What time will Reacher season 3 episode 8 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Reacher season 3 episode 8, Unfinished Business, is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2025, at 12:00 am PT and will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Given the growth of the storyline, this finale episode promises to wrap up the intense situation and answer all the remaining questions viewers have.

Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is a former military police officer who goes on adventures in Reacher season 3. He takes on difficult missions using his exceptional intelligence and fighting skills. Reacher's revenge and sense of justice led him to work with the DEA and ATF on complicated undercover operations this season.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 is about Reacher's last-ditch efforts to kill his enemy Quinn, played by Brian Tee, after a long chase. At different points in the operation, Reacher will work with different police departments, such as the DEA and ATF, to save his friends and destroy Quinn's dangerous network.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Reacher season 3.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 releases on March 27, 2025

As mentioned earlier, Reacher season 3 episode 8 will be available for streaming on Prime Video from 12:00 am PT on March 27, 2025. Below are the release times for different regions based on local time zones:

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) March 27, 2025, Thursday 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) March 27, 2025, Thursday 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) March 27, 2025, Thursday 5:00 am UK (BST) March 27, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) March 27, 2025, Thursday 9:00 am India (IST) March 27, 2025, Thursday 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) March 27, 2025, Thursday 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) March 27, 2025, Thursday 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) March 27, 2025, Thursday 6:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) March 27, 2025, Thursday 8:00 pm

The episode will be available to subscribers immediately upon release, ensuring global access at the same time.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 recap

In Reacher season 3 episode 7, Duffy and Reacher are in Boston on a personal mission to see Teresa's grandmother. This makes them even more determined to bring Teresa back.

At the same time, in Chicago, Neagley confronts Costopoulos and finds out that Quinn has planned to attack her. In addition, he gives disturbing information about Quinn's ties to Beck and how his business dealings have ended in death for those involved. Neagley gets more information, leading her to venture to Maine, where important events are taking place.

Back in Los Angeles, Duffy and Reacher look at surveillance footage and find something very important. The next person they need to talk to is Darien Prado, the owner of a sketchy art gallery with a criminal background.

The two use Prado's fear of going to jail to get him to set up a meeting with Beck, which leads to a fight. Prado calls Beck and sets up a meeting in Maine, but Duffy and Reacher call the police to ensure he doesn't betray them.

Things become quite fascinating when Beck arrives at the Maine meeting. Neagley is the one who welcomes him. Still hiding, Neagley persuades Beck to assist him by promising to safeguard him in return for his efforts to apprehend Quinn.

Beck must choose between his family duties and his will to survive. He claims the Yemen buyers are probably coming soon and that the transaction will most likely take place at the Bullhead Salvage Yard, which appears to be off everyone's radar. Neagley, ever cautious, believes something is amiss.

Beck discovers the agreement is not at the Salvage Yard after all as he fights frantically to save face. The plot twist occurs here. Quinn has instead arranged for him and intends to finalize the transaction at Beck's birthday celebration. With a sniper rifle, Reacher prepares for a fatal battle at the Salvage Yard, yet he is unaware of this technique.

Reacher realizes that Quinn has left a trap for them. The real place of the deal is Beck's house, where Quinn plans to trick his enemies into a final betrayal.

What to expect from Reacher season 3 episode 8?

Reacher season 3 episode 8 seems to be an action-packed finale. Jack will make his final attempt to rescue Teresa. Duffy and Guillermo have already involved the ATF, so there may be an untold challenge between the ATF and DEA.

Neagley's undercover mission is expected to provide Reacher with some much-needed support as she tracks the individuals planning to deal with Quinn. The episode will see intense confrontations, tactical maneuvers, and an ultimate battle between Reacher and Quinn.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

