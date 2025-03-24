How a toxic internet subculture inspired the events of Adolescence, explained

The Netflix mini-series Adolescence explores how toxic internet subcultures can influence teenage behavior, drawing inspiration from unsettling real-world events and societal trends. This four-part drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, accused of murdering his female classmate, and highlights the impact of radical online spaces like the "manosphere," which promotes misogyny and violence.

According to People magazine's report on March 17, 2025, the show’s creators were inspired by a documented rise in knife crime among boys in the UK. As per the Office for National Statistics, nearly 18,500 knife-related offenses in England and Wales were recorded in 2023, and 17.3% of these involved offenders aged 10 to 17.

Adolescence also mentions "incel culture," an ideology that blames women for men’s romantic and s*xual frustrations. This mindset has been associated with violent real-world incidents, including the 2014 Isla Vista killings by Elliot Rodger and the 2021 Plymouth shootings by Jake Davison, according to tyla.com, March 20, 2025.

Through Jamie's character, Adolescence portrays how seemingly ordinary teenagers can be drawn into harmful online narratives, reflecting broader concerns about youth radicalization, social media impact, and increasing gender-based violence.

“[Teenage boys are] watching a lot more dangerous stuff than Andrew Tate" — Jack Thorne, writer and co-creator of Adolescence on incel culture

Netflix’s four-part British miniseries Adolescence has struck a chord, sparking conversations about modern youth, escalating violence, and the darker aspects of the internet. While it isn’t a straightforward retelling of a single true crime, the show draws inspiration from a troubling reality. UK news has been inundated with stories of young boys resorting to knives, with some even attacking their female classmates.

According to Independent.co.uk, Jack Thorne explains that Andrew Tate isn't the primary issue, as kids are exposed to much more dangerous content. The aim was to portray the complex influences that shaped this young individual. Incel culture, he adds, operates with a specific internal logic that can be profoundly impactful.

"The kids aren't watching Andrew Tate,..... They're watching a lot more dangerous stuff than Andrew Tate. We were trying present a portrait of complexity of this kid that had been made by all sorts of different influences and the thing about incel culture is there's a logic to it," he said.

Co-creator and actor Stephen Graham said these reports “hurt my heart,” as noted by Birmingham Live in March 2025. At its core, Adolescence follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who stands accused of murdering his classmate Katie Leonard. The series asks what could drive a seemingly average boy to such violence. Rather than pursuing shock value, it examines the pressures shaping young minds today.

Knife crime looms large over the real-world landscape of this story. According to The Ben Kinsella Trust, knife-related offenses in the UK have risen by 80 percent over the last decade. In the year leading up to June 2024, there were more than 50,000 offenses. The numbers grow even more concerning.

But the series doesn’t stop at headlines about street violence; it also highlights the online environments where dangerous ideas brew. In the show, Katie labels Jamie as an “incel” after rejecting him. From there, Adolescence tracks how Jamie descends into toxic online spaces where misogynistic beliefs take hold.

The term "incel," short for "involuntary celibate," characterizes men who blame women and societal systems for their lack of romantic and s*xual success. This ideology is grounded in the broader "manosphere," a network of forums and influencers that promote anti-feminist rhetoric and toxic masculinity.

“We were trying to present a portrait of complexity of this kid that had been made by all sorts of different influences and the thing about incel culture is there’s a logic to it,” Jack Thorne told The Independent.

The show highlights concepts like the “80-20 rule,” which suggests that 80 percent of women are attracted to 20 percent of men. This rule fosters resentment among young males who perceive themselves as socially rejected.

The series also depicts how Jamie, after facing social humiliation when his peers circulate explicit images of Katie, is drawn deeper into these harmful environments. This narrative reflects real-life tragedies, such as the 2014 Isla Vista killings by Elliot Rodger and the 2021 Toronto van attack by Alek Minassian, both influenced by incel ideology, as per Tyla's report on March 20, 2025.

While Adolescence briefly mentions Andrew Tate, the creators intentionally redirect the focus to a broader ecosystem of radicalization, warning viewers about subtler yet equally dangerous online influences. As Graham explained to GQ UK on March 18, 2025,

“When I was a kid, when I was in my bedroom, my mom knew I was safe… But in today’s day and age, these phones are very dangerous”.

Ultimately, Adolescence raises questions about societal accountability. Graham told Tudum that the show serves as a “warning” to parents and communities, indicating that schools, families, and governments must act to address the influence of online content on young boys.

Thorne echoed this sentiment, telling The Guardian that, beyond regulating social media or banning smartphones, systemic solutions to prevent radicalization among adolescents are urgently needed.

"Parents can try to regulate this, schools can stop mobile phone access but more needs to be done," Thorne said.

In summary, Adolescence is a fictional narrative that is deeply rooted in contemporary social challenges. It illustrates how a combination of increasing youth violence, exposure to online misogyny, and societal neglect can culminate in tragedy, underscoring the need for urgent intervention.

