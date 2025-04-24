Wild Cards season 2 episode 12 recap: Who ordered the hit on Daniel Ellis?

After months of speculation, close calls, and emotional disintegration, Wild Cards season 2 episode 12 finally puts to rest the question plaguing Cole Ellis and TV viewers everywhere: Who commissioned the murder of Daniel Ellis? The answer is Roman Locke, a formidable and enigmatic crime boss. With Samson Ramos now ready to cooperate and new leads coming to light, the case is cracked wide open—but the road to justice is more perilous than ever.

The Wild Cards season 2 episode not only exposes the truth, but it also raises the stakes for all of the major characters. Max goes deeper undercover, George jeopardizes everything by going back to prison, and Cole tests the boundaries of law and loyalty. With Roman's shadow growing darker, it's apparent that cracking the case is just the tip of a much larger war.

Wild Cards season 2: A second chance for George

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

The Wild Cards season 2 episode begins with George Graham presenting a moving appeal to the parole board. He opens up about his difficult past and his determination to change for himself and, more crucially, for his daughter.

Convinced by his earnestness, the board approves his release into the custody of Max Mitchell and Ricky Wilson. But rather than enjoying freedom, George is soon dragged back into the game on a new mission by a familiar agent.

In Wild Cards season 2 episode 12, Cole Ellis, busy with work on his boat, gets a call from Chief Li: Billy "Zippo" O'Brien, suspected murderer of Daniel, has been caught. Billy admits to killing Daniel but does not name the guy who hired him.

Cole becomes fed up, asking for more probing, but Commissioner Russo (Karin Konoval) warns him not to push so hard or else it will be thrown out as evidence. As a risk-taker, Cole will not quit investigating.

Max and Cole go back to George for assistance. He says he will go back to prison voluntarily in the hopes of getting Billy to spill the missing link.

George, with the assistance of his old acquaintance Davis, corners Billy, admitting that he was compensated to make Daniel's killing appear as a mugging.

The employment was arranged by Reggie Babs, since deceased, but most importantly, the lead regarding Daniel's whereabouts originated with Tyson, who had already alleged being with Daniel on that evening.

The falsehood raises red flags and initiates a new lead.

Wild Cards season 2: The Jazz club and an emerging suspicion

Cole accompanies Tyson to a jazz club run by Elena Ramos, whose son, Samson, was formerly mentored by Daniel. A trip to Cynthia Smith verifies Samson's history of trouble and redemption path, one facilitated by Daniel's guidance.

Cynthia also tells them that Samson went missing immediately after Daniel died, in suspicious circumstances. A fabrication that Daniel was sent to live with an aunt further muddles the waters.

Max manages to find herself employed as a singer at Elena's nightclub after George coaxes the local performer, Carmen, out of town for the time being. On stage, Max impresses and gets past security.

When Roman Locke, a high-city crime lord, shows up at the club, things heat up. Max takes a surreptitious photo and sends it to Ricky, who verifies that Roman is, indeed, this notorious crime figure.

In the meantime, Cole attempts again to contact Samson, giving him a phone and instructing him to call when he is ready to speak.

That time arrives, unexpectedly, after Max sends a sincere message on Elena's phone, encouraging him to come clean.

Samson then finally reveals that he heard Roman Locke give the order for the hit on Daniel. The killing was staged to appear as a mugging, and Samson had been keeping the secret hidden in fear.

With his confession, Cole and Max now have the solution they've been pursuing since the start of the season.

But the threat doesn't end there. George and Ricky burglarize Tyson's apartment for further evidence. Matters turn deadly when Tyson comes home—and is gunned down by an unseen killer at his front door. Someone wants to silence witnesses before the truth comes to light.

Back at the club, Max informs Cole that she has eyes on Roman Locke. But the sense of victory is short-lived. Elena confronts Max, revealing that she knows Max is a cop—and that she’s in danger.

With the season finale looming, this revelation leaves viewers bracing for what’s next.

With Tyson killed, Max outed, and Roman on the run, Wild Cards season 2 sets up its finale to be the most explosive one yet.

The team might finally have what they require to bring justice, but now, they'll need to survive long enough to do so.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

