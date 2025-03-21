"They're working on it"— Amanda Seyfried talks about Jennifer's Body sequel, claims the film was "perfect"

Amanda Seyfried reflected on her time playing opposite Megan Fox in the teen horror comedy movie Jennifer's Body, written by Diablo Cody. In a video interview with GQ, published on Thursday, March 20, 2025, the actress got candid about her past roles.

When it was time to critique Jennifer's Body, Seyfried said that while the marketing of the project "sucked," the film itself was "perfect" for her. She said:

"I can't critique this movie, it's to me a perfect movie."

She also teased a return of the cult classic, which she is excited about, saying:

"I'm looking forward to the sequel. They're working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, 'Whenever you're ready, I'm ready.'... We all just had a lot of fun, so I wanna celebrate it by doing a sequel."

It wasn't the first time Amanda Seyfried said that they are "working on" the Jennifer's Body sequel. She told Bloody Disgusting during a red-carpet interview for her new film Seven Veils earlier this month that she thinks they are "making another one." That said, she stopped short in confirming the sequel, saying, "I said, 'I think.'"

Amanda Seyfried gets candid about what she thinks of Jennifer's Body's marketing

Although Jennifer's Body is now considered a cult classic, it underperformed at the box office when came out in 2009. From a budget of $16 million, the film only grossed around $32 million, which is way below the 2.5 times mark of the budget that studios usually need to turn a profit. According to Amanda Seyfried in her latest GQ interview, it all came down to the movie's marketing.

While she praised the movie, including the people behind it—writer Diablo Cody, director Karyn Kusama, and her co-star Megan Fox—Seyfried said the marketing "sucked."

"If the critics criticize anything it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree. ...The marketing team cheapened it like it was just, you know, a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it."

Expand Tweet

Amanda Seyfried also isn't the first one to critique the film's marketing. Adam Brody told The Independent in February 2023 that Jennifer's Body was a "marketing person's dream" but the marketing team "couldn't have missed the mark harder."

Meanwhile, Diablo Cody told Buzzfeed in 2018 that because of how the movie was marketed, "people wanted to see the movie as cheap, trashy, exploitative vehicle for the hot girl from Transformers." She also called it a "commercial and critical disaster" after it was mis-marketed in an interview with Deadline on March 5, 2025.

Marketing aside, Amanda Seyfried admitted in the GQ interview that she is looking forward to the sequel, and she isn't the only one. Director Cody also shared some optimism for a potential Jennifer's Body 2 after the release of Lisa Frankenstein. She told Deadline that her latest film would be the "final push" that she needed to make Jennifer's Body sequel, although she admitted that "it's hard to get things made these days."

Megan Fox also told The Washington Post in 2021 that she's interested in revisiting her role in the film, and even suggested making it into a TV series.

Jennifer's Body is available for streaming on Disney+, per Rotten Tomatoes, and for rent or purchase via Fandango at Home.

