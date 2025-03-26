Who plays Lindy on 1923 season 2? Everything we know about the actor behind

In Paramount's 1923 season 2, several new faces have joined the growing universe of the Yellowstone franchise. Among them is Lindy, who has sparked interest since her introduction in episode 4.

Ad

Madison Elise Rogers plays the role, a rising talent whose appearance in the show has quickly drawn attention. Her portrayal marks a key moment in her career, especially as 1923 explores deeper storylines in its sophomore season.

Set against the backdrop of post-World War I America and the challenges of the Great Depression, 1923 season 2 continues the narrative of the Dutton family as they defend their ranch and legacy. The season explores rising tensions between ranchers and industrialists, as well as personal conflicts among the Duttons.

Ad

Trending

Jack Dutton, portrayed by Darren Mann, is a central figure this season as he grapples with trauma and increasing threats to the family. Lindy appears in a local diner during episode 4, where she briefly interacts with Jack in a scene that reflects his emotional state and the broader social dynamics of the time.

The season's cast includes returning members such as Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, and other key characters like Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer). With these characters, the season explores themes of loyalty, legacy, and survival.

Ad

Madison Elise Rogers’ role in 1923 season 2 and career overview

Ad

Madison Elise Rogers plays Lindy in episode 4 of 1923 season 2. Lindy appears during a tense and pivotal moment when Jack Dutton, played by Darren Mann, finds himself at odds with growing external threats.

Lindy is shown working at a local diner, where she interacts with Jack in a short but pointed exchange. The moment adds a slice-of-life realism to the episode while showing the emotional weight Jack carries amid rising tensions.

Although Lindy appears only briefly, her presence helps to ground the episode's atmosphere. Though casual on the surface, her conversation with Jack reflects the wider unease brewing in the community as the conflict draws closer to the Dutton ranch.

Ad

Before her debut in the 1923 season 2, Madison Elise Rogers had been consistently advancing in both film and television. Her credits feature roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Dead Silent. According to her IMDb page, she has appeared in short films, including Scorpio and The Many Worlds of George Goodman.

In addition to acting, Rogers has shown a strong fascination with writing and producing. In an interview with Authority Magazine released on October 11, 2023, she expressed that storytelling in every format inspires her and has actively pursued various other creative paths.

Ad

Although she is primarily recognized for her performances on screen, Madison Elise Rogers is slowly broadening her efforts in content creation. She was born in the U.S. and started her acting career in her early 20s. Her early efforts focused on theater and short films, which ultimately resulted in her appearances in TV dramas.

In an interview with The House Magazine published on November 20, 2023, Rogers discussed her passion for acting and painting. She said:

Ad

"Creating art - whether on canvas or through character - is how I process the world."

Her artistic approach extends beyond performance. She is also a painter and a creative consultant for small productions.

Lindy’s impact on 1923 season 2

Madison Elise Rogers as Lindy in 1923 season 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Lindy appears in 1923 season 2 during a pivotal moment in the season's developing narrative involving Donald Whitfield's influence and the fates of Lindy and Christy. Initially introduced alongside Christy in season 1 as part of Whitfield's household, Lindy's storyline takes a darker turn in 1923 season 2, where she appears to have gained favor with Whitfield while Christy remains captive.

Ad

Her brief appearance at a local diner in 1923, season 2, episode 4, offers a glimpse of her outside that environment, interacting with Jack Dutton. This scene contrasts with Lindy's main arc, placing her in a seemingly neutral setting away from the high-stakes drama surrounding Whitfield's manipulation and abuse.

According to an interview with Screen Rant published on March 3, 2025, Rogers mentioned her interest in keeping certain scenes as a surprise by not reading ahead in the script, enhancing her own reactions. She also described the 1923 season 2 finale as "unreal" and said she had a visceral reaction while reading it, highlighting its importance for Lindy and the entire cast of characters.

Ad

Madison Elise Rogers’ transition into other functions

Ad

In addition to her work as an actress, Madison Elise Rogers has written and developed content. She began writing scripts while working on indie sets, contributing to different production aspects. She has worked on projects that combine elements of storytelling and visual design.

In the same Authority Magazine interview, Rogers mentioned working on a pilot script based on her experiences growing up in the American Midwest. The project is currently in development and reflects her interest in multi-disciplinary work within the entertainment field.

Ad

On platforms like Reddit and X, viewers discussed her scene with Darren Mann's character and how it contributed to Jack's development. In an interview with Screen Rant published on March 3, 2025, Rogers said the experience was "challenging in the best way" and acknowledged the production team's commitment to historical detail and character development.

Madison Elise Rogers has worked across different entertainment areas, including acting, writing, and visual art. Her appearance in 1923's season 2 adds to her growing list of television roles. She has also continued developing creative projects beyond acting. Her role as Lindy in 1923 is brief but part of a wider effort by Rogers to explore opportunities in various areas of storytelling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback