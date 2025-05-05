7 shows to watch if you liked The Eternaut

The Eternaut (2025) follows the lives of a group of survivors after a mysterious, toxic snowstorm wipes out most of the population in Buenos Aires. Armed with little knowledge of what comes next, Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín) and his friends try to protect their friends and family from extraterrestrial antagonists.

Ad

Based on the award-winning Spanish comic book series "El Eternauta" by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López, this dystopic survival thriller was lauded for its unique premise and for throwing a spotlight on Argentine literature. Directed by Bruno Stagnaro, the show received good reviews from critics and fans.

For fans of The Eternaut season 1, here are more shows of the same genre for the perfect binge.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

The Last of Us, The Leftovers, and other shows for fans of The Eternaut

1) The Last of Us (2023-present)

Pascal plays Joel (Image via YouTube/Max)

In a post-apocalyptic United States, where a viral pandemic destroyed most of humanity and turned them into zombies, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country. Ellie could be the only human immune to the virus, making her integral to an antidote that could save everyone.

Ad

Fans of The Eternaut's high-stakes, dystopian premise will love this critically and commercially lauded show about survival, humanity, and hope. Like Juan, Joel is a common man grieving his daughter's death (or absence, in Juan's case), and unwillingly thrust into the spotlight. Humanity's future might hinge on their success.

Where to watch: HBO

2) The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Official poster of The Leftovers (Image via Warner Bros. Television, HBO Entertainment)

The world reels after the "Sudden Departure," where 2% of the population vanishes without an explanation. Told through the eyes of police detective Kevin, widow Nora, and her brother, Reverend Matt, the show follows the aftermath of the devastation and how the people left behind deal with the consequences.

Ad

In The Eternaut, Juan and his friends are the leftovers, and they must deal with the upsetting consequences of losing millions of humans overnight. Both stories explore the grief, panic, and heartache of the apocalyptic unknown. Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, it received critical acclaim and cult status.

Where to watch: HBO

3) The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

The cast of The Walking Dead (Image via AMC Studios)

When Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma, the last thing he expects to hear is that a zombie apocalypse has destroyed the world as he knows it. He becomes the leader of a group of survivors, and together, they must fight to survive in the unknown.

Ad

With 177 episodes and a 12-year run, The Eternaut fans are in for complex world-building, a character-driven premise, and questions about morality and human nature. Fans of themes like survival and the unknown in the Argentine show will enjoy The Walking Dead.

Where to watch: Netflix/Max

4) Falling Skies (2011-2015)

The cast of Falling Skies (Image via TNT Original Productions)

An alien invasion wipes out 90% of the human population, with the remaining ones fearing for their lives. Deciding to take matters into their own hands and fight back, a group of survivors, calling themselves the "Second Massachusetts," rise from the ashes.

Ad

Falling Skies and The Eternaut both focus on what happens when humans come together to fight back against alien invaders. The shows explore family dynamics and community during a traumatic event, highlighting quiet bravery through their protagonists. Viewers should be set for realistic and gritty television.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Station Eleven (2021-2022)

The cast of Station Eleven (Image via Paramount Television Studios, HBO Max)

After a pandemic wipes out human civilization, an entertainment troupe called the "Travelling Symphony," led by budding young actress Kristen (Mackenzie Davis), moves across the United States, performing plays and trying to recreate a semblance of normalcy. However, trouble looms when they stumble upon a violent cult leader named Tyler "The Prophet" Leander.

Ad

Fans of a group of underdogs battling a major threat in The Eternaut will enjoy Station Eleven's unique premise and memorable characterizations. Both shows explore community and hope in a dystopian reality and are book-to-screen adaptations.

Where to watch: Max/Prime Video

6) The Last Ship (2014-2018)

A still from The Last Ship (Image via TNT Original Productions)

In a post-apocalyptic Earth where a pandemic wipes out most of humanity, a lone U.S. Navy missile ship with 288 members survives. With the fate of the world resting on the ship, Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and his trusted crew must do what it takes to safeguard civilization.

Ad

The Eternaut and The Last Ship both follow the humans left to deal with a post-apocalyptic event and their unending resilience in the face of destruction. It shows the horrors of survival in a world that makes it impossible. The show is adapted from the novel by William Brinkley.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) War of the Worlds (2019-2022)

Daisy Edgar-Jones in season 2 of War of the Worlds (Image via Fox Networks Group, StudioCanal)

When Earth and humanity collapse overnight due to an extraterrestrial invasion, the survivors are left to grapple with a new reality. They question the motives of the invasion and come together to give Earth a fighting chance against their lethal plans. The story follows mother and son, Emily and Tom, Professor Bill Ward, and Astronomer Catherine Durand.

Ad

The Eternaut fans looking for another show about alien invasion, community, and human resilience will enjoy War of the Worlds. Adapted to the screen from the book by H.G. Wells, the story involves interesting character-building and a high-stakes premise.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Eternaut fans can also check out post-apocalyptic shows like Black Summer and movies like War of the Worlds, Independence Day, and Edge of Tomorrow. The show got instantly renewed for a second season with eight episodes, but producer Matías Mosteirin mentioned that the storyline might not extend beyond the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More