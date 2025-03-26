Do Spencer and Alex have a baby in 1923? Details explored

The first season of 1923 debuted on Paramount+ in December 2022. The second season of 1923 debuted on February 23, 2025. The series is developed by Taylor Sheridan and helmed by Ben Richardson. It features Harrison Ford in the role of Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The show additionally stars Brandon Sklenar in the role of Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra.

Ad

Taking place in the early 20th century, the series chronicles the Dutton family's experiences amid Prohibition, the Great Depression, and swift societal transformations. The story ties into the broader Yellowstone universe and investigates the beginnings of the Dutton family heritage in Montana.

In the second season of 1923, Alexandra's pregnancy is verified. The series uncovers this detail through understated moments and conversations, steering clear of dramatic declarations. Although the pregnancy is recognized, the show fails to clearly define a timeline or direct repercussions.

Ad

Trending

The narrative creates some uncertainty regarding the baby's future and its connection to the family's legacy. This progression enhances Spencer and Alex’s story without offering complete insight into what lies ahead.

Spencer and Alex's baby in 1923

Alexandra and Spencer enjoy a carefree moment during their early travels in 1923 season 1. Season 2 contrasts this with their individual struggles to reunite. (Image via Paramount+)

The announcement of the pregnancy occurs in the show's second season. According to Screen Rant, Alexandra is expecting a baby, which could shed light on a long-standing enigma regarding the Dutton family lineage. In the season 2 premiere, Alexandra discloses her pregnancy, prompting viewers to ponder if Spencer’s offspring might be John Dutton II.

Ad

Nonetheless, that theory is dismissed in 1923 season 2 episode 2. While narrating a letter addressed to Spencer, Alexandra refers to "the child that shall bear your name," suggesting that she intends to name the baby Spencer. This name could apply to either a boy or a girl, confirming that their first child is not John Dutton II.

The scene provides a key narrative detail that separates their baby from the direct line leading to John Dutton II. It narrows down the speculation about Spencer being the father of John Dutton II but leaves open the possibility that Spencer’s child could be the parent of John Dutton II instead.

Ad

Although Alexandra and Spencer have not yet reunited in 1923 season 2 as of episode 5, her pregnancy remains an ongoing subplot. The series has not shown Alexandra giving birth yet, and there is no specific information about how far along she is.

In an interview with TVLine on January 9, 2025, Brandon Sklenar said the pregnancy arc "adds new stakes" but did not give away future plot developments. The storyline remains open-ended, leaving room for future episodes to explore the implications in more depth.

Ad

Spencer and Alex's journey in 1923 season 2

Alexandra is arrested aboard a train in 1923 season 2, episode 4. Her journey is marked by repeated threats, including assault, arrest and robbery. (Image via Paramount+)

Spencer and Alex’s story in season 2 begins with their effort to reunite after being forcibly separated in the season 1 finale. Spencer continues his journey back to Montana, while Alexandra begins her own voyage from Europe. As of episode 5, they are still apart and have not yet reached Montana or reconnected with the Dutton family.

Ad

In the first five episodes, Alexandra encounters repeated obstacles during her attempt to reach Spencer. In episode 4, a man follows her into a bathroom at Grand Central Station and attacks her. She suffers a physical assault but manages to escape and catch a train headed to Boston. The journey takes her farther away from Montana before she can eventually connect to a westbound route.

Aboard the train, Alexandra is molested again while trying to rest in a sleeper car. She also has a humiliating experience during her immigration process at Ellis Island, where she is met with harsh treatment and bureaucratic obstacles. These incidents leave her physically and emotionally drained. In addition, Alexandra is mugged and loses her money and valuables, leaving her with no resources for food or travel beyond Billings.

Ad

Spencer, conversely, becomes caught up in a bootlegging scheme while trying to find his way back to Montana. He is detained, causing not only a setback to his plans but also putting him in a difficult legal predicament. This situation creates additional challenges, as Spencer now has to contend with criminal accusations and the possible repercussions that ensue.

In the meantime, he is oblivious to Alexandra's situation or the threats she has encountered. Lacking communication, Spencer and Alexandra remain unaware of each other's welfare. Their individual challenges have widened the gap between them, in both physical space and feelings.

Ad

Alexandra’s pregnancy brings a richer dimension to her experience. In season 2, episode 2, she pens a letter to Spencer, stating that their baby will have his name. This declaration highlights her emotional dedication and instills a sense of urgency for their meeting. The pregnancy doesn't change her immediate path, but it boosts her motivation. As of episode 5, their plot remains unaddressed, and both proceed with their individual paths amid increasing stress and danger.

Ad

Season 2 of 1923 confirms Alexandra’s pregnancy but leaves several questions unanswered. The show avoids dramatic reveals and maintains a subtle narrative approach. Spencer and Alex continue their journey without major changes in direction, and the pregnancy remains a secondary but important part of their story.

Further episodes may provide more insight, but as of now, the details surrounding the baby and its impact on the Dutton family legacy remain limited and open to future development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback