Big Mouth season 8: Will the hormone monsters ever truly say goodbye?

Big Mouth season 8 marks the final chapter of Netflix’s audacious animated series, bringing a close to its unflinching exploration of adolescence. Premiering on May 23, 2025, this season continues the show's tradition of blending outrageous humor with heartfelt storytelling. The series, created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, has been lauded for its candid portrayal of puberty, earning a place as Netflix's longest-running original scripted series.

In this season, the characters confront the complexities of high school life, from navigating relationships to facing the uncertainties of the future. The introduction of new characters, such as Compassion voiced by Holly Hunter, adds depth to the narrative, emphasizing the importance of empathy during tumultuous times. As the series concludes, it leaves viewers with a resonant message about growth, friendship, and the enduring challenges of coming of age.

With its final bow, Big Mouth season 8 celebrates the messy, chaotic, and beautiful process of growing up, blending comedy with real emotion. Big Mouth season 8 poses the question of whether the hormone monsters will truly take their leave after years of chaos and comfort. While they step back from their active roles, they continue to linger as lasting influences on the characters’ emotional growth.

Big Mouth season 8: Do the hormone monsters really say goodbye?

The hormone monsters gather outside Bridgeton High, watching proudly as the kids step toward adulthood in the finale of Big Mouth season 8. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth season 8 brings several long-standing character relationships to a close, most notably between the hormone monsters and their human charges. Maury and Connie, the larger-than-life guides through puberty, do not vanish altogether, but they do take a step back as their kids begin to outgrow them. This transition is handled with both humor and heart.

In a climactic moment, Maury gently informs Andrew that their time together is ending, insisting that puberty is over and Andrew must move forward. Although Andrew initially feels abandoned, the farewell letter and their final conversation in the school bathroom reveal the deep bond they shared.

This goodbye is symbolic rather than final. The hormone monsters, who have long represented emotional chaos and bodily change, are not completely gone. They remain present in a more observational role, watching as their kids step into young adulthood. In the final moments, a brilliant white light slowly moves toward the children symbolizing a visual metaphor for the future and the unknown.

As each child walks into it, some with fear, others with readiness, Maury, Connie and other hormone monsters watch from a distance. Their proud expressions show that while their guidance may no longer be needed every day, their impact endures. Big Mouth season 8 makes it clear that growing up means learning to rely on yourself, but it also honors the invisible supports that helped along the way.

Big Mouth season 8: A finale that embraces growth and change

Missy embraces her younger self while Connie looks on. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth season 8 delves into the transformative experiences of its characters as they navigate the trials of high school. Nick faces the challenges of a new school environment, discovering the anxiety and excitement that come with leaving behind the familiar. He also gets a long-awaited growth spurt that instantly boosts his confidence, a clever callback to the early seasons when he felt left behind. Andrew, on the other hand, finds himself unexpectedly cast as a mentor, teaching Nick about his own awkward evolution.

Jessi’s path is equally complex. Her mental health struggles return as Depression Kitty makes another appearance, showing how anxiety and pressure about the future never really go away. Jessi’s moment of clarity comes when she asserts control over her own needs, like telling her new boyfriend Camden to warm up his hands before touching her. It’s a funny yet impactful moment that shows how far she’s come in understanding consent and boundaries.

Missy sneaks around with Nate and is stunned when her parents respond with calm maturity. The reversal catches her off guard and becomes a powerful moment of realization, her parents are slowly letting go. Meanwhile, the subplot about Coach Steve’s bizarre “stone meatball” leads to a nostalgic middle school farewell party that lets the kids reflect on how far they’ve come, both literally and emotionally.

Big Mouth season 8 continues to highlight how humor and personal discovery can intersect in deeply resonant ways.

Big Mouth season 8: Character arcs culminate in meaningful resolutions

Andrew and Maury share a touching goodbye in their old bathroom stall, with roses and candles. (Image via Netflix)

The final episodes ensure that every main character in Big Mouth season 8 gets a well-earned resolution. Jay, typically the chaotic wild card, gets serious about his happiness and shows signs of emotional maturity, particularly in his support of Matthew. Lola, often the loudest and most dramatic character, chooses to stay single, signaling a new era of self-prioritization.

Matthew has one of the most emotionally resonant arcs of Big Mouth season 8. A hilarious but revealing musical about gay s*x shows his discomfort with not knowing exactly what he wants. He ultimately learns that vulnerability is okay and that being open with his partner matters more than pretending to have all the answers.

Caleb, once a background gag, becomes a surprisingly effective portrayal of autism. His straightforwardness helps Missy cope with high school’s complexities, and his friendship with her marks a subtle but touching evolution. Even minor characters like Lump and Steve are given meaningful moments that reinforce Big Mouth season 8’s commitment to growth.

The heart of the finale is the emotional reconciliation between Andrew and Maury. Their journey from abandonment to reunion in the school bathroom stall is a highlight. Maury’s confession that Andrew was the best kid he ever worked with is both hilarious and heartfelt. The inclusion of a tomato in their goodbye perfectly captures the show’s balance of crass and sentimental.

Big Mouth season 8: An ending that resonates beyond the screen

The children of Big Mouth season 8 stand together, staring at the mysterious white light that symbolizes their uncertain yet inevitable transition into the future. (Image via Netflix)

The season ends with The Great Unknown, an episode that blends comedy, metaphor, and emotional payoff. The central image of a glowing white void serves as a perfect metaphor for adulthood: uncertain, intimidating, and inevitable. Characters step into it at their own pace. Some are eager, others are terrified, but all move forward. Even Lump, worried about wiping his own butt, steps in eventually.

Throughout the episode, Big Mouth season 8 doubles down on its signature style, gross-out humor mixed with emotional intelligence. From Nick’s cringeworthy storyline about a Minions T-shirt to the musical exploration of hormones and anatomy, the show finds absurd yet educational ways to deliver important messages about puberty, consent, and self-awareness.

The final scene belongs to Nick and Andrew, who, despite all the fights, jealousy, and awkward experiences, walk into the future together. Their unshakable bond emphasizes the show’s core idea: growing up is weird, scary, and messy, but you’re never alone if you have someone who gets it. Big Mouth season 8 ends with this gentle reminder.

