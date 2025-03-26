Étoile: Everything you need to know about Amy Sherman-Palladino’s upcoming Ballet comedy on Prime Video

Étoile by Amy Sherman-Palladino will be available to stream on Prime Video from April 24, 2025. The official trailer out now, and the excitement continues to grow. In this new project, she brings her trademark wit and sharp dialogue to the world of ballet, which is full of passion, artistry, and drama. Prime Video ordered two seasons in 2023, and people have been looking forward to them ever since.

The story of Étoile is about two ballet companies struggling to stay relevant in a world that is changing quickly. When their attempts to turn things around fail, the directors make a bold plan to trade their best dancers in the hopes of saving their failing institutions.

Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg play two ambitious ballet directors in Étoile. Other well-known actors, like Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, and David Haig, also join the cast.

What's in the trailer of Étoile?

The trailer for Étoile highlights the high-stakes world of two struggling ballet companies—one in New York and the other in Paris. In a desperate attempt to save their institutions, the two directors decide to swap their top dancers for a year.

They hope fresh talent and new perspectives will revive the companies' dwindling fortunes. The directors, played by Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg, discuss the dire situation in the opening moments.

"Your company, it's in trouble," one says, and the other responds with a quick denial.

As the trailer progresses, the directors outline their risky plan. "We trade our top talent. Paris and New York," one proposes, suggesting the dancers will gain fresh insights by training in a new environment.

The idea is to spark interest in the art form and bring back audiences, but it's clear that the consequences will be far-reaching for everyone involved. One of the directors suggests adding new faces to the team so people feel interested in dancing again, emphasizing the boldness of their strategy.

One dancer laments with a sigh that she has served for so many years but is being laid off, indicating the personal toll of the job. As one character puts it,

"This is the stuff dreams are made of."

Plot of Étoile

In Étoile, the dramatic lives of dancers and their artistic directors are shown against the background of two famous ballet companies. The show looks at the stressful world of ballet, where work and personal life often mix. One company in New York and the other in Paris are having trouble with falling ticket sales and not having enough money to run their programs.

To bring new life to their organizations, the two directors concoct a bold idea: trade their best dancers and send them to another city to train and perform for a year. When the dancers make this brave move, they have to adjust to new places and learn new styles and ways of doing things while also dealing with their own problems.

The directors think bringing in new people and energy can get critics and audiences interested in their companies again. However, it's not certain the plan will work. This exchange brings about personal and professional problems, setting off a roller coaster of feelings, rivalries, and partnerships on and off the stage.

Cast of Étoile

Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg play the ambitious and slightly desperate ballet directors, respectively. The ensemble cast includes Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, and David Alvarez, who play supporting roles. The show also has Alison Brie, Simon Callow, David Haig, LaMay Zhang, and a guest appearance by Yanic Truesdale, who used to be on Gilmore Girls.

Étoile will be available to stream on Prime Video.

