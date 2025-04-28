Is The Eternaut season 1 based on a novel? Explained

The Eternaut season 1 is among the most eagerly awaited debuts on Netflix, scheduled to debut worldwide on April 30, 2025. Transformed into an Argentine post-apocalyptic series, it features Ricardo Darín as Juan Salvo, supported by a cast that includes Carla Peterson, Cecilia Roth, and Alejandro Awada. The production of the show is led by Bruno Stagnaro and created by K&S Films.

Situated in a context of survival and societal breakdown, The Eternaut season 1 tracks Juan Salvo and a band of survivors as they traverse Buenos Aires following a lethal snowfall that decimates a large portion of the populace. The narrative intertwines aspects of science fiction and human perseverance as characters fight to endure in a changed world.

Numerous viewers are curious whether The Eternaut season 1 is adapted from a book. The response is affirmative, yet the roots of this tale extend beyond a conventional novel. The show is based on a graphic novel named El Eternauta. This legendary piece occupies a significant position in Argentine literature and culture and acts as the basis for Netflix's forthcoming adaptation.

What is El Eternauta about?

Juan Salvo and his family navigate through the dangerous snowfall in The Eternaut season 1, fighting for survival in an apocalyptic Buenos Aires. (Image via Netflix)

Author Héctor Germán Oesterheld and artist Francisco Solano López worked together to create the science fiction Argentine comic El Eternauta. Prior to its collection and publication as a book, it was initially serialized in the magazine Hora Cero Semanal between 1957 and 1959. The narrative centers on Juan Salvo, his relatives, and companions as they fight to endure an unusual and lethal snowfall in Buenos Aires, ultimately disclosed to be the initial phase of an extraterrestrial invasion.

Oesterheld is a character in the story, and Juan Salvo narrates his experiences to him in order to present the plot. Themes of resistance, collective endurance, and societal breakdown arise as survivors struggle against the deadly snow and the encroaching aliens. El Eternauta, which mirrors the political turmoil in Argentina during that era, has been viewed as a symbol of resistance against authoritarian governments.

The graphic novel has experienced several adaptations and sequels throughout the years, including a politically influential 1969 version by Alberto Breccia. Many nations, such as Italy, France, and Spain, have released translations and reprints of the original comic because of its immense popularity. The initial English-language edition, released by Fantagraphics Books in 2015, received the Eisner Award for Best Archival Collection/Project.

Facts about El Eternauta highlight its acclaim for realistically portraying Buenos Aires, featuring well-known city landmarks within the science fiction backdrop. Moreover, the work has been recognized for introducing the genre of "social science fiction" in Latin America, merging speculative aspects with realistic social and political critique. A new live-action interpretation will be launched by Netflix in April 2025.

What do we know about The Eternaut season 1

Netflix’s The Eternaut season 1 is a live-action adaptation of the graphic novel first published in 1957. Created and directed by Bruno Stagnaro, the series is co-written by Stagnaro and Ariel Staltari. According to Netflix Tudum and the official Netflix news site, the series stars Ricardo Darín as Juan Salvo, marking his debut in a leading role for a streaming series.

The full cast includes:

Ricardo Darín as Juan Salvo

Carla Peterson

César Troncoso

Andrea Pietra

Ariel Staltari

Marcelo Subiotto

Claudio Martínez Bel

Orianna Cárdenas

Mora Fisz

The official synopsis, provided by Netflix Tudum, describes the story:

"One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own."

Set in Buenos Aires, where it was also filmed, The Eternaut season 1 explores the aftermath of a lethal snowstorm and the emergence of survivors who must confront both an invisible threat and their own fears. The six-episode series is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on April 30, 2025.

The Eternaut season 1 brings a classic Argentine story to a global audience with its upcoming Netflix release. Based on the influential graphic novel El Eternauta, the series presents a tale of survival and resistance. Readers can stay tuned for more updates and detailed coverage of shows and films like this by coming back here regularly.

