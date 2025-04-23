Is Johnny Depp going to be cast in the Castlevania movie directed by MCG? Explained

Ever since the alleged domestic abuse allegations from Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's onscreen appearance in Hollywood has reduced considerably. Johnny is an American-born actor who debuted in the low-budget horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street. Since his debut, he has worked as a director, actor, and producer in numerous films and series.

Netflix's adult animated series Castlevania, based on the video game series of the same name by Konami, features the lead character Trevor Belmont. Trevor and Sypha Belnades protect the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his army. In 2019, Netflix confirmed the series would conclude after season 4, and a new sequel called Castlevania: Nocturne would be released.

The growing popularity and the audiences' expectation of more content related to the series have given rise to many such rumors. One such rumor involved the casting of Johnny Depp in a live-action movie related to the series since he shares a resemblance to the character Trevor Belmont.

The rumor, however, is incorrect, as there is no Castlevania movie directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol starring Johnny Depp as Trevor Belmont. The misinformation was spread by a Facebook page known for posting humorous content. The page, YODA BBY ABY, is known for posting comedic content and fan-made posters of potential unconfirmed collaborations.

Netflix has no Castlevania projects involving Johnny Depp coming up in 2025

The latest Castlevania-related project is the ongoing sequel series titled Castlevania: Nocturne. Netflix recently released the series' second season on January 16, 2025. The story follows the young vampire hunter Richter Belmont and his adoptive sister Maria Renard as they make new allies and attempt to prevent the rise of a vampire messiah.

The sequel series is set during the French Revolution in the French commune of Machecoul. Richter is a direct descendant of Trevor and Sypha from the main series. The character of Richter Belmont is voiced by Edward Bluemel, whereas Pixie Davies voices Maria Renard. Clive Bradley wrote and created the series.

As of now, Netflix is set to continue the story of Richter Belmont, as no live-action adaptation of the series is planned. Actor Johnny Depp hasn't featured on the big screen since his appearance as Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, a French historical drama.

Additionally, there is no news of any upcoming Netflix projects by Joseph McGinty. He last worked for the streaming company on the movie Rim of the World, which was released on May 24, 2019.

As confirmed above, the rumor regarding the movie began from a post by YODA BBY ABY on Facebook, which was shared on March 15, 2025. The account's bio clearly states that their content is '100% satire and fake news.' The post includes a release date, casting information, and a younger photo of Johnny from another movie with the title Castlevania, all of which is false and edited.

Johnny Depp's recent career history

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the movie series Pirates of the Caribbean. (Image via disney.com)

In November 2020, Johnny Depp lost a libel lawsuit in the UK against The Sun. The case was based on a column in the newspaper in 2018 criticizing J.K. Rowling for casting him, referring to the actor as a wife-beater.

As per an article in March 2025 by CEO Today magazine, Johnny's career took a considerable hit after the case. Following the case, he was dropped from multiple roles, including his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The article suggests that Johnny Depp lost over $650 million between mismanagement, legal fees, and excessive spending.

Since 2020, he has tried to get his career back on track by exploring multiple avenues. He recently signed a $20 million contract with Dior, and his production company continues to procure unique projects.

After returning to acting in 2023, he also made his directorial return after 25 years with a biographical drama film titled Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness. As of now, there is no news on Johnny Depp starring in any live-action adaptation of Castlevania, nor is he officially in talks with Netflix otherwise.

The audience can tune in to Castlevania: Nocturne, which is available globally on Netflix. The second season of the sequel series premiered on the streaming platform on January 16, 2025.

