Death of a Unicorn: Is there a post-credits scene in Paul Rudd’s new movie?

The comedy-horror movie Death of a Unicorn opened in theatres throughout the United States on March 28, 2025. It featured Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as Elliot Kintner and Ridley Kintner, a father-daughter pair. Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant also appeared in supporting roles.

Ad

Even though many people have already seen the film, others will be watching it in the next few weeks. Among them, several people are curious if the film features a post-credits scene, which they would have to wait for once the credits begin rolling. It's a common query, given how these days almost every movie has one.

However, Death of a Unicorn does not have a post-credits scene. This means that people who wish to leave after the movie is over can do so without worrying about missing something crucial. That being said, it is always a good idea to check out the credits given to all the people who helped with the production of the movie.

Ad

Trending

Death of a Unicorn does not have a post-credits scene

Ad

As previously highlighted, Death of a Unicorn does not have a post-credits scene. Although the lack of such a scene might appear minute at first glance, it is commonly believed in the film industry that post-credits scenes are typically included in movies that will lead to sequels or further installments.

By that theory, one might assume that Death of a Unicorn will not be getting future installments. However, at this point, it is too early to reach that conclusion.

Ad

The absence of a post-credits scene cannot explicitly determine the prospects of the movie. Other factors come into play as well, including reception among audiences, ticket sales, and what the creatives have planned for the project. Hence, it is still too soon to draw definitive conclusions about the course of the film and whether or not it will be continued into a franchise.

Also read: Does Snow White (2025) have an end-credits scene? Explained.

Ad

What is Death of a Unicorn about?

Ad

Death of a Unicorn is written and directed by Alex Scharfman. Produced by Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Alex Scharfman, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page.

It is produced under the banners of Secret Engine, Monoceros Media, Square Peg, Royal Budapest Film Co., and Ley Line Entertainment. It is distributed by A24. Before its theatrical release on March 28, 2025, the movie had its world premiere on March 8, 2025, at the South by Southwest Festival.

Ad

Having said that, the plot of the movie centers around Elliot and Ridley's characters as their car accidentally hits a unicorn while they are on their way to a weekend retreat. What complicates things further, however, is the fact that Elliot's big-shot boss takes a keen interest in the dead unicorn and wishes to exploit it for his own interests. The official synopsis for the film from A24 reads:

"A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties."

Ad

Also read: Does Kraven the Hunter have an end-credit scene? Explained.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback