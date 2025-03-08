Emily Osment net worth: Fortune explored as Hannah Montana star files for divorce after 5 months of marriage

Emily Osment and her husband Jack Anthony are getting divorced five months after they tied the knot. The news was first revealed by TMZ on March 7, 2025, stating that the duo is separating due to irreconcilable differences and the legal documents disclosed that they split in December last year.

Although Jack has not shared any response from his side so far, Emily spoke to People magazine, saying that things did not work out between them and continued:

"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it's relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision."

Emily Osment is a familiar face in the entertainment industry, leaving an impression with her flawless work. Her big break as Lilly Truscott in the Disney show Hannah Montana made her a popular face. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Osment's fortune is estimated at around $3 million.

Emily Osment has pursued an additional career as a musician, and Jack has been active in the same world for a long time, sharing various tracks through Soundcloud. However, Jack's LinkedIn profile also says he has a lot of experience in social commerce and product partnerships.

Anthony served as the director for Head of Strategic Partnerships at Linktree until last year. He had previously worked at companies such as Spring and HouseCall Pro. He also worked as an analyst at Media Predict for a year. Jack completed his graduation at the University of Virginia.

While there are no details available on where and how Emily met Jack, the pair got engaged in 2023 and Osment also announced the same through Instagram. However, the post has been deleted now.

Emily Osment net worth: Films, TV shows, and more

The Los Angeles, California native has appeared in many famous projects and played lead roles in a few. The box office collection of her films and albums has been her main source of income.

Emily Osment has two EPs in her credits, including All the Right Wrongs and When I Loved You. The former also managed to grab a spot on the US Billboard 200. In 2010, Emily released her debut album Fight or Flight through the record label Wind-Up and had eleven singles on the soundtrack. The same year, Emily also went on two tours.

She is currently portraying Amanda McAllister in CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Osment played the same role in the spin-off show Young Sheldon in the sixth and seventh seasons and was also featured briefly in Season 5.

Emily Osment is additionally known for appearing as Gerti Giggles in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, which accumulated almost $119 million at the box office. The character returned in the sequel which received a better response.

As mentioned, she is popular for playing Lilly Truscott in Hannah Montana and reprised her role in the film version of the same show. She has also given her voice on some projects such as Kick Buttowski: Suburban Devil, Family Guy, and Rainbow Brite.

Osment has also portrayed lead roles in various TV shows like Cleaners, Young & Hungry, Almost Family, and Pretty Smart.

