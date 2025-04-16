"To have babies" - When Rashida Jones said these three words about her father on Late Night with Conan O’Brien

During a 2006 segment on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Rashida Jones recounted a story about her father, music producer Quincy Jones, that captivated both the host and the audience. The interview, shared again on YouTube on October 19, 2020, occurred during her initial time on The Office and was packed with funny stories from her life.

During the interview, Conan O’Brien and Rashida Jones discussed their families. Jones stated that she is one of seven siblings. When Conan showed astonishment at the number of her family members, Jones replied with a brief remark regarding her father:

"My dad likes to have babies."

This casual comment, made during a discussion about her siblings, prompted laughter from both the live audience and Conan himself.

Rashida Jones shared details about her family on Late Night with Conan O'Brien

Rashida Jones attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

In the segment, O’Brien informed Jones that he has five siblings. Rashida Jones promptly responded that she is one of seven, stating:

"I beat you by one."

This resulted in a brief conversation regarding the age difference in her family. Jones mentioned that the age gap between the oldest and youngest child is 40 years. She mentioned that the majority of her siblings are female, with one brother among them. As Conan expressed astonishment at the diverse age groups, Jones remarked that her father liked to have babies.

The comment followed her explanation of the odd gap between her siblings, implying a persistent pattern in her father Quincy Jones' private life. The remark was delivered in a playful manner and elicited laughter from the audience. Conan said, “Now you’ve embarrassed him on television,” to which Jones replied, “Sorry, Dad.”

Rashida Jones further elaborated by discussing how the names of her siblings indicated a change in cultural identity throughout the years. She mentioned that there is a transition from European to increasingly African identity.

Her siblings are named Jolie, Martina, Quincy, Rachel, Kidada, and Kenya, indicating a shift from French and Western names to influences from Swahili and Arabic. Her name, Rashida, has origins in North African Arabic. The discussion provided understanding of how her father's heritage and passions shaped the naming traditions in the family.

Rashida Jones' recent role in Black Mirror season 7

Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7 premiere episode Common People. (Image via Netflix)

Rashida Jones is most recognized for her performances in TV shows like Boston Public, The Office, and Parks and Recreation. In The Office, she portrayed Karen Filippelli, a recurring role in several seasons. She subsequently portrayed Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation, a role that lasted multiple seasons and received significant acclaim.

Jones most recently featured in Black Mirror season 7 in the 2025 episode named Common People. She portrays Amanda, a school teacher from a working-class background who aspires to build a family with her husband Mike, portrayed by Chris O'Dowd.

Nevertheless, when Amanda unexpectedly slips into a coma, Mike consents to a trial treatment from a tech firm named Rivermind that guarantees to restore her mental faculties via a subscription service.

The procedure restores Amanda's function, but binds her to increasingly expensive subscription tiers. She begins to lose control of her body, speaks product advertisements unknowingly, and sleeps for longer periods due to server demands. As their financial burden grows, the couple is forced to consider premium upgrades just to maintain Amanda’s stability.

Eventually, Amanda, aware that she is no longer able to live fully, asks Mike to end her life while she is unconscious. The episode ends with Mike fulfilling her request and turning to the camera, leaving viewers to interpret his final decision.

Jones’ performance anchors a narrative about digital dependence, financial strain, and end-of-life autonomy. This episode also marked her return to Black Mirror after co-writing the 2016 episode Nosedive.

