also trying to reconcile the truth about the past and the lies Carrie has fed him over the past 13 years since his abduction.

Flashbacks from 13 years ago in Found season 2 episode 19 show how Carrie manipulated Jamie, making him think that Margaret didn't love or want him. To help the confused Jamie, Margaret gives him one of her diaries so he can read her version of the story. It's how Jamie realizes that, as opposed to what Carrie has always told her, Margaret loved and longed for him while he was missing.

In the end, Jamie makes a tough decision. He calls Carrie and pleads with her to tell him where he is. Carrie makes him promise that he will run away with her, which he does to earn her trust. Unknown to Carrie, Jamie is working with Trent to capture her. That said, Jamie is not doing it out of spite but only because it's the right thing to do. He still cares about the mom he's known for the past 13 years.

Found season 2 episode 19 gives an update on Lena

Heather is on the run (Image via NBC)

At the end of Found season 2 episode 18, the real Heather Tollin arrived at M&A, promising to help Gabi. Their search for Sir's half-sister, Lena, continues in Found season 2 episode 19. While Lena is still on the run, they get some updates about her deceit and the danger she could bring.

According to the real Heather, Lena has stolen her identity for the last two years, although she only noticed it six months ago. She already told the police about it, but with Lena still free, it doesn't appear that the police were any help. The latest news is that M&A now has confirmation about Christian's death. It turns out that he didn't take his own life—he was murdered.

Based on the police's theory, Christian and Lena had an argument on a rooftop. She appeared to have pushed Christian during the altercation, but per the evidence, Lena didn't mean to kill him and even tried to hold onto him when he fell from the rooftop. Detective Trent also brings another update about Lena in episode 19—she bought a gun using Heather's identity.

He thinks Lena could be dangerous and wants Gabi to have protection. However, while Gabi would be okay with having police officers guarding M&A, she doesn't want anyone tailing her.

Catch Found season 2 episode 19, and all previous episodes of the season, streaming on Peacock.

