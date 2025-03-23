1923 season 2 episode 6 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

1923 season 2 episode 6 will continue the storylines established in the previous episodes, including the events of episode 5 titled Only Gunshots to Guide Us. Father Renaud and Marshal Kent intensified their pursuit of Teonna Rainwater. Teonna, her father, and Pete continued their escape while encountering growing threats.

Meanwhile, Alexandra defended herself against a train passenger's assault and was detained. Spencer Dutton also returned to the United States and faced a confrontation with the police. Each storyline developed independently, but together, they continued to highlight the larger struggles faced by the characters in early 20th-century America.

As the release of episode 6 approaches, viewers are looking forward to how these intersecting narratives unfold. The next episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 30, 2025. It will be available exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes generally going live at 12 a.m. ET.

The platform also carries previous episodes and both seasons of 1923. The title for episode 6 has not been disclosed yet, but teaser descriptions hint at major plot movements involving the Dutton family, Alexandra, and Teonna Rainwater.

When will 1923 season 2 episode 6 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

Spencer's return to the United States is set to spark new conflicts in 1923 season 2 episode 6, following his arrest in episode 5. (Imge via Paramount+)

Fans around the world will be able to stream 1923 season 2 episode 6 shortly after its release on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The schedule follows Paramount+'s usual release pattern for original programming, with different time zones listed below.

Region (Time Zone) Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) March 30, 2025 12:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) March 29, 2025 11:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) March 29, 2025 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) March 29, 2025 9:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) March 30, 2025 5:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) March 30, 2025 6:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Time (AET) March 30, 2025 4:00 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) March 30, 2025 9:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) March 30, 2025 2:00 p.m.

1923 season 2 episode 6 will be released on Paramount+, which is the exclusive streaming platform for the series. The same platform also hosts both the first and second seasons. All previous episodes are currently available for streaming. The episodes can be streamed using mobile apps, smart TVs, or web browsers.

Episode 5 recap and themes

Father Renaud and Marshal Kent intensify their pursuit of Teonna in 1923 season 2 episode 6. (Image via Paramount+)

In episode 5, the three main storylines followed Teonna Rainwater, Alexandra, and Spencer Dutton. Teonna, along with her father and Pete, continued to escape from Father Renaud and Marshal Kent. The chase is intensifying with each episode.

Alexandra, while traveling alone on a train, fought off an assailant and was subsequently arrested. Her legal troubles may now compound her separation from Spencer. Meanwhile, Spencer was stopped by police upon returning to the U.S. and ended up in a violent conflict.

The episode’s focus remained on survival, self-defense, and the consequences of returning home. Each character faced distinct forms of adversity. Teonna’s arc continued to represent themes of resistance and familial loyalty. Alexandra’s plotline introduced legal conflict and personal danger. Spencer’s journey showed how his past continues to affect his present.

What’s next: 1923 season 2 episode 6 preview

Based on how events unfolded in episode 5, episode 6 is expected to follow up on multiple unresolved storylines. Spencer, upon his return to the United States, may face legal or social repercussions. His journey is likely to focus on reconnecting with Alexandra or attempting to navigate his new environment.

Alexandra, having been detained after defending herself on a train, could face judicial proceedings or detainment complications. 1923 season 2 episode 6 may reveal what steps she takes next.

Teonna, still on the run with Pete and her father, remains at risk as Marshal Kent and Father Renaud are closing in. A possible confrontation or narrow escape could occur in episode 6, pushing Teonna and her family into more danger or bringing them closer to safety.

Each storyline is positioned for escalation rather than resolution. 1923 season 2 episode 6 will likely develop existing tensions further rather than introducing new arcs.

The anticipated cast for 1923 season 2 episode 6 includes:

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Jeremy Gauna as Pete Plenty Clouds

Michael Spears as Runs His Horse

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Jamie McShane as Marshal Kent

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

1923 season 2 episode 6 will explore the consequences of Spencer's return to the U.S., Alexandra's apprehension, and Teonna's efforts to avoid being caught. These storylines remain unresolved, and 1923 season 2 episode 6 is anticipated to introduce more developments, clarifying how each situation will progress.

Season 2 has upheld a steady narrative framework centered around themes like cultural oppression, identity, and trauma across generations. The narratives stay distinct yet intertwined by the core theme of survival.

