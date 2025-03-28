Is Spencer going back to Montana in 1923 season 2? Details explored

1923 season 2 is a prequel to Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan. It explores the Dutton family history during the early 20th century, a time marked by Prohibition, war, and the expansion of the American West. The series focuses on Jacob and Cara Dutton's struggles as they attempt to maintain their ranch and family legacy amid external threats. 1923 season 2 continues this narrative with growing tension around the Yellowstone ranch.

Within this backdrop, Spencer Dutton’s journey has been a key storyline. The latest developments in 1923 season 2 confirm that Spencer finally heads back to Montana. In 1923 season 2 episode 5, after being arrested by Marshal Mamie Fossett, Spencer was taken to Amarillo, Texas.

Fossett verified his identity by having him call Sheriff McDowell in Bozeman. Once confirmed, she arranged for his release and provided him with a train ticket back to Montana. This marks the first direct move toward his return to the family ranch.

Spencer's journey continues after 1923 season 2 episode 5

Spencer is found resting under a tree by Marshal Mamie Fossett before she arrests him in 1923 season 2, episode 5 (Image via Paramount+)

Spencer's journey in 1923 season 2 has been marked by constant interruptions. Following the ship incident and his later imprisonment in Texas, Spencer has faced several obstacles while trying to return home.

In episode 5, he was arrested but later released after confirming his identity to Marshal Mamie Fossett, who then gave him a train ticket to Montana. Even though he is on his way, the series has not definitively stated whether he will arrive at the Yellowstone ranch without additional delays.

A pivotal moment in episode 5 was Spencer’s conversation with Sheriff McDowell, which provided the initial clear sign that Spencer could advance towards the Yellowstone ranch. The call allowed McDowell to contact Jacob and Cara Dutton. Fossett also put Spencer on a train to Montana after the call, which is more advancement than seen in earlier episodes.

The train ride from West Texas to Bozeman, Montana, could take around two days if uninterrupted. However, the show has not been consistent with the passage of time between episodes, so it remains unclear when exactly Spencer might arrive. If the journey proceeds without issues, he could appear in Montana in the next episode. But the show has repeatedly introduced delays in his return, and another obstacle is still possible.

Spencer has already informed Sheriff McDowell of his planned arrival. However, the law enforcement or others might attempt to intercept him if they anticipate his return could escalate tensions or violence, particularly in the ongoing conflict over the Yellowstone ranch. If such an encounter occurs, it could delay Spencer's reunion with the Dutton family further, leaving the final two episodes to resolve his arrival and role in the conflict.

There is also an explanation for why Spencer didn’t call earlier: he had limited access to communication. After arriving in the U.S., he got involved in illegal bootlegging activities and spent much of his time on the run. He only managed to send a telegraph earlier in the season, which was never confirmed to be received. His recent call may now help move the story forward.

1923 season 2: Cast, plot, and where to watch

Spencer lies in the grass shortly after the death of Luca in 1923 season 2 (Image via Paramount+)

The main plot of season 2 focuses on the rising threats to the Yellowstone ranch and the Duttons' struggle to defend it. The family members are caught in legal disputes, land grabs, and violent conflicts that threaten their legacy. The season follows several interconnected storylines, especially Spencer Dutton’s long journey back home.

The main characters and cast of 1923 season 2 include:

Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford)

Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren)

Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar)

Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer)

Elizabeth Dutton (Michelle Randolph)

Jack Dutton (Darren Mann)

Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton)

Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn)

Sheriff William McDowell (Robert Patrick)

Marshal Mamie Fossett (Jennifer Carpenter)

Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves)

Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty)

Runs His Horse (Michael Spears)

Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché)

These characters are involved in ongoing conflicts over land, power, and justice in early 20th-century Montana, each playing a significant role in how the larger storyline unfolds.

1923 season 2 is currently available for streaming on Paramount+, and new episodes are released weekly. The final episodes are expected to determine the future of the Dutton family and resolve Spencer’s ongoing journey.

