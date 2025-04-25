"She is the blueprint fr"-Fans rejoice as Jimin's Lie features in new show Étoile from creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls

BTS member Jimin's solo track "Lie" from BTS' 2016 album "WINGS" made a surprise appearance in the newly released Amazon Prime series "Étoile." The show, which premiered on April 24, 2025, was created by the team of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, known for hit series like "The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel" (2017-2023) and "Gilmore Girls" (2000-2007).

In the very first episode, "Lie" plays during a tense moment involving lead character Cheyenne Toussaint, a star ballerina caught in a tug-of-war between two rival companies. The deal occurs while she's away on a fishing boat, and upon returning to the dock, she is suddenly arrested.

After her release, she storms into her company's studio, furious about being replaced. As she moves through the halls towards her boss's office, the track plays in the background, matching the mood of the scene. Fans were quick to recognize the track and took to social media to celebrate the unexpected feature. BTS fans flooded social media with excited reactions after discovering Jimin's solo track "Lie" featured in a key scene of the show. One fan commented:

"Oh she is the blueprint fr.. queen"

"Whoaaaaa nice! this song is a masterpiece! it deserves more recognition!" said one netizen.

"OMG this is actually amazing Lie is a chef-d'oeuvre and the dance, real talent. I hope Jimin sees this" mentioned an X user.

"Wow now something to smile about way to go Jimin, to think that it's a ballet show he would be so happy because that's his forte my baby" posted another fan.

"OMG OMG OMG!!! The show my sister and I just started watching has Lie in the first episode!!!!! I just started introducing her to @BTS_twt so the timing is perfect! She is about to JimIn!" read a comment from a fan.

The moment quickly caught the attention of ARMYs, who praised the track's inclusion in a ballet-themed setting. Many shared their admiration for the artistic pairing, with numerous fans commending how well it fit the ballet-centered narrative.

"Idk what show this is but honoring the queen? Adding to my watchlist" posted an individual on X.

"Ballet-themed THAT EVERYTHING Jimin's songs are arts especially lie that combines perfectly with ballet" said this netizen.

"I like the title of the series I imagine what if they didn't use it as a background music but as music the ballet dancers perform to?" wrote one X user.

"We don't talk alote about this masterpiece I mean I know we all are running now in everything platforms but this deserve much more attention This masterpiece after 9 years still no one can top this, imagine if it get the promotion she deserve" added a fan.

Jimin's solo track Lie explores temptation, identity, and inner struggle

Released in 2016 as part of BTS' WINGS album, Jimin's solo track "Lie" is co-written by Bang Si-hyuk, DOCSKIM, Pdogg, SUMIN, and the singer himself. The song explores complex emotional themes, including internal conflict, deception, and identity. Musically and lyrically, "Lie" delves into the psychological struggle of being trapped in a falsehood, yearning to return to innocence but feeling unable to escape a constructed reality.

The song is often viewed as a continuation of "Boy Meets Evil," the album's intro track performed by j-hope. While "Boy Meets Evil" introduces the allure of temptation, "Lie" reflects the aftermath—being consumed by it. The lyrics hint at the dissonance between the image one presents to the world and the person within, a theme particularly relevant for artists under constant public scrutiny.

While some fans' interpretations suggest the song might touch on the vocalist's personal experiences with body image and the pressure to meet certain expectations, these interpretations remain speculative and unconfirmed. As with many tracks from "WINGS," "Lie" also contributes to the broader storytelling within BTS' HYYH (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life) universe, tying into the group's ongoing exploration of youth, temptation, and growth.

Park Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a South Korean citizen, with his discharge scheduled for June 11, 2025. He is serving alongside BTS members Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook. All five are expected to complete their enlistment around the same time, paving the way for a potential group reunion in June 2025.

The story unfolds around two prestigious ballet companies that devise a plan to preserve their legacies by trading their top talents. All eight episodes of Étoile can now be streamed on Prime.

