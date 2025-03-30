1923 season 2 episode 6 ending explained: How did Alexandra end up stranded with two bodies in a snow-covered car?

1923 season 2 episode 6, titled The Mountain Teeth of Monsters, is now streaming on Paramount+. A prequel to Yellowstone, the series chronicles the Dutton family’s fight to preserve their ranch in early 20th-century Montana. Set against the backdrop of the Great Depression and Prohibition, the show stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, exploring themes of generational conflict, expansion, and violence.

Spoiler alert: The article contains spoilers for 1923 season 2 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

1923 season 2 episode 6 delivers several devastating moments and character deaths, placing the Duttons in unprecedented danger. Alexandra finds herself stranded in a snow-covered car after the couple helping her freezes to death overnight, leaving her alone and vulnerable in the wilderness. Meanwhile, Spencer’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Back home, violence erupts, leading to the grim fates of characters such as Jack Dutton and Father Renaud. 1923 season 2 episode 6’s events deeply impact the show’s trajectory as it heads toward its season finale.

1923 season 2 episode 6: Episode breakdown

Banner Creighton continues plotting with Whitfield in 1923 season 2 episode 6 (Image via Paramount+)

1923 season 2 episode 6 opens with Sheriff McDowell informing Jacob Dutton that Spencer is returning to Montana. Though relieved, Jacob knows Banner Creighton and Donald Whitfield will not welcome Spencer’s return. He plans to meet Spencer at Livingston station, taking a few cowboys with him while instructing Jack to stay behind with the family. However, Jack defies Jacob’s orders.

Meanwhile, Banner receives confirmation of Spencer’s movements. Fearing his military background and reputation, Banner instructs Clyde to intercept Spencer. Posing as a livestock agent, Clyde instead encounters Jack, who mistakes him for an ally. Jack reveals he is Spencer’s close kin, and Clyde shoots him twice. Jack’s horse walks off into the fog, a silent witness to the ambush.

Elsewhere, Teonna Rainwater’s story escalates. After Pete is killed by Marshal Kent, Teonna and her father, Runs His Horse, find his body. Believing they are out of danger, they light a campfire. Renaud ambushes them, fatally shooting Runs His Horse. He turns his weapon on Teonna, demanding she pray before death. When his gun clicks empty, Teonna seizes the moment, burning his face with embers, stabbing him repeatedly, and finally shooting him. She is left alone once again.

In another subplot, Whitfield’s manipulation of Lindy continues. He reveals to Banner that he is training her to seduce and manipulate political figures, extending his reach beyond land ownership. Lindy recruits Mabel and continues the cycle of abuse. Whitfield’s ambition is clear: he wants influence across the state, not just Yellowstone.

1923 season 2 episode 6: Alexandra stranded after winter road trip turns fatal

Alexandra sits frozen in shock beside Hillary’s lifeless body inside the stranded vehicle in 1923 season 2 episode 6. (Image via Paramount+)

Alexandra’s journey to Montana grows increasingly perilous. After a harrowing train journey, she is offered a ride by an English couple, Paul and Hillary, whom she had previously met. They agree to drive her through the storm-stricken Midwest to Emigrant, Montana. Despite warnings from a gas station attendant about the lack of fuel stations ahead and worsening conditions, the group proceeds.

Overnight, as Alexandra rests under a blanket in the car, the couple succumbs to the freezing temperatures. When she wakes up, she finds Hillary frozen beside her and Paul’s body lying outside, apparently having gone out to seek help. Their vehicle is now buried under heavy snow, and Alexandra is left alone in a desolate, frozen wilderness with no heat or fuel.

The episode ends with Alexandra stranded in harsh winter conditions and no assistance in sight. While she has survived the night, her chances of making it to Montana or even surviving another day are left uncertain.

1923 season 2 episode 6 closes without resolving whether Spencer and Alexandra survive. Their absence from the Duttons' struggle raises the stakes. The uncertainty surrounding their fate keeps the tension high as the show approaches its finale.

Future developments on the show

Alexandra wakes up in the snow-covered car, shivering under a blanket, in 1923 season 2 episode 6. (Image via Paramount+)

As of 1923 season 2 episode 6, several key characters have been killed: Jack Dutton, Father Renaud, Marshal Kent, Runs His Horse, and the English couple Paul and Hillary. Teonna has survived, but she is now left to face her journey alone, having lost both her father and Pete. Meanwhile, Alexandra is stranded in the snowy wilderness, with no immediate help after the deaths of Paul and Hillary.

Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton remain the central threats to the Dutton family. With Spencer’s whereabouts unknown and Jack dead, the Duttons are weakened on multiple fronts. Whitfield continues to expand his power through manipulation and violence, using allies like Clyde and Lindy to further his goals.

The fate of Alexandra and Spencer may determine whether the family can regain control or fall further into crisis. As the finale approaches, the outcome of these separate but interconnected struggles remains uncertain.

Streaming information for 1923 season 2 episode 6

Jacob Dutton receives news of Spencer’s return and prepares for next confrontation in 1923 season 2 episode 6. (Image via Paramount+)

1923 season 2 episode 6, which premiered on March 30, 2025, is available exclusively on Paramount+. Episode 7, the season finale, is scheduled for release on April 6, 2025. Viewers can access the series via Paramount+ apps or supported streaming platforms.

Episode 6 is the most violent and consequential installment yet. Major characters fall, and others are left isolated and vulnerable. Spencer and Alexandra’s fate remains unknown, while the Duttons suffer significant losses. Teonna’s revenge marks the end of one brutal chapter, but her journey is far from over. The Duttons are fractured, and their enemies are closing in. As the season finale approaches, everything hangs in the balance.

