FBI: International season 4 episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's FBI: International season 4 episode 16 will premiere on April 1, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama focuses on a case involving the abduction of an American infant and her mother. The case also becomes personal for the Fly Team members, as Smitty gets shot during a chase to apprehend the criminal.

Created by Dick Wolf & Derek Haas, the latest season of the series premiered on October 15, 2024. The new season saw some prominent changes in the cast, with Jesse Lee Soffer joining as Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell, taking over leadership of the Fly Team.

The cancellation of FBI: International after four seasons was announced by CBS in March 2025.

When will FBI: International season 4 episode 16 be released?

As stated above, FBI: International season 4 episode 16 titled Little Angel, will be released on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release time may vary in different regions. Please refer to the table below for selective release timings of the next episode:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 6 pm Mountain Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch FBI: International season 4 episode 16?

FBI: International season 4 episode 16 will air live on CBS at its scheduled time, 9 p.m. ET. Paramount+ Showtime subscribers can also stream the episode live. It will be available on demand the next day with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

The episode will also be available on CBS.com and the CBS app. For fans who prefer live TV streaming services, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream offer CBS in their channel lineup.

A brief recap of FBI: International season 4 episode 15

In FBI: International season 4, episode 15, titled They May Get Their Wish, the Fly Team heads to Gibraltar to take down Bakti Santoso, a cult leader accused of financial fraud and abusing young girls. The case comes to them when one of the women whom Santoso previously exploited reaches out to the FBI.

However, political complications arise as Spain and the UK battle over jurisdiction, both countries wanting to take credit for capturing a wanted fugitive. Determined to bring him to justice, the team bypasses bureaucratic hurdles and enlists the help of one of Santoso's followers, Millie.

Millie is being forced by Santoso to send her daughter to him, and after realizing the extent of his assault, she helps the Fly Team. She tells them Santoso's location. When they try to arrest him, they face resistance from the Spanish police. With FBI's Remy Scott's help, the Spanish police backs down, and the Fly Team can bring Santoso to justice in FBI: International season 4, episode 15.

Preview of FBI: International season 4 episode 16

The promotional video for the upcoming episode opens with Wes telling the team:

"We got an American infant abducted, along with her mother."

The father of the child tearfully requests Wes to get his family back to him, and it is clear that the sensitivity of the case will push the team to do their best. Wes instructs the team that the case will not close until everyone involved is behind bars.

The video also teases that Smitty will get shot in pursuit of the criminal and that her life might be at risk in the coming episodes. As FBI: International nears its completion, fans can expect intense storylines and major personal developments in the last few episodes of the show.

The logline for episode 16 has not been released yet by CBS.

Stay tuned for more updates on FBI: International season 4.

