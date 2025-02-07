What did Darkwing do in the Midnight City? Invincible season 3 explores his crimes and his deal with Cecil

Invincible season 3 is set to continue the gripping storyline of Mark Grayson as he battles new threats and struggles with moral dilemmas. The new season premieres on February 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes releasing together, followed by a weekly schedule until the finale on March 13, 2025.

Darkwing was a well-known hero from Midnight City, working as part of the Guardians of the Globe. However, after Omni-Man massacred the entire team, Darkwing’s legacy fell into the hands of his sidekick, Nightboy. This new Darkwing, later called Darkwing II, took over the responsibilities of protecting Midnight City.

Darkwing II, in contrast to his mentor, took a brutal and violent stance, killing criminals rather than prosecuting them. There was a battle between him and Invincible as a result of his uncontrollable actions.

Trending

Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible, believes in justice without unnecessary killing. When he discovered Darkwing II’s brutal methods, he fought against him, eventually defeating him and handing him over to Cecil Stedman.

Mark expected Darkwing II to be imprisoned, but Cecil had other plans. He made an agreement to use his skills for clandestine missions and secretly released Darkwing II.

Mark was enraged by this betrayal, which led to a significant conflict in Invincible season 3.

Darkwing’s crimes and his deal with Cecil in Invincible season 3

Darkwing II was initially seen as the rightful successor to his mentor, but his mental stability deteriorated after the death of the original Darkwing.

His quest for justice turned violent as he began killing criminals instead of just arresting them.

He believed that crime could only be stopped for good by removing it completely, not by trying to fix people.

On a rooftop, Invincible found Darkwing II getting ready to murder a criminal who was pleading for forgiveness. Mark attempted to stop Darkwing II after realizing that he was totally insane. After their battle, Darkwing II imprisoned Invincible in the Shadow-Verse, a spooky parallel reality full of invisible threats.

But Mark got away, defeated Darkwing II, and turned him over to Cecil to be imprisoned.

Also Read: Invincible season 3 major highlights: How did Cecil get his scar?

Cecil’s controversial decision to release Darkwing II

Mark believed Darkwing II had been locked away for his crimes. Cecil, though, had other ideas. Cecil used Darkwing II's Shadow-Verse skills and vicious efficiency to recruit him as a clandestine agent rather than keep him in jail.

Darkwing II makes an unexpected reappearance during a rescue mission in Invincible season 3, assisting D.A. Sinclair's ReAnimen in rescuing the Guardians from Doc Seismic.

Mark was shocked and furious, realizing Cecil had betrayed his trust. Darkwing II justified his actions by saying,

“I did terrible things. But that was before. I’m better now, thanks to Cecil.”

This moment sparked a serious ideological conflict between Mark and Cecil, questioning the morality of employing dangerous individuals for the greater good.

Read More: Invincible season 3 premiere: Release date and time, where to watch and more

The impact on Invincible’s morality and leadership

This revelation drove a wedge between Mark and Cecil, as Mark refused to accept murderers as heroes. Cecil's actions, in Mark's opinion, set a risky precedent that might enable criminals to evade punishment by claiming they had second chances.

Mark's resentment and mistrust of Cecil's leadership were heightened when Darkwing II formally joined the Guardians of the Globe.

All about Invincible season 3

Invincible season 3 is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series and continues Mark Grayson’s journey as he faces new challenges. The previous season introduced a multiverse and timeline changes, setting the stage for greater conflicts.

The new season will explore Mark’s struggles with leadership, morality, and his evolving powers.

Mark's resistance to Cecil's tactics is the main source of contention in Season 3. There is a power struggle within the superhero community as a result of Mark's refusal to compromise his morals while Cecil places a higher priority on international security.

Mark is also forced to get ready for bigger battles than ever before as the Viltrumite threat increases.

The season also introduces new characters, including Aaron Paul as Powerplex, Kate Mara as Becky Duvall, and John DiMaggio as The Elephant. Simu Liu portrays Multi-Paul, Dupli-Kate's evil brother, while Xolo Maridueña plays the twin heroes Fightmaster & Dropkick.

These additions further expand the show's varied superhero universe.

Read More: Invincible season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Plot summary

Invincible season 3 picks up immediately after Mark’s brutal battle with Angstrom Levy. This fight pushed Mark to the brink, nearly leading him to cross the line into extreme violence.

As he grapples with his inner demons, he must also deal with Cecil’s questionable decisions, including the use of reformed villains like Darkwing II and D.A. Sinclair.

Meanwhile, Mark’s personal life faces complications. His relationship with Atom Eve remains uncertain, while his Viltrumite heritage continues to haunt him. His father, Omni-Man, struggles with his own guilt and tries to redefine his purpose.

The Viltrumite Empire looms, preparing for their next move against Earth.

The Guardians of the Globe also undergo significant changes, with new recruits and internal conflicts shaking the team’s foundation.

As Mark tries to find balance, he faces his greatest challenge yet—choosing between his moral code and the survival of humanity.

Voice cast list

The primary voice cast of the show includes:

Steven Yeun – Mark Grayson / Invincible

J.K. Simmons – Omni-Man

Sandra Oh – Debbie Grayson

Zazie Beetz – Amber

Gillian Jacobs – Atom Eve

Walton Goggins – Cecil Stedman

Jason Mantzoukas – Rex Splode

Khary Payton – Black Samson

Mark Hamill – Art Rosenbaum

Aaron Paul – Powerplex

Kate Mara – Becky Duvall

John DiMaggio – The Elephant

Xolo Maridueña – Fightmaster & Dropkick

Simu Liu – Multi-Paul

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Invincible season 3 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback