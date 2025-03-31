7 best Kristen Bell TV shows to watch while waiting for Nobody Wants This season 2

Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy series developed by Erin Foster, starring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons. The show is inspired by the untold love story of a fearless, agnostic woman and an unorthodox rabbi.

The series premiered on Netflix on September 26, 2024, and was renewed for a second season set to release in 2025.

Kristen Bell brings her signature wit to Nobody Wants This, playing Joanne, a relationship podcast host whose large personality clashes—and ignites with—an offbeat rabbi, and spontaneous romance follows.

If viewers enjoyed Kristen Bell's quick wit and comedic manner in Nobody Wants This, the following seven TV shows showcase her diversity, humor, and complexity.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Good Place and 6 other Kristen Bell TV shows to watch while waiting for Nobody Wants This season 2

1) The Good Place

The Good Place is a fantasy-comedy TV show with 53 episodes (Image via Netflix)

The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series produced by Michael Schur. It aired from September 19, 2016, to January 30, 2020, spanning four seasons and 53 episodes.

The story follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who wakes up in the afterlife paradise devised by an "architect" called Michael (Ted Danson). Realizing she is there accidentally and is not as good a person as people believe, Eleanor attempts to continue the deception while trying to be a better Eleanor.

Kristen Bell delivers a standout performance as Eleanor, bringing humor and philosophical undertones to the role.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

2) House of Lies

House of Lies follows a group of sly management consultants (Image via Prime Video)

House of Lies is a comedy-drama television series created by Matthew Carnahan. It is based on Martin Kihn's book House of Lies: How Management Consultants Steal Your Watch and Then Tell You the Time. The show is about a group of sly management consultants who will do everything to seal business deals.

The show centers on Marty Kaan, a sharp consultant, who quits Galweather Stearn to form his own company, Kaan & Associates. Aside from the shady ways of doing business, the show explores his complicated relationships with his father, ex-wife, and son.

As the sharp and ambitious Jeannie Van Der Hooven, Kristen Bell showcases her quick wit and talent for portraying a complex, assertive woman.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Prime Video, Hulu,

3) Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars is about a college student who also works as a private investigator (Image via Prime Video)

Veronica Mars is an American teen neo-noir mystery drama television series created by Rob Thomas. The show is based in the fictional Californian beach town of Neptune and stars Kristen Bell in the lead role. It aired from 2004 to 2007, three years, on UPN and later on The CW.

The central character, Veronica Mars, is a high school student who transitions into college while working as a private investigator alongside her detective dad as her tutor.

In every episode, Veronica is a detective for a new independent mystery as well as unraveling an intricate problem. The first two seasons follow a season-long mystery arc, introduced in the premiere and resolved in the finale, while the third season takes a different approach with shorter, multi-episode mystery arcs.

Kristen Bell's breakout performance as the wisecracking teen sleuth solidified her status as a television icon and redefined the mystery genre.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

4) The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

TWITHATSFTGITW is a black comedy miniseries (Image via Netflix)

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (shortened as TWITHATSFTGITW) is an American black comedy television miniseries produced for Netflix by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf.

The series stars Kristen Bell, Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Shelley Hennig, and Samsara Yett. It satirizes the psychological thriller mystery.

The film is about Anna (Bell), a grieving woman who cannot distinguish between fantasy and reality. Combining medication with alcohol, Anna hallucinates and experiences ombrophobia (rain phobia). Ostracized by her society and rejected by the police as crazy, Anna sets out to find out what really happened after she thinks she saw a murder.

Kristen Bell's deadpan delivery and commitment to satire make this dark comedy thriller a standout showcase of her talents.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Central Park

Central Park is an animated sitcom with three seasons (Image via Apple TV+)

Central Park is an animated musical sitcom developed by Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and Josh Gad for Apple TV+. In the Bob's Burgers style of artwork, the show first premiered on May 29, 2020, and ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2023.

Narrated by fourth-wall-breaking street performer Birdie, the series follows the Tillerman-Hunter family, who live in Central Park's Edendale Castle. Park manager Owen, his wife Paige, an investigative journalist, and their children, Molly and Cole, must thwart heiress Bitsy Brandenham’s scheme to redevelop the park.

Kristen Bell (season 1) and Emmy Raver-Lampman (seasons 2-3) voice Molly, a young comic book artist who imagines herself as the superhero Fista-Puffs.

Bell's voice acting and singing talents shine in this animated sitcom, bringing warmth and humor to the character of Molly.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Heroes

Heroes follow regular individuals as they become superhumans (Image via Amazon)

Heroes is an American superhero television drama series produced by Tim Kring, which was broadcast on NBC from September 25, 2006, to February 8, 2010, for four seasons. The show depicts regular individuals becoming superhuman and fighting with their newfound powers as they try to save the world from apocalyptic catastrophes.

Kristen Bell plays Elle Bishop, a sociopathic and sadistic individual with the ability to generate electricity. Her performance introduces unpredictability into the show by being able to present a character as both villainous and weirdly charming.

Where to watch: Peacock, Prime Video

7) Gracie’s Choice

Kristen Bell plays the role of teenager Gracie (Image via Prime Video)

Gracie's Choice: A Story of Love is a 2004 TV movie that premiered on Lifetime. Produced by Joyce Eliason and directed by Peter Werner, the movie stars Kristen Bell, Anne Heche, Diane Ladd, and Kristin Fairlie.

Inspired by true events, the film follows 17-year-old Gracie as she attempts to maintain her family despite the complexities that are brought by her mother's addiction to drugs.

In the middle of work, school, and taking care of her younger brothers, she has some hard decisions to make and suffers legal consequences. Gracie fights tooth and nail with tenacity to save the future of her family.

Kristen Bell gives a strong performance as a strong teenager trying to hold her family together in this drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch season 1 of Nobody Wants This on Netflix.

