“But this show pushes it too hard”: Fans call out 1923 for repetitive plotlines as Spencer and Alex face the same obstacles again

Spencer and Alexandra's journey in 1923 is once again under the spotlight as fans on Reddit and other social media platforms react to the couple facing familiar hurdles in 1923 season 2. The Paramount+ series, which follows the Dutton family in the early 20th century, has shown Spencer and Alex repeatedly dealing with delays and disasters that prevent them from reuniting with the rest of the family.

While this slow-burn arc was initially met with interest, many fans now say it has started to feel predictable. A recent Reddit thread sparked by the show's latest episode gained traction when one viewer posted:

"In certain parts of America, there were areas where the wild west hadn't truly ended. By the 1930s, there was a second golden age of outlaws, and the term 'public enemy' was coined because the playground was already set...But this show pushes it too hard...Not even Al fuck*n' Swearengen in Deadwood would haul a n*k*d dead h**ker out the front in broad daylight," said @LichQueenBarbie.

The comment reflects growing concern over the repetitive nature of the duo's storyline. Although 1923 attempts to capture the difficulties of historical travel, some fans argue that the dramatic delays have become less believable and more frustrating over time.

Fan frustration appears to stem from the fact that Spencer and Alexandra seem to be stuck in a loop, facing shipwrecks, detours, and obstacles at every turn without significant narrative progress. These reactions suggest a desire for the story to move forward rather than rehash old plot devices.

Fan reactions highlight concerns about how repetitive Spencer's storyline has become and how it mirrors the arc of 1923 season 1.

"Oh yes we can!...just you wait lolSeriously, I agree 100% with you but I am starting to think Spencer won't come home until the very end of season 2... How to kill off a show 101....sigh," said Reddit user.

"no you shouldn't drag it out but Lord knows Taylor Sheridan's writing can be whimsical filled with plot holes," said @alleekins.

"Spencer should have been home on s2 episode 1. You cant just drag out Spencer trying to get home all season 1 and just repeat it for season 2," said @SkyXIV.

The next group of comments points to pacing issues and viewer fatigue. Fans express disappointment that both Spencer and Alex are still in limbo, with little payoff even as the season nears its end.

"I think it should either have taken Spencer all season to get Montana OR if should’ve taken Alex all season. But both is just exhausting," said one reddit user.

"Definitely loved season 1, season 2 is just dragging at this point. Spencer and Alex will reunite season finale most likely," added another.

"That's exactly what I've read, the last episode they reunite. Not sure why I'm sitting through all of this just to get no closure on the actual future of the ranch and how Spencer is able to save it," said @Marauding_Mel.

Some reactions reveal more divided opinions. Some fans feel frustrated that key storylines remain unresolved with only a few episodes left, while others defend the series or continue enjoying it.

"Now we only have 3 episodes left to tie it all together and they aren’t at the ranch yet! It would be great if there were another 6-7 episodes and maybe another possible season but this is too much. I couldn’t wait for season two of 1923 but now I’m just so disappointed... especially Alex now staying in Chicago 🙄," said @DayPlenty2150.

"Funny you need to write your own script and see if you can do better. I seriously doubt it . You are a class A complainer. Go watch a cartoon , it is more your style," commented @Dangerous_Crab_7914.

"You should stop watching.I'm enjoying the season," said @Dramatic_Lab_622.

Other fans have echoed similar points, suggesting that the prolonged tension of 1923 has lost its impact. Some comments mention that the emotional weight of Spencer and Alex's separation is wearing thin and that the show may rely too heavily on recycled obstacles to maintain drama.

A few users still empathize with the couple's struggles, appreciating the realism in portraying slow, dangerous travel during the 1920s. However, most seem eager for the story to move on and for Spencer to finally return to Montana in 1923 season 2.

What’s happened so far in 1923 season 2

1923 season 2 has brought several plotlines closer together, with Spencer and Alexandra's separate journeys continuing to take center stage. In 1923 season 2, episode 5, Spencer finally encounters another main storyline when he crosses paths with Marshal Mamie Fossett in Texas. Initially mistaken for a fugitive, he's later confirmed as a Medal of Honor recipient and is cleared to return to Montana.

Alexandra, meanwhile, continues facing hardship on her own train journey. After being mugged and left penniless, she works as a waitress in exchange for food, only to be assaulted by a passenger. When she defends herself, she's nearly handed over to the police, but a British couple intervenes and takes her to their home in Chicago after her train is delayed by snow.

Elsewhere, Teonna Rainwater remains on the run with her father and Pete, who are chased by authorities. Teonna and her father discuss escaping to Mexico, highlighting their isolation and fear of persecution. Tension builds across storylines as characters inch toward potential intersections, but questions remain on how quickly everything will connect before the season ends.

While 1923 has continued to engage viewers with its sprawling timeline and new conflicts, the pacing of Spencer and Alexandra's arc remains a sticking point. As 1923 season 2 progresses, audience reactions suggest that many are ready to see this chapter come to a resolution. Whether the showrunners choose to speed up the narrative or introduce a new twist, fans will watch closely to see what comes next.

