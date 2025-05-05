7 shows to watch if you liked The Eternaut

The Eternaut (2025) follows the lives of a group of survivors after a mysterious, toxic snowstorm wipes out most of the population in Buenos Aires. Armed with little knowledge of what comes next, Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín) and his friends try to protect their friends and family from extraterrestrial antagonists.
Based on the award-winning Spanish comic book series "El Eternauta" by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López, this dystopic survival thriller was lauded for its unique premise and for throwing a spotlight on Argentine literature. Directed by Bruno Stagnaro, the show received good reviews from critics and fans.
For fans of The Eternaut season 1, here are more shows of the same genre for the perfect binge.
The Last of Us, The Leftovers, and other shows for fans of The Eternaut
1) The Last of Us (2023-present)
In a post-apocalyptic United States, where a viral pandemic destroyed most of humanity and turned them into zombies, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country. Ellie could be the only human immune to the virus, making her integral to an antidote that could save everyone.
Fans of The Eternaut's high-stakes, dystopian premise will love this critically and commercially lauded show about survival, humanity, and hope. Like Juan, Joel is a common man grieving his daughter's death (or absence, in Juan's case), and unwillingly thrust into the spotlight. Humanity's future might hinge on their success.
Where to watch: HBO
2) The Leftovers (2014-2017)
The world reels after the "Sudden Departure," where 2% of the population vanishes without an explanation. Told through the eyes of police detective Kevin, widow Nora, and her brother, Reverend Matt, the show follows the aftermath of the devastation and how the people left behind deal with the consequences.
In The Eternaut, Juan and his friends are the leftovers, and they must deal with the upsetting consequences of losing millions of humans overnight. Both stories explore the grief, panic, and heartache of the apocalyptic unknown. Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, it received critical acclaim and cult status.
Where to watch: HBO
3) The Walking Dead (2010-2022)
When Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma, the last thing he expects to hear is that a zombie apocalypse has destroyed the world as he knows it. He becomes the leader of a group of survivors, and together, they must fight to survive in the unknown.
With 177 episodes and a 12-year run, The Eternaut fans are in for complex world-building, a character-driven premise, and questions about morality and human nature. Fans of themes like survival and the unknown in the Argentine show will enjoy The Walking Dead.
Where to watch: Netflix/Max
4) Falling Skies (2011-2015)
An alien invasion wipes out 90% of the human population, with the remaining ones fearing for their lives. Deciding to take matters into their own hands and fight back, a group of survivors, calling themselves the "Second Massachusetts," rise from the ashes.
Falling Skies and The Eternaut both focus on what happens when humans come together to fight back against alien invaders. The shows explore family dynamics and community during a traumatic event, highlighting quiet bravery through their protagonists. Viewers should be set for realistic and gritty television.
Where to watch: Prime Video
5) Station Eleven (2021-2022)
After a pandemic wipes out human civilization, an entertainment troupe called the "Travelling Symphony," led by budding young actress Kristen (Mackenzie Davis), moves across the United States, performing plays and trying to recreate a semblance of normalcy. However, trouble looms when they stumble upon a violent cult leader named Tyler "The Prophet" Leander.
Fans of a group of underdogs battling a major threat in The Eternaut will enjoy Station Eleven's unique premise and memorable characterizations. Both shows explore community and hope in a dystopian reality and are book-to-screen adaptations.
Where to watch: Max/Prime Video
6) The Last Ship (2014-2018)
In a post-apocalyptic Earth where a pandemic wipes out most of humanity, a lone U.S. Navy missile ship with 288 members survives. With the fate of the world resting on the ship, Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and his trusted crew must do what it takes to safeguard civilization.
The Eternaut and The Last Ship both follow the humans left to deal with a post-apocalyptic event and their unending resilience in the face of destruction. It shows the horrors of survival in a world that makes it impossible. The show is adapted from the novel by William Brinkley.
Where to watch: Prime Video
7) War of the Worlds (2019-2022)
When Earth and humanity collapse overnight due to an extraterrestrial invasion, the survivors are left to grapple with a new reality. They question the motives of the invasion and come together to give Earth a fighting chance against their lethal plans. The story follows mother and son, Emily and Tom, Professor Bill Ward, and Astronomer Catherine Durand.
The Eternaut fans looking for another show about alien invasion, community, and human resilience will enjoy War of the Worlds. Adapted to the screen from the book by H.G. Wells, the story involves interesting character-building and a high-stakes premise.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Eternaut fans can also check out post-apocalyptic shows like Black Summer and movies like War of the Worlds, Independence Day, and Edge of Tomorrow. The show got instantly renewed for a second season with eight episodes, but producer Matías Mosteirin mentioned that the storyline might not extend beyond the new season.