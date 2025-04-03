9 shows to watch if you liked Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar depicts the rise and fall of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson, who misled the globe with her fake cancer diagnosis among other health claims. Starring Kaitlyn Dever as Belle, the show explores her complex lies and the effects they had on her followers.

Ad

Set against the backdrop of Melbourne's fast-growing wellness sector in the early 2010s, the series depicts the power of social media, the perils of false information, and the thin line separating ambition from dishonesty. Moreover, Apple Cider Vinegar explores the culture of wellness gurus, internet impact, and the moral conundrums of selling hope in great depth.

Those who love a mix of real crime, psychological drama, and investigative reporting can also watch Inventing Anna, The Dropout, and more.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Inventing Anna, Baby Reindeer, The Dropout, and more shows similar to Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar

1) Inventing Anna - Netflix

Inventing Anna (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna tells the incredible true story of Anna Sorokin (Julia Garner), a Russian con artist who posed as a wealthy German heiress. Through charm and deception, she infiltrated New York's elite circles, defrauded banks, and convinced the city's upper class that she was a millionaire heiress. The series follows journalist Vivian Kent as she pieces together Anna’s scheme and the impact of her lies.

Ad

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, this drama explores ambition taken to dangerous extremes. It highlights the power of image, the blurred lines between truth and illusion, and the manipulation of trust. Anna, much like Belle Gibson, built her reputation on lies, leaving a trail of victims in her wake.

2) The Dropout - Hulu, Disney Plus

The Dropout (Image via Disney Plus)

The Dropout tells the shocking story of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who falsely claimed that her company had revolutionized blood testing. Amanda Seyfried delivers a mesmerizing performance as Holmes, capturing her transformation from a driven entrepreneur to a notorious fraudster.

Ad

This series, like Apple Cider Vinegar, focuses on a woman who convinces the world of a lie, driven by the desire for success and validation. Holmes’s ability to manipulate investors and the public mirrors how wellness influencers like Belle Gibson prey on hope and trust. Both stories expose the dangers of unchecked ambition and the devastating fallout when deception is revealed.

3) Dr. Death - Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ad

Dr. Death (Image via Peacock)

Season 1 of the medical drama Dr. Death relates the terrible actual tale of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), whose careless operations left victims dead or severely disabled. Hospitals kept letting him operate despite his incapacity, therefore revealing structural problems in the healthcare sector. The second season of the show focuses on Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, a thoracic surgeon.

Ad

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, this show investigates the fallout from misplaced faith in those claiming to have transformative answers. Like Gibson's supporters, Duntsch's victims felt they were under good care. The show draws attention to the reality of the medical industry and the long-lasting effects it causes.

4) Dirty John - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Ad

Based on real events, the first season of Dirty John follows the story of John Meehan (Eric Bana), a con artist who lures women into dangerous relationships. With charm and lies, he gains their trust, only to control and exploit them. The second season follows the story of Betty Broderick.

This series shares thematic elements with Apple Cider Vinegar, particularly the psychological manipulation at play. Just as Belle Gibson convinced the world of her illness, Meehan crafted a false identity to influence his victims. Both stories showcase the devastating impact of deception and the power of persuasion in personal relationships.

Ad

5) The Act - Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

The Act (Image via Hulu)

The Act is a dramatization of the case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King), a young woman whose mother, Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette), subjected her to years of medical abuse. Believing her daughter was severely ill, Dee Dee manipulated doctors, the media, and even her own child.

Ad

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, this series delves into deception in the medical world, questioning how far some will go to maintain control. It examines the psychological toll of prolonged lies and how they shape personal identities. The themes of fabricated illness and manipulation create a disturbing parallel between the two stories.

6) Sharp Objects - HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime

Sharp Objects (Image via HBO Max)

Based on Gillian Flynn's book, Sharp Objects following journalist Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) back to her hometown to cover a string of killings. She confronts her terrible background and family secrets.

Ad

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, this psychological drama combines personal crisis with investigative narrative. Both shows have heroes discovering secrets while battling their own emotional baggage. For those intrigued with psychological curiosity, Sharp Objects is a fascinating viewing because of its slow disintegration of dishonesty and eerie atmosphere.

7) The Shrink Next Door - Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

The Shrink Next Door (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Shrink Next Door, starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, chronicles the disturbing real story of a psychiatrist who exploits his patients for personal benefit. He gradually takes over his patient's life, finances, and relationships over the years.

Ad

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, this show looks at the misuse of trust. It emphasizes how people are capable of controlling others for their personal advantage using authority or knowledge. It's an intriguing study of power dynamics given the slow-burning tension and psychological complexity.

8) Baby Reindeer - Netflix

Baby Reindeer (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Baby Reindeer, starring Richard Gadd, is a dark psychological drama based on a comedian’s real-life experiences with a stalker. The series delves into the blurred lines between obsession, vulnerability, and control, creating an intense character study.

Ad

Like Apple Cider Vinegar, this show explores the psychological impact of deception and manipulation. The emotional weight of the story, combined with its real-life roots, makes it a gripping watch for those drawn to deeply personal and unsettling narratives.

9) Anatomy of a Scandal - Netflix

The Anatomy of a Scandal (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Based on Sarah Vaughan's book, David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson created the political thriller Anatomy of a Scandal. The show centers on Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller), whose world collapses when her husband, British MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), is revealed to be having an affair with Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott).

Ad

When Olivia charges him with r*pe, the situation gets more intense and Kate Woodcroft QC (Michelle Dockery) files a high-stakes lawsuit. Like Apple Cider Vinegar, Anatomy of a Scandal examines media scrutiny, privilege, and dishonesty. Both shows look at how personal and professional lies fall apart under close examination.

Apple Cider Vinegar's exploration of dishonesty, ambition, and the consequences of false tales captivates audiences. These nine shows offer similar themes and fascinating true crime, psychological drama, and investigative narratives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback