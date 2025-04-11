Found season 2 episode 18 ending explained: Is Heather really Sir's sister, Lena? Her real identity and disguise revealed

There are no missing person cases for Gabi and M&A in Found season 2 episode 18, but the search for Heather Tollin's real identity keeps everyone busy. After Margaret's revelation in the previous episode, alleging that Heather is Sir's estranged half-sister, Lena, the M&A team spends all of episode 18 trying to get to the bottom of this subject.

Ad

Not everyone wants to believe that Heather is Lena, but they know Margaret wouldn't have said anything if she weren't sure about it. At the end of Found season 2 episode 18, they finally have the confirmation that the Heather Tollin they know is, in fact, Lena Evans, Sir's sister. They also find out that there's another Heather Tollin, the real one whose identity Lena has likely stolen.

Besides this, Found season 2 episode 18 also reveals the true identity of Jamie's kidnapper and her motivation for taking him years ago.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 18. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 18 confirms Heather and Lena are the same person

In episode 17, Margaret alleges that Heather Tollin, Trent's ex and Sir's attorney, is Lena Evans, Sir's sister. While Margaret's conclusion is initially based on her "vision," Found season 2 episode 18 confirms that the Heather they know and Lena are the same person.

Ad

Heather Tollin is Lena Evans (Image via NBC)

M&A spends the entire Found season 2 episode 18 trying to pin down Heather, and they know that they are working on borrowed time. The entire team, except for Margaret, starts piecing things together to find Heather's real identity. They later find out that there's a possibility that Christian didn't kill himself—Heather killed Christian.

Ad

Trent is also in on the search, despite him being in denial at first. He feels betrayed by the woman he once had feelings for. Meanwhile, Heather visits Sir in prison after she sees Trent going over Sir's case files. The first confirmation of her real identity comes in her conversation with Sir, where she refers to herself as Sir's sister. She also calls him 'big brother.'

At this point, M&A still has no solid proof that Heather is Lena. However, at the end of Found season 2 episode 18, Trent finally gets his hands on the files containing the details from when Lena applied for her apartment. He shares the files with Dhan, revealing Lena's photo, who looks exactly like Heather.

Ad

However, that isn't the end of the mystery of Heather's identity. It turns out that there's a real person named Heather Tollin, and she goes to Gabi at M&A, offering a partnership, most likely about the fake Heather.

Read more: Found season 1 recap

Found season 2 episode 18 reveals Jamie's kidnapper

Carrie, Jamie's kidnapper (Image via NBC)

While Found season 2 episode 18 expands the story about Heather, aka Lena, it concludes the mystery that has been bugging M&A for years—Jamie's kidnapping. It turns out that Jamie's kidnapper, Carrie, wasn't a family friend but someone who wormed her way into Margaret's good graces after Jamie's disappearance.

Ad

Since his return in episode 11, Margaret has been desperate for answers and clues that could help her identify Jamie's kidnapper. The turning point in her search for "the monster" who kidnapped her son came in episode 17, in the quote that Sir told her. It appears that the kidnapper said the same quote to Margaret years ago.

In a flashback after Jamie's kidnapping, a woman approaches Margaret, offering to help her pass out flyers to help find Jamie. The same woman, Carrie, worms her way into becoming Margaret's friend and supporter. It seems she only befriended Margaret to learn insights about Jamie, and since she freely comes and goes into Margaret's home, it's how she got Jamie's train toy.

Ad

Margaret and Gabi reunite (Image via NBC)

In the present-day timeline in Found season 2 episode 18, Margaret invites Jamie's kidnapper into her home in the guise of reconnecting. She tells Carrie that Jamie is finally home, and the shock on Carrie's face is evident. She soon realizes that Margaret is onto her, especially when she spells out "traitor" in the Scrabble game and pulls out the picture Carrie once gave her.

Ad

What Margaret wants is for Carrie to confess, but Carrie is trying to gaslight her. The turning point in their confrontation is when Margaret makes the cardinal mistake of turning away from Carrie to make a phone call, giving Carrie the chance to knock Margaret out. The force is enough to knock her down on the floor, with her head bleeding.

However, Jamie arrives and is shocked by what he sees. Carrie claims that Margaret slipped and that she has called 911, but that they have to leave now. Jamie soon realizes that Carrie is lying, and as the latter runs away, Jamie runs to Margaret to help her and promises that he won't leave her again. At the end of Found season 2 episode 18, Margaret is on the mend.

Ad

Found season 2 episode 18 sees another snag in Lacey and Zeke's relationship

Lacey and Zeke in Found season 2 episode 18 (Image via NBC)

Lacey and Zeke's relationship takes a hit in Found season 2 episode 18, leaving their future uncertain. With the mounting tension of Gabi being stuck with Sir in prison, Heather's case, and the added layer of chaos from the storm, Zeke starts feeling overwhelmed. It turns from bad to worse for him when the power goes out, and he forgets to buy some gasoline for the generators.

Ad

While he doesn't outright tell Lacey that she has been a distraction for him, it is implied when he tells her how he has been distracted in the past few weeks. Even though Lacey tries her best to comfort him, it doesn't help at this point as Zeke's already having a full-on episode and panicking.

Even worse, after all the chaos has died down, Lacey wants to talk to Zeke about his episode. However, Zeke is trying to evade talking about his feelings and only laughs at Lacey's concerns. He shuts her down completely, causing Lacey to leave his place. She also leaves behind her key to Zeke's place.

Ad

Catch Found season 2 episode 18, as well as the previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More