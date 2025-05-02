Found season 2 episode 20 ending explained: Was Jamie’s kidnapper, Carrie, finally arrested?

As new missing person cases arrive at M&A's doors in Found season 2 episode 20, their survivors are also being targeted. Gabi and the rest of M&A race against time to protect both their new and previous clients as Lena goes on a killing rampage, murdering the survivors one by one with rat poison.

Meanwhile, M&A and the DCPD also have their hands full with looking for Jamie's kidnapper. After their first plan was a bust, Margaret found a way to reel Carrie in. While not all cases received a satisfying conclusion by the time Found season 2 episode 20 ended, Jamie's decades-old kidnapping case did. Carrie, Jamie's kidnapper, is finally arrested after a gripping scene at the bus station.

But while M&A has some things to celebrate, the latest episode in the series also teases some loose ends and danger as Sir's sister, Lena, remains on the loose.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Found season 2 episode 20. Reader's discretion is advised.

Found season 2 episode 20 concludes Jamie's kidnapping case with Carrie's arrest

Carrie is arrested (Image via NBC)

Found season 2 episode 20 concludes Jamie's kidnapping case, with the help of a surprise ally—Nicholas, Carrie's real son, whom she claimed died but was really taken from her by CPS. In the previous episode, the plan to arrest Carrie includes setting Jamie as bait, which plays out in episode 20. He waits for Carrie at the station in the guise of running away with her.

However, instead of Carrie arriving to meet Jamie, a stranger gives him a coffee cup with the word "JUDAS" written on it. Carrie somehow found out about that plan, so it ended up a bust, much to Jamie's disappointment. What finally makes her come out of hiding is Margaret's press conference. She announces to the media that Jamie, the son she has been looking for in the past 13 years, is finally home.

But that isn't all. As she addresses Jamie's kidnapper, Carrie, in front of the camera, imploring her to turn herself in, she brings out Nicholas. It turns out that Nicholas has agreed to help Margaret find Carrie, so like Margaret, he calls upon his mother to finally surrender.

As Margaret and Nicholas wait for Carrie at the station, Margaret is sure that a mom will always find a way to come to the son she has always longed for. Shortly after, Carrie arrives, eagerly wanting to reunite with Nicholas. But before she can, the police, already stationed in the area, act swiftly to arrest the real kidnapper.

The scene ends with Carrie's arrest and Margaret's husband's arrival, setting up a bigger family reunion in the next episode.

Lena is on a rampage, offscreen, in Found season 2 episode 20

One of Lena’s victims (Image via NBC)

While Lena Evans, Sir's sister, doesn't appear onscreen in Found season 2 episode 20, her presence is ever present in M&A's race to save all of their survivors. It starts after Gabi gets a phone call that one of her former clients is in the hospital—Lena poisoned her with rat poison. However, she used a non-lethal dose, using the woman as a messenger to Gabi.

Gabi also learns that it's only the beginning of Lena trying to strong-arm her into clearing Sir's name. She's on a rampage, trying to rat poison Gabi's former clients one by one until Gabi agrees to make sure Sir gets out of prison. They also hear that Lena tried to take out another former client with a lethal dose of rat poison. She's escalating, but thankfully, Margaret arrives at the client's house on time.

In Found season 2 episode 20, M&A, with the help of the limited personnel at DCPD, ensures that every known former client of M&A has some protection before Lena gets to them.

Did Sir help M&A find Lena in Found season 2 episode 20?

Sir in prison (Image via NBC)

As teased at the end of Found season 2 episode 19, Sir is currently under the hold of the FBI. He's helping the agency in a still unknown and mysterious capacity, but he has some requests before he helps them further—he wants to see Gabi. Unknown to Sir, at M&A, Gabi is thinking about seeing him, but only because she wants help to find Lena. However, Dhan is opposed to the idea.

But while meeting Sir again is the last thing Gabi wants to do, she's compelled to do it, to sacrifice her own well-being, if she knows it's for the greater good, which is what happens in Found season 2 episode 20. After Dhan's contact at the FBI, the same agent who is in contact with Sir offers to provide manpower to secure all of M&A's survivors, Gabi agrees to visit Sir.

However, in prison, Sir doesn't end up helping Gabi locate Lena. In return for helping Gabi find his sister, he wants something in return, and it's not something Gabi is willing to offer Sir. He wants her, so Gabi leaves Sir in prison without any lead on Lena.

Found season 2 episode 20 teases another tragedy for Gabi Mosely

Dhan in Sir’s prison (Image via NBC)

Found season 2 has made it a tradition to include a short scene just before the credits roll. It's a teaser of sorts for the next episode. This time, it's a tense scene between an angry Dhan in Sir's prison. After seeing Gabi missing from Margaret's press conference, the next scene sees Dhan lashing out at Sir in jail.

He warns him that he is going to kill him if anything happens if Gabi doesn't make it, implying that it could have been prevented if Sir had been more helpful in their search for Lena. Sir is visibly shocked by the turn of events and can't utter any other word except to ask about Gabi, what happened to her, and if she is okay.

In his parting words, Dhan tells Sir, "Lena got to Gabi," and that he will follow him to hell to make sure he burns. Lena's alleged crime is something that Sir probably didn't expect. However, it remains to be seen if Lena truly got to Gabi or if it's Dhan's way of manipulating Sir into helping them find and arrest Lena.

If there is one thing that could convince Sir to give up his sister easily, it would be thinking that Gabi is in danger. Or, if he knows Lena did something to Gabi, Sir would be compelled to make Lena pay. In either case, it would be Lena's downfall to target Gabi, whom Sir considers the most important person in his life.

Catch Found season 2 episode 20, and all previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

