Étoile Season 1: Full list of casts and characters explored

Comedy-drama series Étoile season 1 began airing on Amazon Prime Video on April 24, 2025. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the eight-episode series is executive-produced by Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Scott Ellis, and Thomas Ward.

Ad

The show follows two ballet companies, one in New York and the other in Paris, that are struggling to sell tickets and keep the dance form alive. In an attempt to save the ballet companies, their directors decide to swap their best dancers leading to drama, chaos, and some hilarious moments.

The show's official synopsis, as per Prime Video, reads:

"In an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions, two world-renowned ballet companies in New York City and Paris swap their most talented stars. From the Executive Producers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes a bold new series celebrating the beauty, humor, and unpredictability of a life devoted to the arts, both on stage and off."

Ad

Trending

The cast members for the show include Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, and Gilmore Girls' Yanic Truesdale, among others.

Étoile season 1 stars Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and others

1) Luke Kirby as Jack McMillan

Luke Kirby plays Jack McMillan in Étoile Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@étoileonprime)

In Étoile season 1, Jack McMillan (Luke Kirby) is the director of the New York City Metropolitan Ballet Theater, which is losing the glory it once held. In an attempt to take the company back to where it was, he collaborates with the ballet theater in Paris, run by Geneviève Lavigne.

Ad

Luke Kirby is a Canadian actor, whose breakout role was in the 2002 slasher film, Halloween: Resurrection. He went on to star in other films like Boston Strangler, The Greatest Game Ever Played, and No Man of God, among others.

From 2017 to 2023, he played Lenny Bruce in another Prime Video series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Luke's performance earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series' in 2019.

Ad

His other notable television shows include Slings & Arrows, Cra$h & Burn, The Astronaut Wives Club, and The Deuce. The 46-year-old has also played recurring roles in Tell Me You Love Me, Little Voice, Tales of the City, The Twilight Zone, and Gossip Girl.

2) Charlotte Gainsbourg as Geneviève Lavigne

Charlotte Gainsbourg as seen in Étoile Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@étoileonprime)

Geneviève Lavigne is the director of the French ballet company, Paris’ Le Ballet National. She comes up with the idea of swapping her performers and choreographers with the New York company for one year to increase the dance form's popularity.

Ad

Charlotte Gainsbourg is a British-French actress and singer who has worked extensively in Hollywood. Her film credits include Independence Day: Resurgence, Nymphomaniac, 21 Grams, I'm Not There, Antichrist, The Pale Blue Eye, Jane Eyre, and La Bûche, among others. She has starred in television shows like the award-winning miniseries Nuremberg, In Therapy, and Alphonse.

3) Lou de Laâge as Cheyenne Toussaint

Lou de Laâge plays Cheyenne Toussaint in Étoile Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@gidglick)

Cheyenne Toussaint is the principal dancer of the Parisian ballet company, who is forced to travel to New York as part of the exchange. Not fully on board with the idea, Cheyenne struggles to adapt to the company's traditions.

Ad

Lou de Laâge is a French actress who made her Hollywood debut in Étoile season 1. She is best remembered for playing Raphaëlle Dalio in 2013's independent film Jappeloup and Sarah in 2014's coming-of-age drama Respire, both of which earned her nominations at the César Awards.

The Tournament, Black Box, The Mad Women's Ball, The Innocents, and Woody Allen's French comedy-drama Coup de Chance are among her most popular films. On the small screen, she has played Kitty Scerbatskaya in Anna Karénina and Suzette in the limited series Alias Caracalla, au cœur de la Résistance.

Ad

4) Gideon Glick as Tobias Bell

Gideon Glick as seen in Étoile Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@gidglick)

Tobias Bell is an American choreographer who is sent to work in Paris for a year as part of the swap. His bold ideas are not as well-received in the conventional Parisian ballet theater, leading to friction with the French company's director and dancers.

Ad

Gideon Glick is another actor from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to star in Étoile Season 1. He played Alfie in seasons 4 and 5 of the award-winning series. The 36-year-old star is known for his roles in Devious Maids, American Horror Story: NYC, and Margot vs. Lily.

He has also played the role of Kyle McCallister in Ocean's 8, Tom Cothran in Maestro, and Cadet Horatio Cochrane in The Pale Blue Eye. The actor has had a prolific career on stage and worked in the Broadway productions of Spring Awakening, To Kill a Mockingbird, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and Significant Other.

Ad

Other supporting cast members of Étoile Season 1

An image from the Prime Video series Étoile Season 1 (Image via Instagram/@étoileonprime)

The supporting cast list for Étoile Season 1 also includes the following stars:

Ad

David Alvarez as Gael Rodriguez

Ivan du Pontavice as Gabin Roux

Taïs Vinolo as Mishi Duplessis

Isabelle Candelier as Clea Duplessis

David Haig as Nicholas Leutwylek

LaMay Zhang as Susu Li

Marie Berto as Bruna Toussaint

Simon Callow as Crispin Shamblee

Yanic Truesdale as Raphaël Marchand

Kelly Bishop as Clara McMillan

Leslie Fray as Marie Locke-Connor

Victor Lafrej as Lucien

Matisse Love as L.J.

Tiler Peck as Eva Cullman

Unity Phelan as Julie

Robbie Fairchild as Larry

T. Oliver Reid as Ronald

Oumy Cissé as Inés

Axel Gallois as Alain

Natalie Ogonek as Chloé

Allister Madin as Matthieu Rivière

Omar Maskati as Julian

Amélie Joannides as Hélène

Tristan Ridel as Tristan Magan

Constance Devernay as Melanie

Vivienne Pankratova as Brittany Spartacus

Ambrose Martos as Dr. Speer

Christine Chang as Fei

Patrick Page as Uncle John Fish

Alasdair Flagella as Ladd

Yannig Samot as Florent Duplessis

Raoul Denez as Timeo Gerard

Sebastien Thill as Vincent

Diego Lucano as Thomas

Ad

Étoile Season 1 has been met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. It has garnered an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 34 critic reviews. The show has also been renewed for a second season as Amazon Prime approved two seasons of the show while ordering the season in April 2023.

The head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke, said that the company was excited to continue its collaboration with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino. She stated that the couple were "brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters," while praising their storytelling abilities.

Ad

Salke noted that they had "no doubt" that Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino would "produce incredible and impactful event television" that the company was excited to share.

All eight episodes of Étoile Season 1 are available on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More