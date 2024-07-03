6 best shows starring Rashida Jones to watch ahead of Apple TV’s Sunny

With parents like Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, it is not surprising that 44-year-old Rashida Jones decided to venture into the entertainment field. Although her body of work is varied, most people will remember her for her comedic roles in popular sitcoms. The latest project starring Rashida Jones that fans are eagerly looking forward to in July 2024 is Apple TV's upcoming dark comedy, Sunny.

Rashida Jones plays Suzie Sakamoto, who is living with her husband and son in Kyoto, Japan. Suzie is devastated when both of them vanish in a plane crash. The robotics company where her husband worked gifts her with a robot named Sunny. Even though it takes her time to warm up to Sunny, they form a connection and work together to find out what really happened to her family.

Premiering on July 10, 2024, Sunny will appeal to viewers who like dark comedy narratives with a pinch of mystery. While fans of Rashida Jones await the release of the Apple TV+ show, they can watch the bingeable titles on this list that showcase the actor's versatility.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources. It contains spoilers.

The Office, Angie Tribeca and four other shows starring Rashida Jones that will have viewers hooked

1) Boston Public (2000)

Back in the day, Boston Public would air on Fox (Image via Fox)

In terms of the premise, Boston Public is somewhat similar to the current hit Abbott Elementary. Viewers get a peek into the lives of teachers, students, and administrators of a fictional high school named Winslow High School. However, unlike Abbott Elementary, the narrative carries a more serious note.

The show has a total of four seasons and Rashida Jones plays the role of Louisa Fenn in the first two. Although it was a minor role, fans of the show remember Jones for her sassy remarks as the quick-witted high school secretary. Boston Public also stars Chi McBride, Anthony Heald and Loretta Devine, among others.

Containing a total of 81 episodes, it does a great job of weaving dramatic storylines that raises the viewer's anticipation.

Where to watch: Boston Public is available for streaming on Plex.

2) The Office (2005)

Even though she didn't play a central character, Rashida Jones was still able to make a mark on fans of the show (Image via NBC)

After entertaining viewers for nine seasons and 201 episodes, it is safe to say that The Office had a long run. Best remembered for its eccentric but endearing central characters, it also had its fair share of memorable supporting characters including Karen Filippelli played by Rashida Jones. She had the most screen time in season three.

A witty sales representative, Karen moved to the Scranton branch because of a merger. Her likeable personality helped win over fans of the show but those who wanted the Jim and Pam ship to sail were worried when she started dating Jim. But it wasn't meant to be and she soon leaves both Scranton and Jim.

The Office is the kind of show that grows on the viewer with each episode and fans of Rashida Jones will have plenty to look forward to as she makes guest appearances in multiple seasons after season three.

Where to watch: The Office can be streamed on Netflix and Prime Video.

3) Parks and Recreation (2009)

Fans loved seeing the heartwarming friendship between Rashida Jones and Amy Poehler's characters (Image via NBC)

Aside from her role in The Office, Rashida Jones is most known for the character she plays in this mockumentary sitcom. Containing seven seasons and 126 episodes, Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler in the lead role. She plays an optimistic mid-level bureaucrat Leslie Knope who is best friends with Jones' character, Ann Perkins.

At Ann's behest, Leslie hopes to turn the disused construction site near Ann's house into a community park but she has to go through multiple hurdles that are challenging, to say the least. Like The Office, Parks and Recreation also delivers in terms of witty comedy that keeps viewers coming back. It also helps that the show has many endearing characters who fans find relatable and charming.

Where to watch: Episodes of this Rashida Jones starrer can be viewed on Peacock and Prime Video.

4) The Awesomes (2013)

This animated show will appeal to viewers who enjoy narratives with superheroes (Image via Hulu)

Adult animated shows have been around for a long time, but the intensity of new releases has certainly grown over the years. This show, containing three seasons and 30 episodes, revolves around a group of undervalued superheroes who have to take over once the top brass decides to move on.

Comedian Seth Meyers voices Professor Dr. Jeremy "Prock" Awesome who assumes the role of the new leader of the team called the Awesomes. Rashida Jones voices Katherine "Hotwire" Malocchio who plays Prock's love interest. She has the ability to manipulate electricity.

The main reason to watch this show is for the witty narrative that will have the audience in splits. It also has enough fun twists that make viewers feel more invested in the characters and the story.

Where to watch: The Awesomes can be streamed on Hulu and Apple TV+.

5) Angie Tribeca (2016)

Rashida Jones plays the lead character in this show (Image via TBS)

Fans of Rashida Jones would agree that the actor's comedic timing is spot on. This is particularly evident in this show which is a parody of police procedural dramas that are popular around the globe.

Rashida Jones plays Angie Tribeca, an experienced detective who would much rather work alone. So, she is less than enthused when asked to pair up with detective Jay Geils portrayed by Hayes MacArthur.

Bizarre cases, hilarious one-liners and charming characters are just some of the reasons to watch this show. The best thing about Angie Tribeca is that it never gets tedious or boring. Since each episode brings forth a new case, there is always something to look forward to. It has a total of four seasons and 40 episodes.

Where to watch: This hilarious sitcom is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Duncanville (2020)

This animated show is perfect for viewers who want something lighthearted and entertaining (Image via Fox)

Like The Awesomes, this animated show also caters to adults. The central character is 15-year-old Duncan Harris voiced by Amy Poehler. Duncan is eager to live life to its fullest but he isn't the smartest of the lot when it comes to making the right decisions. And so, he constantly finds himself in troublesome situations.

Rashida Jones lends her voice to the character of Mia who is Duncan's secret crush. The main highlight has to be the wacky characters who are flawed and yet endearing in their own ways. Entertaining and hilarious, this is the kind of show that viewers won't be able to stop binging. Duncanville ran for a total of three seasons and 39 episodes.

Where to watch: This fan-favorite adult animated show is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

While fans of Rashida Jones wait for the release of the upcoming show, Sunny, they can indulge in these addictive shows that have just the right mix of memorable characters and engaging plots.

