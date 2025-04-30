The Eternaut season 1 ending explained: Who is really in control?

The Eternaut season 1 finale presents a complex and layered resolution that raises a fundamental question,who is truly in control of the alien invasion? In the closing moments, Juan Salvo and Franco witness a scene that blurs the line between human autonomy and alien domination. They observe hordes of mind-controlled humans and alien beetles worshipping a humanoid figure with multiple fingers.

The Argentine sci-fi series follows Juan Salvo and a group of survivors navigating an apocalyptic Buenos Aires plagued by deadly snowfall, violent creatures, and strange alien phenomena. Early on, survivors notice inconsistencies,suspicious behavior from military members, survivors turning on each other, and rising paranoia.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for The Eternaut season 1. Readers discretion is advised.

By the end, the introduction of a human-alien hybrid adds a new dimension, revealing that the beetles are not the top of the hierarchy. The hybrid's presence raises questions about cloning, mind control, and manipulation of free will. The Eternaut season 1 finale also hints that Juan may be trapped in a time loop, recalling past events as if they’ve already happened.

The narrative’s final scenes provide new information but withhold definitive answers, leaving the door open for season 2. This article unpacks the major elements of The Eternaut season 1 finale, examining who might be in control, the role of the beetles and humans, and the implications of the ending’s revelations.

The revelation of the human figure

As snowfall stops, Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darín) leads the survivors outside, unaware of what The Eternaut season 1 is building toward. (Image via Netflix)

In the final scene of The Eternaut season 1, Juan and Franco observe a human-like figure surrounded by both beetles and humans. The creature has unusually long fingers and appears to command reverence from all around. This being is likely a human-alien hybrid and acts as the central mind that controls the actions of both the beetles and the clones.

This entity may be the reason why the beetles were able to organize a structured invasion that involves psychological manipulation and physical domination. The worship-like setup suggests that this figure is more than just a leader,it could be the creator of the mind-controlled clones.

The clone theory is supported by Juan's realization that his daughter Clara, now part of the military, is exhibiting signs of mind control. Juan notices a lump on her head, a visual indicator seen in others who have been cloned. This figure may be responsible for these transformations, using cocoons to create replicas of people and strip them of their autonomy.

The role of the mind-controlled humans

Clara’s transformation into a lifeless recruit hints at deeper mind control in The Eternaut season 1, who’s really behind the invasion? (Image via Netflix)

Mind control is a central theme in The Eternaut season 1 finale. Characters such as Lucas and Clara are revealed to be clones, humans who retain memories but operate under external influence. Lucas shows signs of internal conflict before dying by suicide, while Clara joins the military with little emotional presence.

Their behavior is different from earlier in the series, indicating they are not the same people. These individuals are used by the alien hybrid to infiltrate human groups and spread misinformation or carry out specific tasks. The stadium scene, where the hybrid is revealed, contains hundreds of humans behaving robotically. They are shown in coordinated movement alongside beetles.

The distinction between human and alien is removed. These clones are made by placing original humans in cocoons and replacing them with duplicates that follow the hybrid's directives. This conversion allows the alien forces to manipulate the human population from within, causing internal collapse.

The significance of the alien beetles

Alien beetles swarm the frozen earth under orders from something unseen in The Eternaut season 1. (Image via Netflix)

Initially perceived as the primary threat, the alien beetles are revealed in the finale to be secondary players in the larger invasion strategy. They are enforcers rather than decision-makers. In the final scenes of The Eternaut season 1, they appear to obey the hybrid, showing subservience rather than autonomy. This coordination suggests that their actions throughout the season, spreading the deadly snowfall, attacking survivors, and guarding strategic locations, were carried out under direct orders.

The beetles are also shown helping to replace humans and maintain the illusion of control. The beetles also respond to the blue light emanating from the stadium, reinforcing the idea of centralized command. They are tools in a broader psychological and biological warfare strategy.

The lack of interference during the survivors’ radio broadcast mission may suggest that the aliens wanted the broadcast to occur. This could be to spread mind-controlling signals through the airwaves, potentially extending their control over more of the population.

Final thoughts on The Eternaut season 1

Moments of calm before chaos, Juan Salvo and survivors share a meal aboard the train in The Eternaut season 1. (Image via Netflix)

The Eternaut season 1 ends with the revelation that neither the beetles nor the apparent military traitors are fully autonomous. At the center of the invasion stands a hybrid figure, worshipped by beetles and humans alike. The finale introduces the idea of cloning, mind control, and possibly a time loop, complicating the straightforward survival narrative.

With the presence of characters like Clara and Lucas as clones, and the hybrid directing the actions of all, the story suggests that control has shifted from external chaos to internal manipulation. The broadcast mission may have been part of the hybrid’s strategy to extend influence. Juan’s recollection of past events and his feeling of déjà vu hints at a larger cycle or repetition, possibly a loop in which he has participated multiple times.

These revelations leave multiple questions unanswered,what is the hybrid’s origin? Can the mind control be reversed? Is Juan the only one who remembers previous iterations? These questions set the stage for a potential second season that could explore resistance, redemption, and the possibility of breaking the cycle.

The Eternaut season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

