"A cheap copy of the Titanic final scene." - 1923 season 2 finale ticked fans off with so many deaths and waste of cast

The 1923 season 2 finale by Paramount+ premiered on April 6, 2025. The second installment was released two years after its debut season. The story follows the Dutton family as they tackle hardships such as drought, prohibition, and the early stages of the Great Depression. The season consists of eight episodes and was created and written by Taylor Sheridan.

Ad

The finale for the latest installment has received negative feedback from the audience. Many viewers believe the conclusion to the show was not good and not worth waiting two years for the new season. Many fans were upset with the killing of key character Alex, as they felt the series tried to recreate the ending from The Titanic.

"Final scene was a cheap copy of the Titanic final scene. This has me even more ticked off than the GoT final season/ending," wrote a Reddit user.

Ad

Trending

A Reddit user gave their feedback on 1923 season 2 in a thread. (Image via reddit.com)

Many X users were unhappy with the 1923 season 2 and its finale:

Ad

"1923 season 2 has to be officially one of the worst seasons ever for a tv series. Taylor Sheridan has to be fired by paramount so ruining now two final seasons of their shows. Horribly written. Worst story telling by far since the game of thrones final season.. absolute tragedy," said an X user.

"F*ck 1923 Season 2. I saw a comment calling it "torture p*rn". The amount of problems Alex had was beyond ridiculous. What a terrible resolution to a season and a character arc. And a Titanic type ending, that was a joke. Taylor Sheridan missed big time with this," another X user tweeted their frustration.

Ad

"As far as I am concerned, season 2 of 1923 never happened," said an X user, who would like to forget about the new season.

Some viewers also appreciated the show as they found the conclusion satisfactory.

"Season 2 of 1923 was a slow burn and frustrating to watch at times, but the 2 hour series Finale nailed it. Hell of an ending!" an X user tweeted his satisfaction.

Ad

"That finale jfc! I'm gonna miss those two so much, genuinely in my top 3 of the best on screen chemistry and sweetest couples i've ever seen," another X user wrote.

"So I watched the seventh episode of #1923season2 and it was sensational. There were many surprises in this episode as well as in the sixth, and I think they couldn't have ended this adventure any better than they already did. Excellent writing and execution," another X user expressed thier positive feedback.

Ad

The cast of 1923 season 2

Ad

1923 season 2 premiered on February 23, 2025, with new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+. The cast includes Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton. Brandon Sklenar stars as Spencer Dutton, the youngest son of James and Margaret Dutton from the 1883 series.

Julia Schlaepfer also stars as Alexandra Dutton, a free-thinking woman from the British upper class who marries Spencer. Other notable cast members include Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, and Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis.

Ad

What is 1923 season 2 all about?

Ad

The trailer for 1923 season 2 was released on January 20, 2025, and is available on the official Paramount+ YouTube channel. The story follows the Dutton family as they continue their fight for survival in the Montana frontier. A cruel winter and incidents shown in the previous season have nearly endangered the Duttons as they try their best to rebuild.

While James and Cara work on repairing the ranch and surviving the winter, their family legacy is threatened by Donald, who wants to end their bloodline. Spencer races against time to save his family while Alexandra searches for him to reclaim their love.

The 1923 season 2 finale premiered on April 6, 2025. The final installment consists of eight episodes and is available exclusively on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More